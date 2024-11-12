We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Vitamin D May Reduce Blood Pressure in Obese Older Adults

The study finds that high doses of vitamin D supplementation do not provide additional benefits.

News  
Published: November 12, 2024 
| Original story from The Endocrine Society
Weekly vitamin/medication pot organized by days.
Credit: Stevepb/ Pixabay
Read time: 1 minute

Vitamin D supplements may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity and taking more than the Institutes of Medicine’s (IOM) recommended daily dose does not provide additional health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

The IOM recommends 600 International Units (IU) per day.

Vitamin D deficiency is common worldwide and has been associated with heart disease, immunological diseases, infections and cancer. Studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to a higher risk of hypertension, but evidence for the beneficial effect of vitamin D supplementation on blood pressure outcomes is inconclusive.

“Our study found vitamin D supplementation may decrease blood pressure in specific subgroups such older people, people with obesity and possibly those with low vitamin D levels,” said Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, M.D., M.P.H., F.R.C.P., of the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon. “High vitamin D doses compared to the IOM’s recommended daily dose did not provide additional health benefits.”

The researchers studied 221 older people with obesity taking vitamin D supplements at either 600 IU/day or 3,750 IU/day over the course of a year and found supplementation decreased their blood pressure.

The researchers compared the two groups and found higher doses of vitamin D did not provide additional health benefits. They determined people with obesity and those with low vitamin D levels benefited the most.


Reference: Rahme M, Al-Shaar L, Tamim H, El-Hajj Fuleihan G. Blood pressure decreases in overweight elderly individuals on vitamin D: A randomized trial. JES. 2024. doi: 10.1210/jendso/bvae168


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


