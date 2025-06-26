Undetected Brain Tumors More Common in Older Women

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A new study from the University of Gothenburg suggests that meningiomas, a type of tumor affecting the membranes around the brain, are more common in 70-year-old women than previously estimated. The researchers found that 2.7% of women in this age group had meningiomas, compared to 1.8% of the overall cohort.





The investigation involved 792 individuals, randomly selected from the broader H70 study, who underwent brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The findings were published in Acta Neurochirurgica and indicate that these tumors – typically benign and slow-growing – may go undetected without imaging.





Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) MRI is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body, particularly useful for brain and spinal cord examinations. MRI is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body, particularly useful for brain and spinal cord examinations. Benign tumor A benign tumor is a non-cancerous growth that does not spread to other parts of the body. It may still cause symptoms if it grows large enough to press on nearby tissues. A benign tumor is a non-cancerous growth that does not spread to other parts of the body. It may still cause symptoms if it grows large enough to press on nearby tissues.

Sex-based differences in tumor occurrence

Meningiomas originate in the meninges, the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. They are not within the brain tissue itself. The study identified a notably higher occurrence among women, with risk five times greater than for men. These findings reinforce previous indications that older women are particularly susceptible to this tumor type.

Incidental findings raise clinical considerations

While often harmless, the incidental discovery of meningiomas during scans for unrelated symptoms can lead to complex clinical decisions. Most detected tumors are small and may not require intervention. According to the study team, such cases should be monitored with periodic imaging to track tumor growth, rather than automatically opting for surgery.

“We sometimes detect meningiomas in older people as incidental findings on MRI scans when looking for other things. They are often benign, in most cases causing absolutely no problems and growing very slowly. Malignant variants are found but very rarely."



Dr. Erik Thurin.

The authors caution against associating incidental tumors with presenting symptoms without thorough evaluation. This could result in unnecessary surgical procedures, which carry risks, especially in older adults.

Population-wide implications

The study's data are drawn from Sweden’s well-established H70 cohort, which includes extensive health data from randomly selected individuals aged 70. This project has previously been used to explore age-related diseases and neurological conditions. The meningioma analysis adds to the growing evidence that aging populations may harbor a variety of clinically silent brain abnormalities.

Balancing vigilance with restraint

This research underscores the importance of nuanced medical assessments when managing incidental findings in older patients. Routine MRI scans for other complaints may uncover meningiomas that have no clinical significance. Physicians are advised to balance caution with restraint, using longitudinal imaging and case-by-case evaluations to inform care decisions.

“It’s important not to overreact if the tumor is small. I’ve previously researched how meningioma patients fare after surgery, and I’ve seen that in some cases surgery can have unfortunate consequences."



Dr. Erik Thurin.





Reference: De Dios E, Näslund O, Choudhry M, et al. Prevalence and symptoms of incidental meningiomas: a population-based study. Acta Neurochir. 2025;167(1):98. doi: 10.1007/s00701-025-06506-7



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.