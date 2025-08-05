ABC Transporters: The Achilles Heel of Bacteria?

Read time: 3 minutes

Technology Networks caught up with Professor Heather Pinkett , professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University, to learn more about her research into the structure, function and regulation of ABC transporters ahead of her keynote presentation at the European Laboratory Research and Innovation Group (ELRIG) Drug Discovery 2025 event.

Successful antimicrobial therapies must have little to no impact on an individual's microbiome. A promising strategy for combating AMR bacteria could lie in targeting bacteria-specific ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters. Given the specificity of ABC transporters, it could be possible to design inhibitors targeting AMR bacteria, while leaving the rest of the human microbiome unharmed.

Many strategies have been devised to try and combat AMR bacteria, such as the use of bacteriophages in phage therapy . However, there are still significant challenges to overcome before these therapies can be translated into human medicine.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health threat that occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. AMR is a natural phenomenon whereby microbes develop genetic mutations to mitigate the lethal effects of antimicrobials; however, this process is accelerated by human activities such as the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants.

Blake Forman (BF): Blake Forman Senior Science Writer Technology Networks Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles and features on a broad range of scientific topics with a focus on drug discovery and biopharma. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/bio-sensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy. Learn about our editorial policies Why are ABC transporters such an important target for drug discovery?

Heather Pinkett, PhD (HP): Heather Pinkett, PhD Professor Northwestern University Dr. Heather Pinkett is currently a professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her research program investigates the structure, function and regulation of membrane proteins with a particular emphasis on ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters, proteins that use ATP hydrolysis to transport substrates across cellular membranes. She earned her PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Mitchell Lewis, focusing on the structure and function of phage transcription factors. Learn about our editorial policies

One of the first things that comes to mind when we think about ABC transporters is multidrug resistance. P-glycoprotein, which is probably the most well-known ABC transporter, can recognize drugs it has never encountered before, bind to them and pump them out of the cell. This is problematic in chemotherapy, where you need the drug to be inside the tumor cell to be effective.

Another good example of an ABC transporter is the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator. This is an interesting example because it's both a transporter and a channel. Specific drugs have been effective in overcoming mutations in the CFTR gene to treat cystic fibrosis.

Less studied are ABC transporters in bacterial pathogens, which are the focus of my research. With ABC transporters, there are exporters – transporters that remove materials from the cell – and importers. Bacteria tend to have a lot of importers because they utilize them to bring in all the nutrients that they need from their microenvironment. Both exporters and importers consist of a membrane embedded gate formed by the transmembrane domain that allows passage of materials into or out of the cell and an ATP powered cytoplasmic engine formed by the nucleotide binding domains. Importers utilize an additional protein to recognize these materials or “substrates” and bring them to the transporter. While most ABC transporters in bacteria are importers, in human cells, they are predominantly exporters, and that's extremely beneficial when considering targets for drugs.

These binding proteins are also very specific. Structural biology lets us pinpoint how a protein binds to its native substrate, revealing essential interactions and conformational changes that enhance specificity. Integrating structural data with computational approaches enables the design of inhibitors that bind tighter than and outcompete the native substrate. When you consider the human gut microbiome, this specificity allows you to selectively target “bad” bacteria.

Continuing to train structural prediction tools like AlphaFold offers a major benefit: the more structures that we solve and new experimental data is fed into the system, the more accurate machine learning based predictions will become.

As we solve the structures of these binding proteins, we can begin to utilize systems such as AlphaFold to predict the structures of unsolved proteins. We're approaching the point where we can analyze a predicted structure and estimate its accuracy based on what we already know about the structures that have been solved.

This highlights the synergy between traditional structural biology techniques such as X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and cryo electron microscopy (cryo EM), and the predictions from machine learning (ML). ML models are trained on datasets from known protein structures solved by these traditional techniques. However, challenges remain on the transporter side. Membrane proteins are inherently difficult to study experimentally. And so, in comparison to some of our soluble targets, we have less experimental data and fewer solved structures of membrane proteins in the database. When we use AI to make membrane protein structure predictions with limited training data, it is challenging to accurately predict novel domains and flexible regions important for protein function. Credit: iStock.

The first challenge is capturing a snapshot of your target, which means understanding its precise shape and where and how the inhibitor binds. For membrane proteins like ABC transporters, achieving large quantities of pure protein for biophysical assays has always been a challenge, with issues around low expression and solubility. However, recent advances in isolating membrane proteins, including membrane mimetics, now make it easier to isolate stable samples with higher yields. These advances are now coupled with the integration of both X-ray crystallography and cryo EM, which allows us to use less sample to solve those structures and gain additional information on protein dynamics. Without reliable structures, computational tools like molecular docking cannot predict accurate interactions with inhibitors. While successful advances at all stages allow us to develop a biophysical test to predict interactions, off-target effects, toxicity and adaptive resistance remain a hurdle.

