Tracking Blood Sugar on Your Wrist

Miniaturizing radar for non-invasive health monitoring

University of Waterloo engineers have introduced a wearable radar-based technology capable of tracking glucose levels non-invasively, offering a breakthrough for people managing diabetes. Led by Dr. George Shaker, an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the team’s work offers a pain-free alternative to traditional glucose monitoring, potentially eliminating the need for finger pricks and invasive patches.

“We’ve developed radar technology that can now fit inside a smart watch and sense glucose levels more accurately than ever before. Just like you use glasses to improve your vision, our technology helps for better sensing of glucose levels.” Dr. George Shaker

Radar technology for continuous glucose monitoring

The core of this system relies on a radar chip, adapted from satellite technology that predicts weather patterns by detecting atmospheric changes. In this application, the radar detects subtle physiological changes in the body. Miniaturized for wearable use, this chip works alongside an engineered “meta-surface” and specialized microcontrollers to improve both signal focus and processing accuracy.

The meta-surface, developed by Shaker’s team, enhances radar resolution and sensitivity, enabling precise glucose tracking without needing skin contact or blood samples. This is achieved by using artificial intelligence algorithms that continuously refine the data, improving measurement reliability.





Meta-surface A meta-surface is an engineered surface designed to interact with electromagnetic waves, in this case, radar signals. In wearable technology, it focuses the radar’s signals to improve precision, enabling the detection of small physiological changes without physical contact. A meta-surface is an engineered surface designed to interact with electromagnetic waves, in this case, radar signals. In wearable technology, it focuses the radar’s signals to improve precision, enabling the detection of small physiological changes without physical contact. Artificial intelligence algorithms These are computer algorithms that learn from collected data to improve a system’s performance over time. In this device, they help refine glucose measurements by identifying patterns, enhancing accuracy through continuous adaptation. These are computer algorithms that learn from collected data to improve a system’s performance over time. In this device, they help refine glucose measurements by identifying patterns, enhancing accuracy through continuous adaptation. Non-invasive monitoring Non-invasive monitoring refers to health assessment techniques that do not require breaking the skin or entering the body. This approach minimizes pain and risk, offering a safer alternative for long-term monitoring of conditions like diabetes. Non-invasive monitoring refers to health assessment techniques that do not require breaking the skin or entering the body. This approach minimizes pain and risk, offering a safer alternative for long-term monitoring of conditions like diabetes.

A new approach to wearable health technology

This novel system represents a shift in health-monitoring technology, replacing the need for invasive methods with a compact, non-contact alternative. While similar wearable devices currently depend on skin-penetrating methods to read glucose levels, this radar-based system enables ongoing monitoring without direct access to the bloodstream. Beyond glucose monitoring, the team envisions the device collecting a broader range of health indicators, including blood pressure, in the future.

Future developments and clinical applications

Currently powered by a USB cable, the Waterloo team is focused on optimizing the device for battery use, which will enhance its portability and make it fully wearable. The team’s initial model has already progressed to clinical trials, with continued work planned to prepare the technology for consumer wearables. Through collaborations with industry partners, they aim to incorporate the device into the next generation of health-focused wearable technology.





“We have a minimum viable product that’s already being used in clinical trials, and while there’s more work to be done, we’re much closer to a full marketable device.” Dr. George Shaker





