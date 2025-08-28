Purpose in Life May Help Protect Against Dementia

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Having a strong sense of purpose in life may reduce the risk of developing dementia later in life, according to a new study from the University of California Davis. The research, published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, followed more than 13,000 adults aged 45 and older over a period of up to 15 years.

“Our findings show that having a sense of purpose helps the brain stay resilient with age.”



Dr. Aliza Wingo.

Participants who reported a higher sense of purpose were 28% less likely to develop cognitive impairment, including mild cognitive impairment and dementia. This protective association remained consistent across racial and ethnic groups, and after accounting for factors such as education level, depressive symptoms and the presence of the APOE4 gene – a known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

APOE4 gene Apolipoprotein E epsilon 4 (APOE4) is a version of the APOE gene that increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Cognitive impairment This refers to difficulties with memory, language, thinking or judgment that are greater than typical age-related changes.

A modest delay in cognitive decline

In addition to a lower risk of developing dementia, individuals with a higher sense of purpose tended to experience cognitive decline later than their peers. On average, the delay was approximately 1.4 months over an 8-year period. While modest, this delay is comparable to some pharmacological interventions, which may involve significant cost or adverse effects.





The researchers emphasized that while the study does not prove that having a sense of purpose causes better cognitive outcomes, it supports the view that psychological well-being plays a key role in healthy aging.

Measuring purpose and tracking cognition

The study used data from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative survey supported by the National Institute on Aging. Participants had normal cognitive function at the outset and were evaluated every two years using a telephone-based test.





To measure purpose in life, researchers used a seven-item scale adapted from the Ryff Measures of Psychological Well-being. Participants rated their agreement with statements such as “I am an active person in carrying out the plans I set for myself” and “I have a sense of direction and purpose in my life.” Their responses were averaged into a score between 1 and 6.

Purpose arises from diverse activities

Although the study did not assess which specific activities gave participants a sense of purpose, previous research suggests that many sources can contribute to this feeling in older adults. These include relationships, community involvement, spiritual practices, personal goals and helping others.





The Japanese concept of “ikigai” captures this idea – referring to the sense of purpose or reason for living that may promote longevity and well-being.

Potential for non-pharmacological interventions

The researchers suggest that building a sense of purpose could serve as a low-cost, accessible way to support cognitive health. Unlike medications used to treat early Alzheimer’s symptoms, developing life purpose does not carry medical risks.





Future studies may examine whether purpose-building strategies can delay or prevent the onset of cognitive impairment in at-risk populations.





