Regular Physical Activity Slows Cognitive Decline in Older Adults

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Physical activity has long been associated with a variety of health benefits, but a new study from the University of Georgia (UGA) reveals an additional advantage: slowing cognitive decline in older adults. Researchers at the UGA College of Public Health analyzed data from over 13,000 respondents and found that sustained physical activity can reduce the rate of cognitive decline in aging individuals.





The study highlights the importance of maintaining regular physical activity throughout life, according to lead author Suhang Song, assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management.

Longer engagement in physical activity associated with delayed cognitive decline

“We found that longer and more frequent engagement in physical activity, was associated with delayed cognitive decline,” Song said. “These protective benefits grew over the length of the study.”

Physical activity frequency matters

The study utilized data from the Health and Retirement Study, which followed adults aged 50 and older for 16 years. Participants reported their frequency of physical activity and its intensity, which was categorized into vigorous, moderate and mild activities. Vigorous activities included running and jogging, while moderate activities encompassed gardening and dancing. Mild activities were classified as tasks like vacuuming and home repairs.





The study did not specifically track the duration of exercise but instead examined overall activity habits. It found that older adults who maintained regular physical activity experienced a noticeably slower rate of cognitive decline compared to those who did not.

Modest improvements can lead to long-term benefits

For instance, increasing vigorous physical activity from one to three times per month to once per week was associated with a measurable slowing of cognitive decline. Similarly, increasing moderate physical activity from once a week to several times a week resulted in a slower decline over time.

“The improvement of the decline rate may seem modest, but it builds up over time. If this slower decline continues, it could potentially delay the onset of dementia by many years, giving people more time to live independently and maintain quality of life.”



Dr. Suhang Song.

Promoting regular physical activity as part of dementia prevention

While previous research has also shown a connection between physical activity and cognitive health, this study stands out due to its focus on the duration and consistency of activity. Song suggests that promoting consistent physical activity could be crucial for reducing dementia risk in older adults.





Supporting the development of long-term physical activity habits, with guidance from physicians and care providers, could help individuals establish sustainable routines by setting achievable goals, the researchers noted.





Reference: Song S, Sung MH, Diaz D, et al. Long-term cumulative physical activity associated with less cognitive decline: Evidence from a 16-year cohort study. J Prevent Alzheimer’s Dis. 2025:100194. doi: 10.1016/j.tjpad.2025.100194



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.