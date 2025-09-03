Type 2 Diabetes Alters the Shape of Our Hearts

A new study from the University of Sydney has revealed how type 2 diabetes directly alters the heart’s structure and energy systems, offering vital insights into why people with diabetes are at greater risk of heart failure.





Published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, the research was led by Dr Benjamin Hunter and Associate Professor Sean Lal from the School of Medical Sciences. The researchers analysed donated human heart tissue from patients undergoing heart transplantation in Sydney and found that diabetes causes distinct molecular changes to heart cells and structural changes to the muscle, especially in patients with ischaemic cardiomyopathy, the most common cause of heart failure.





“We’ve long seen a correlation between heart disease and type 2 diabetes,” said Dr Hunter, “but this is the first research to jointly look at diabetes and ischaemic heart disease and uncover a unique molecular profile in people with both conditions.





“Our findings show that diabetes alters how the heart produces energy, maintains its structure under stress, and contracts to pump blood. Using advanced microscopy techniques, we were able to see direct changes to the heart muscle as a result of this, in the form of a build-up of fibrous tissue.”





Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia and over 1.2 million people live with type 2 diabetes.





Associate Professor Lal said: “Our research links heart disease and diabetes in ways that have never been demonstrated in humans, offering new insights into potential treatment strategies that could one day benefit millions of people in Australia and globally.”