AI in Clinical Trials: Disentangling the “Noise” of Patient Behavior

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This article is the fourth in a series exploring the role of AI across the drug development pipeline, covering drug discovery , virtual control groups , preclinical study conduct , and clinical trials.

Dr. Dominque Demolle , co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, believes that this is where AI can step in. Demolle spoke with Technology Networks to explore where AI can be implemented in clinical trials, from design to data interpretation, and how it could “disentangle signals from noise.”

The matched control group may align with the intervention group on age, gender, and disease severity, but are they matched in motivation, adherence, and beliefs? When the biological effects of a therapy are not separated from the patient experience, researchers risk missing key insights: did the patient truly tolerate the medication well, or did a lack of adherence mean that side effects never came to light?

Each of these endpoints can be measured with objective tools, including blood tests, sphygmomanometers, and imaging. While biological evidence is essential for proving the success of an intervention, so is the patient, whose behaviors can make or break a trial. Despite this, patient behaviors remain underexplored and underappreciated, often making up “noise” that is deemed to obscure the true outcome of a trial.

The success of clinical trials depends on achieving predefined outcomes: a reduction in a cancer biomarker, normalization of blood pressure, or perhaps tumor shrinkage on a scan.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What drives patient-related variability in clinical trials, and why has it been historically difficult to quantify and address?

Dominique Demolle, PhD (DD): Dominique Demolle, PhD Chief Executive Officer Cognivia Dr. Dominique Demolle is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, a company leveraging machine learning and patient psychology to reduce data variability and improve the conduct of clinical trials. Learn about our editorial policies

Patient-related variability in clinical trials is driven by a combination of biological, environmental, and behavioral factors. While biological variability has long been studied and increasingly controlled through stratification and biomarkers, behavioral variability remains significantly under-characterized.

This type of variability includes factors such as patient expectations, motivation, perception of symptoms, adherence, and interaction with site staff. These elements can materially influence outcomes, particularly in trials relying on subjective or patient-reported endpoints. For example, two patients with identical biological responses to a treatment may report very different outcomes due to differences in optimism, mood, or expectations.

Historically, this layer of variability has been difficult to quantify for two reasons. First, behavioral traits are inherently multidimensional and dynamic, so they are not directly observable in the same way as biological markers. They often evolve over the course of a study. Second, traditional clinical trial infrastructures were not designed to capture behavioral data. As a result, these signals have remained embedded in “noise,” contributing to placebo response, dropout, and outcome variability without being explicitly modeled.

Only recently, with the combination of validated behavioral science frameworks and structured data collection, has it become possible to translate these previously latent factors into measurable variables that can be integrated into trial design and analysis.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What role can AI play in improving clinical trial design, execution, and interpretation?

DD: Dominique Demolle, PhD Chief Executive Officer Cognivia Dr. Dominique Demolle is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, a company leveraging machine learning and patient psychology to reduce data variability and improve the conduct of clinical trials. Learn about our editorial policies

AI can play a meaningful role in clinical development, but mainly as an enabler, dependent on the quality and relevance of the underlying data.

“When applied to robust, well-characterized datasets, AI enables the transformation of complex inputs such as behavioral data into actionable insights.” — Dr. Dominique Demolle.

In the context of clinical trials, this creates three main opportunities. First, in trial design, predictive models can help identify and quantify sources of variability that would otherwise remain unmodeled, allowing for covariate adjustments. This directly improves statistical power without necessarily increasing sample size.

Second, during trial execution, predicting patient behavior supports proactive risk management by identifying patients, sites, or regions at higher risk of disengagement, non-adherence, or dropout. Rather than reacting to issues once they materialize, study teams can intervene earlier and more selectively.

Third, in data interpretation, those predictive models can help disentangle signal from noise by modeling factors such as placebo response. This strengthens the reliability of trial outcomes and reduces the risk of inconclusive results.

Importantly, the true value of AI in this context is not automation alone, but the ability to make previously unmeasured drivers of variability visible, quantifiable, and ultimately actionable within existing clinical development workflows.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What limitations should be considered when integrating AI-driven approaches into clinical trials?

DD: Dominique Demolle, PhD Chief Executive Officer Cognivia Dr. Dominique Demolle is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, a company leveraging machine learning and patient psychology to reduce data variability and improve the conduct of clinical trials. Learn about our editorial policies

One key limitation is the lack of a clearly defined use case. AI models are only meaningful when they are designed to address a specific, well-formulated problem. Without this clarity, there is a risk of generating outputs that are not actionable nor aligned with study objectives.

Second, measurability and validation are critical. AI-driven approaches must demonstrate quantifiable impact on predefined endpoints, and repeatability, whether statistical, operational, or clinical. This includes ensuring that models are trained on relevant data and validated within the appropriate context of use.

Third, scalability and operational integration remain significant constraints. For AI to deliver value, it must fit seamlessly into existing workflows, analysis plans, and regulatory frameworks. Solutions that require process disruption or cannot be operationalized at scale are unlikely to be adopted.

Finally, there are considerations related to data quality and bias. AI models reflect the data they are trained on, so incomplete, unstructured, or biased datasets can limit reliability and generalizability.

“In practice, adoption may remain a barrier. AI-driven approaches typically require changes to established practices, and change is often perceived as carrying additional risk.” — Dr. Dominique Demolle.

It is essential to accurately assess the risk-benefit balance to reassure clinical teams and end users about the relevance and added value of this shift.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Where do regulators currently stand on the use of AI in clinical trials?

DD: Dominique Demolle, PhD Chief Executive Officer Cognivia Dr. Dominique Demolle is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, a company leveraging machine learning and patient psychology to reduce data variability and improve the conduct of clinical trials. Learn about our editorial policies

Regulators are increasingly supportive of AI-driven approaches in clinical development, provided they are applied within a transparent and well-defined framework.

A key reference point is the draft Food and Drug Administration guidance on the use of AI to support regulatory decision-making. The guidance outlines how AI-generated evidence can support regulatory decisions related to safety, efficacy, and quality.

Importantly, it introduces a risk-based credibility assessment framework, which evaluates AI models based on their specific context of use. This means that the level of evidence required depends on how the model is being used. For example, whether it informs exploratory insights or directly supports regulatory claims.

“The emphasis from regulators is not on the technology itself, but on credibility, transparency, and validation. Models must be explainable, appropriately validated, and integrated into the overall evidentiary package in a way that can be reviewed and understood.” — Dr. Dominique Demolle.

Overall, the direction is clear: regulators are not only open to AI but are actively defining the frameworks that will enable its safe and credible adoption in clinical development.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, how can the field address the AI “black box” challenge and reduce data silos to support greater collaboration, information sharing, and digital innovation?

DD: Dominique Demolle, PhD Chief Executive Officer Cognivia Dr. Dominique Demolle is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cognivia, a company leveraging machine learning and patient psychology to reduce data variability and improve the conduct of clinical trials. Learn about our editorial policies