Sauna Sessions Boost Your Heart Health and Well-Being

Going to the sauna offers the prospect of a cozy wooden space, where both mind and body can shelter from the pressures of daily life. The enjoyable aspects of this centuries-old ancestral practice have are known around the world.





Now scientists have confirmed what tradition has long held to be true: the benefits of saunas go far beyond mere relaxation in a warm environment. These benefits include lower blood pressure, higher energy levels and improved sleep – in sum, better physical and mental health.





That’s the finding of a new study done in Sweden by a team that includes Earric Lee, a post-doctoral researcher at the Montreal Heart Institute’s EPIC Centre, headed by Daniel Gagnon, a professor at Université de Montréal’s School of Kinesiology and Physical Activity Sciences.

The study compared the demographic characteristics, health status and lifestyle habits of sauna users and non-users. People who frequented saunas one to four times a month had fewer diagnoses for hypertension. They also reported less pain, higher happiness and energy levels, and more satisfying sleep.