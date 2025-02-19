Zwitterion-Based Materials May Stop Blood Clots in Medical Devices

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Zwitterions sound likes a distant cousin of Twitter (X), but in fact they are a common macromolecule found in human cells. Scientists at the University of Sydney are also now using Zwitterions to create materials that could stop blood clots from forming in medical devices and implants.





With 500,000–600,000 Australians living with heart valve disease (in 2021),medical devices like heart valves and stents play a crucial role in saving lives. But proteins in blood can cling to the sides of the medical implants, building up over time and forming a blood clot. Often this requires invasive surgery to remove or replace the implant.





“Medical implants are constantly under pressure to perform in the human body. A heart valve is constantly under high pressure to pump blood, opening and closing half a billion times over 10 years,” says Dr Sina Naficy, who leads a research team developing heart valves that are more resistant to blood clots.





“The current average lifespan of existing heart valve implants is less than 10 years and there is always a risk of them degrading or complications occurring. By using Zwitterion coated materials, we aim to decrease the risk of blood clots and increase the lifespan of heart valves and other medical implants,” says Dr Naficy, from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering. Dr Naficy is also a member of The University of Sydney Nano Institute.





The world is full of positively and negatively charged molecules. Their interaction with one another drives the chemistry of life.

Zwitterions are a remarkable molecule because they are positive and negative at the same time, making them neutral. The word ‘Zwitter’ reflects this behaviour – it means ‘hybrid’ in German. They are also very effective at forming bonds with water molecules.





Zwitterions are already in our cells as part of the cell membrane. They create a thin layer of water and make sure blood and other proteins travel through the heart and other organs without sticking to other surfaces.

The 'Goldilocks Problem': Just how much Zwitterions is 'just right'?