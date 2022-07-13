Study Identifies Child Cancer Patients Most at Risk of Serious Infections

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

New research has identified the child cancer patients at greatest risk of developing life-threatening infections, in a crucial step towards the development of an early diagnostic test.



There is currently no clinical test to identify which children are likely to develop severe infections during febrile neutropenia (FN) – a condition common in chemotherapy patients – from those who are at low risk.



This landmark study, led by WEHI in Melbourne, could prevent thousands of low-risk cancer patients worldwide from undergoing unnecessary treatment and potentially disrupting their chemotherapy.



At a glance





Study identifies first immune profiles in children with cancer that could identify those at risk of serious infection during febrile neutropenia (FN). There was previously no way of determining the patients who will have a benign or severe FN infection.

All child cancer patients with FN are currently treated as high-risk and receive intravenous antibiotics, despite less than a quarter of cases requiring it.

Milestone discovery could lead to a diagnostic test to identify children at risk of severe FN infections, preventing thousands of patients worldwide from receiving unnecessary and potentially disruptive medical treatment.





Children who are given chemotherapy have weakened immune systems, putting them at an elevated risk of contracting potentially life-threatening infections.

Any cancer patient that currently presents to hospital with FN is immediately given intravenous antibiotics to prevent possible infectious complications. While less than a quarter of FN cases will become potentially life-threatening, there is currently no way to determine which patients will fall into this category.



A collaboration between WEHI, The Royal Children’s Hospital, Murdoch Children's Research Institute and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, has uncovered the first immune signatures that could be used to develop novel tests that can distinguish low to severe FN episodes.



The research, led by WEHI’s Professor Marc Pellegrini and Dr Marcel Doerflinger, is published in Clinical & Translational Immunology.



Improved interventions



Febrile neutropenia is a major cause of treatment disruption and unplanned hospitalisation in childhood cancer patients. It occurs when patients contract a fever when their neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) are low.



About 50 per cent of children treated with chemotherapy develop at least one FN episode. While only a fraction of patients with FN will have a life-threatening infection, all cases are treated as medical emergencies.



Dr Marcel Doerflinger said FN and antibiotic resistance are critical problems during cancer therapy.



“We exacerbate both of these issues each time antibiotic treatment is administered unnecessarily,” Dr Doerflinger said.



Researchers hope their findings can prevent children from receiving unnecessary antibiotics, by helping clinicians optimise the use of the treatment for children most at risk of suffering severe complications.



“While febrile neutropenia is a serious concern for any immune-suppressed patient irrespective of age, there are some FDA-approved tests for adults that could prevent them from receiving this treatment without good cause,” Dr Doerflinger said.



“While such tests have not yet been translated to children, our findings help to bridge this crucial gap to ensure no harm is done to the quality of life of any child with cancer.”



Landmark discovery



This is the first study worldwide that used cutting-edge gene sequencing tools to analyse the immune response during FN episodes in child cancer patients.



Leveraging WEHI’s Next Generation Sequencing technology and skills from the Institute’s bioinformatics team, researchers were able to compare the transcriptional profiles of blood cells from children with cancer and FN, to identify 24 genes that could be used to distinguish between mild and severe FN infections.



Professor Marc Pellegrini said it was the first time a research team had been able to do this type of analysis.



“Our landmark data shows that only patients with these specific immune signatures should be treated as FN medical emergencies,” Professor Pellegrini said.



The key differences in the immune profiles of benign FN episodes and cases with severe infections were identified as cell death processes of immune cells, specific inflammatory responses and metabolic processes.



“This project was established to find potential biomarkers that could be tested for, as soon as children with cancer and FN present in hospital,” Professor Pellegrini said.



“This would enable clinicians to determine a patient’s infection severity and most importantly, to customise treatment.



“Our findings are a crucial step towards developing this important tool that could spare thousands of children around the world from unnecessary treatment.”



Reference: Haeusler GM, Garnham AL, Li‐Wai‐Suen CS, et al. Blood transcriptomics identifies immune signatures indicative of infectious complications in childhood cancer patients with febrile neutropenia. Clin & Trans Imm. 2022;11(5). doi: 10.1002/cti2.1383



