Preeclampsia Biomarkers Identified

They aimed to identify a small set of signals detectable in the first 16 weeks of pregnancy that could form the basis for a simple, low-cost diagnostic test feasible to use in low-, middle- and high-income countries. To estimate the accuracy of the machine learning models, the researchers initially constructed the models with data from the discovery cohort, then confirmed the results by testing their performance on data from women in the validation cohort.





A prediction model using a set of nine urine metabolites was highly accurate, the researchers found. These urine markers, in samples collected before week 16 of pregnancy, strongly predicted who later developed preeclampsia. The performance of the test was measured by a statistical standard used in machine learning known as area under the characteristic curve. An AUC of 1 for a test with two possible outcomes indicates perfect prediction, whereas an AUC of 0.5 indicates no predictive value, the same as the results obtained from a coin toss. For the urine markers, the AUC was 0.88 in the discovery cohort and 0.83 in the validation cohort, indicating high prediction capability.





Measuring the same set of urine metabolites in samples collected throughout pregnancy produced similar predictive power, with an AUC of 0.89 in the discovery cohort and 0.87 in the validation cohort.





The researchers confirmed that their model had stronger predictive power than using only clinical features linked to a pregnant woman’s preeclampsia risk, such as chronic hypertension, high body mass index and carrying twins.





A set of nine proteins measured in blood performed almost as strongly, with an AUC of 0.84.





The researchers also created a predictive model that combined participants’ clinical features with urine metabolites, which enabled them to predict preeclampsia starting early in pregnancy with an AUC of 0.96. The clinical features in the combined model are data that are already collected as part of standard medical records, such as patients’ age, height, body mass index and pre-pregnancy hypertension.





“This data collection is routine and could serve as the first level of triage,” Agheeapour said. “We envision that patients whom the data show as at risk could receive the more extensive urine assay.”





Uncovering the disease biology





Stanford Medicine researchers are also opening windows into the biology of preeclampsia. Another study, published in February in Nature, used cell-free RNA measurements to reveal biological clues as to how preeclampsia originates.





“The ability to eavesdrop on the conversation during pregnancy, synchronously measuring molecules from the pregnant woman, fetus and placenta, is very helpful for giving us hints about what biological changes contribute to the disease,” said Mira Moufarrej, PhD, lead author of the Nature paper, who was a graduate student in bioengineering when the research was conducted. The paper’s senior author is Stephen Quake, DPhil, professor of bioengineering and of applied physics.





“The most striking changes occurred before 20 weeks’ gestation, whereas a preeclampsia diagnosis is usually made at 30-plus weeks of pregnancy,” Moufarrej said. “That was surprising. We would expect changes in gene signals when you see clinical symptoms, and this was happening much earlier in pregnancy.”





Using 404 blood samples from 199 pregnant women, Moufarrej and her colleagues identified a set of 18 genes whose activity in early pregnancy predicted the development of preeclampsia.





The genes are consistent with what is known about the biology of how the disorder develops, she noted.





Scientists hypothesize that in preeclamptic pregnancies, the placenta doesn’t fully develop; its blood vessels may be too small. At first, this is OK because the fetus is small and doesn’t need much nutrition.





“But later in pregnancy, the fetus has grown, sending signals for more nutrition,” Moufarrej said. “At that point, the only solution to small blood vessels is more blood flow, so we see high blood pressure.” In severe cases, the pressure can lead to a premature separation of the placenta from the uterine lining, creating an emergency in which the baby must be delivered immediately.





The gene activity signals that Moufarrej and her colleagues identified came from genes involved in pathways consistent with the development of preeclampsia, such as tissues related to the endothelial system, placenta and brain. (The brain is relevant because full-blown eclampsia causes seizures.) The scientists plan to use the work as a foundation for future studies into the way the condition develops.





Worldwide benefits





The scientists involved in both studies will validate their predictive tests in much larger, more diverse populations of women, with the goal of creating tests for universal use.





Knowing more about how preeclampsia develops, and how to predict it, could have profound benefits for the world’s most vulnerable moms, the researchers said, noting that an estimated 86% of maternal deaths worldwide occur in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.





“This is where this type of test is really needed, where resources are very scarce,” Marić said. Unlike women in high-income countries, many women in low-income regions give birth far from hospitals, limiting their access to emergency care when they show symptoms of preeclampsia or eclampsia. “If we can identify which pregnancies are at high risk early on, we can help get those women to health care facilities and prevent deaths.”





Reference: Marić I, Contrepois K, Moufarrej MN, et al. Early prediction and longitudinal modeling of preeclampsia from multiomics. Patterns. 2022;3(12):100655. doi: 10.1016/j.patter.2022.100655





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.