AI Drives Data-Driven Exploration of Novel Drug Targets

Drug discovery has always been a data-intensive endeavor, but for much of its history, that data moved slowly. Hypotheses were generated by hand, experiments followed sequentially, and promising leads often took years to emerge, only to fail late in development. AI is now reshaping that process, not by replacing scientists, but by changing how questions are asked, tested, and refined.





Across pharma and biotech, machine learning tools are being used to interrogate vast biological datasets, uncover hidden relationships, and guide decision-making earlier in the pipeline. Continue reading this article to learn how AI is assisting in identifying novel targets, optimizing lead compounds, and redesigning clinical trials.