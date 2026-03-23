Small Extracellular Vesicles Tracked From Tumors to Urine

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Liquid biopsy has become an important tool in cancer care, allowing doctors to detect and monitor tumors using body fluids, such as blood and urine, instead of tissue samples. Over the past few decades, scientists have focused on tiny particles called small extracellular vesicles (sEVs), which are released by almost all cells and readily found in body fluids. These nanosized, membrane-bound packages often carry ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins that reflect the state of their cells of origin. In theory, analyzing sEVs in urine could reveal the presence of cancer, even for tumors located far from the urinary tract; some studies have even reported signs of sEVs originating from brain tumors in urine samples.





However, how tumor-derived sEVs actually reach the urine remains unclear. The glomerular filtration barrier in the kidneys is considered to be a highly selective filter that blocks particles larger than eight nanometers. By contrast, sEVs typically measure 30 to 200 nanometers across, which is far larger than the supposed cutoff. This size mismatch has raised doubts about whether intact tumor-derived sEVs can truly pass from the bloodstream into urine under normal conditions.





Against this backdrop, a research team led by Professor Takao Yasui from the School of Life Science and Technology, Institute of Science Tokyo, Japan, and Associate Professor Ryosuke Kojima from the University of Tokyo, Japan, in collaboration with Nagoya University, Tohoku University, Gunma University, Hokkaido University, and the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology, Japan, set out to solve the puzzle. In a study published in Volume 12, Issue 8 of the journal Science Advances on February 20, 2026, they employed two independent tracking systems to follow tumor-derived sEVs in mouse models of brain, lung, and pancreatic cancer. Their goal was to determine whether the vesicles truly travel from tumors, through the bloodstream and kidneys, and finally into urine.





In the first approach, the team engineered brain tumor (glioma) cells to produce sEVs carrying a specially designed RNA tracer. This RNA tracer allowed the researchers to sensitively detect and quantify tumor-derived vesicles. In the second approach, lung and pancreatic cancer cells were modified to produce sEVs tagged with a dual luminescent and fluorescent reporter protein, allowing the vesicles to be quantified in body fluids through well-established microscopy techniques.





Using these complementary systems, the researchers tracked tumor-derived sEVs as they circulated through the body, confirming the theorized journey from the tumor site into urine. Interestingly, tumor-derived sEV signals were consistently higher in urine than in blood plasma in the mouse models. This pattern held true across multiple cancer types and tumor locations, including the brain.





The study also showed that the kidney does not simply act as a passive sieve. Through cell-based experiments and a "glomerulus-on-a-chip" device that mimics kidney filtration under realistic flow conditions, the researchers demonstrated that glomerular cells actively take up circulating sEVs and transport them across the filtration barrier through a process called transcytosis. During this passage, some vesicles even changed in size and surface composition. "Taken together, our results redefine the glomerulus as an active regulator of sEV processing and provide a mechanistic foundation for urinary liquid biopsy," says Yasui.





Overall, this work provides the first direct proof that sEVs originating from cancer cells can be excreted into urine, which could reshape the future of cancer diagnostics. "Our work substantiates urinary EV–based cancer detection, including for tumors distant from the urinary tract, and lays the technical and biological groundwork for early, noninvasive diagnostics using urinary sEVs," concludes Yasui.





Reference: Kawaguchi S, Ajiri T, Mitsuya R, et al. Glomerular routing of tumor-derived extracellular vesicles substantiates urinary biopsy. Sci Adv. 2026;12(8):eaeb0555. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb0555





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