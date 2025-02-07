Pregnancy Complications Tied to Family History of Cardiovascular Disease





It is well known that complications during pregnancy, such as high blood pressure and premature labor, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease later in life. However, it is unknown whether this association can be explained by familial factors. Researchers have investigated this through a registry study of Swedish women who gave birth to their first child between 1992 and 2019.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The researchers identified women who had experienced pregnancy complications and their sisters who had given birth during the same period but had not experienced a pregnancy complication. They compared the risk of developing cardiovascular disease for the women with complicated pregnancies, their sisters with uncomplicated pregnancies and an unrelated control group.

Genes and environmental factors contribute

The study showed that the sisters also had an almost 40 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to the women in the control group.





“Our results show that the risk of cardiovascular disease after a pregnancy complication does not depend solely on the pregnancy itself, but can be influenced by genes and environmental factors,” says lead author Ängla Mantel, docent at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet.





The findings suggest that women with pregnancy complications, and their sisters, may benefit from cardiovascular disease prevention interventions.





“It may be important to identify these women early to offer preventive treatment for pregnancy complications as well as lifestyle counseling and follow-up for cardiovascular disease risk,” says Ängla Mantel.





The study was funded by SFOepi at Karolinska Institutet and the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation. There are no reported conflicts of interest.





Reference: Mantel Ä, Wollmann CL, Faxén J, Sandström A, Mühlrad H, Stephansson O. Adverse pregnancy outcomes, familial predisposition, and cardiovascular risk: a Swedish nationwide study. EHJ. 2025. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehae889



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



