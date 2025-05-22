Portable Device Captures Molecules in Breath To Support Medical Monitoring

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

For many patients, medical tests require blood samples, often obtained through needles. Despite advances in medicine, detecting molecules has largely depended on liquids such as blood. Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a compact, portable device that collects and detects molecules suspended in the air, which could offer a less invasive alternative for various medical applications.



The device, called ABLE (Airborne Biomarker Localization Engine), measures just four by eight inches. It has potential uses ranging from detecting airborne pathogens in healthcare or public settings to monitoring glucose levels through breath in people with diabetes or assessing biomarkers in newborn care.

Converting air into liquid for detection

Detecting molecules in air has been challenging due to their low concentrations and the technical limitations of existing tools. Airborne particles, such as viruses or bacteria, may be present at levels as low as one in a trillion, making detection difficult without large, costly equipment.



The research team designed a system that converts air into liquid to facilitate detection. The device draws in air using a pump, adds humidity via a humidifier, and cools it with a miniature cooling unit. This process causes condensation, forming droplets that trap airborne molecules. These droplets then slide down an ultra-slick surface into a collection reservoir.



Once in liquid form, the trapped molecules can be analyzed with standard detection equipment used for liquids, making it easier to identify their presence.



To test the system’s capability to capture volatile molecules—those that evaporate easily—the researchers used coffee vapor as a proof of concept. The presence of coffee aroma in the collected liquid confirmed successful capture without needing chemical tests.



Further experiments demonstrated that the device could detect glucose levels in breath, identify airborne Escherichia coli, and capture inflammatory markers from mouse cages linked to poor gut microbiome health.

Applications in neonatal care and beyond

The initial motivation for the project came from a neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where researchers sought noninvasive methods to monitor fragile premature infants. The technology could allow clinicians to track biomarkers without drawing blood or other invasive procedures.



Beyond neonatal care, the researchers are collaborating with specialists treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to explore detecting breath markers associated with inflammation. However, the specific airborne molecules relevant to various diseases are still being identified.



Future work will focus on refining the device to make it smaller and wearable, potentially enabling continuous monitoring.

Implications for physics and medical science

The researchers also note the device’s potential to advance understanding of how airborne particles influence physical processes like phase changes during condensation. This could open new avenues for both fundamental physics and practical applications.



The study appears in the May 21 issue of Nature Chemical Engineering.





