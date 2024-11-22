Standing at Work May Raise Blood Pressure Levels

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A recent study from the Finnish Retirement and Aging study (FIREA) at the University of Turku suggests that workday activity patterns, such as standing or sitting, may influence blood pressure over a 24-hour period more significantly than recreational physical activity. While prolonged standing at work was linked to elevated 24-hour blood pressure, more sedentary work was associated with healthier levels.





Assessing cardiovascular impact through continuous blood pressure monitoring

The research utilized thigh-worn accelerometers to track the activity levels of municipal employees nearing retirement age during work hours, leisure time and days off. Blood pressure was monitored using a portable device that recorded measurements every 30 minutes over a 24-hour period.





Continuous blood pressure monitoring provides a clearer picture of cardiovascular stress compared to isolated readings. Elevated blood pressure throughout the day and insufficient decreases at night contribute to arterial stiffness and increased heart workload, heightening the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Prolonged standing at work raises health concerns

The findings add to previous evidence that work-related physical activity may harm the cardiovascular system. Prolonged standing, in particular, prompts the heart to work harder to maintain circulation in the lower limbs, leading to increased vascular resistance and elevated blood pressure.





While standing desks are popular for promoting movement, overuse without breaks may pose risks.

“A standing desk can provide a nice change from sitting at the office, but too much standing can be harmful. It's a good idea to take a break from standing during the work day, either by walking every half an hour or sitting for some parts of the day,” Dr. Jooa Norha

Balancing work activity with leisure-time exercise

Interestingly, the study found that sedentary work itself does not necessarily harm blood pressure. However, the researchers emphasized the critical role of recreational physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health.





Diverse and intentional leisure-time exercise – such as aerobic or strength-training activities – supports fitness, reduces stress and helps offset any strain from workplace activity. This is vital for both sedentary workers and those in physically demanding roles, such as construction.





