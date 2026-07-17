AI in Preclinical Studies: Operational Gains and Scientific Limits

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This article is the third in a series exploring the role of AI across the drug development pipeline, covering drug discovery , virtual control groups , preclinical study conduct, and clinical trials.

Few individuals appreciate the complexity of this process more than Dr. Steven Bulera , global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories. As the person responsible for the scientific conduct of preclinical studies, he spoke with Technology Networks to share how he is currently integrating AI into workflows, the potential he sees for the future, and the scientific and regulatory hurdles that stand in the way.

The stakes are high. Effective preclinical study conduct could be the difference between whether a patient receives a life-changing drug or not.

At this stage, a drug transitions from concept to evaluation, demanding significant time, financial investment, and an ethical commitment that cannot be reversed.

As people around the world integrate AI into their daily lives, it is no wonder that tools are also being actively explored and implemented to support one of the most critical stages of drug development—preclinical studies.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How are you integrating AI into workflows?

Steven Bulera, PhD (SB): Steven Bulera, PhD Corporate Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (Discovery and Safety Assessment) Charles River Laboratories Dr. Steven Bulera, DABT, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories, having served as the head of toxicology at both the Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) and Reno (Nevada) sites since 2007. Bulera holds degrees in biochemistry from Canisius College (BA) and the University of Connecticut (MSc/PhD). Learn about our editorial policies

My typical day includes a variety of different things: working with pharmaceutical clients on innovation and strategy, collaborating with global leads to ensure alignment across toxicology disciplines, and liaising with our operations group to define our strategy. At the moment, a big part of these discussions is new approach methodologies and AI. When I think about AI, I divide it into two buckets: AI for administrative purposes at both the macro and micro levels. AI for the science, including safety assessment.

At last count, we have 15 in vivo sites worldwide. From an administrative perspective, we are evaluating the use AI to schedule and make the best use of our resources across these sites. We are also looking at AI for reporting, including production and interpretation, but this aspect is very much AI-assisted. Subject matter experts still need to review the material and make sure the data is interpreted appropriately.

In terms of science, AI could enable you to put a small molecule structure, target, or receptor into software, and it'll tell you what the on-target and off-target effects are, and things of that nature. Today, that's a dream. It's not close to predicting outcomes with certainty. A cell, or an organism, is a very complex system, and we don't have all the knowledge yet.

We’re not at a place where AI is going to replace animal testing or in vitro testing in the next couple of years.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Where is AI having the greatest impact on preclinical study design and conduct, and where is it failing to meet its potential?

SB: Steven Bulera, PhD Corporate Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (Discovery and Safety Assessment) Charles River Laboratories Dr. Steven Bulera, DABT, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories, having served as the head of toxicology at both the Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) and Reno (Nevada) sites since 2007. Bulera holds degrees in biochemistry from Canisius College (BA) and the University of Connecticut (MSc/PhD). Learn about our editorial policies

The administrative and logistical side is where it's having the biggest impact today. In the future, we want to grow that scientific piece.

We see a lot of challenges because “AI” is a scary word. We are starting to use the word automation instead. A lot of companies don’t want us to use AI at all. But we are developing a tool to get you a report within, perhaps, half the time. Wouldn’t you want us to use that? Then, of course, they do want us to do that.

'Sometimes, their contract says no AI, or perhaps refers to no data entry into AI systems. But to write a report, we need data.' — Dr. Steven Bulera.

People get nervous, so we're spending a lot of time working with clients about the language, what we can do, what we can't do, and making sure that the security is there. When we handle data, we aren’t just sending it out to the ethos. We're building tools behind our firewalls, and our information security teams are involved to ensure nothing gets out.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What limitations should be considered when integrating AI-driven approaches into safety studies?

SB: Steven Bulera, PhD Corporate Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (Discovery and Safety Assessment) Charles River Laboratories Dr. Steven Bulera, DABT, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories, having served as the head of toxicology at both the Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) and Reno (Nevada) sites since 2007. Bulera holds degrees in biochemistry from Canisius College (BA) and the University of Connecticut (MSc/PhD). Learn about our editorial policies

The data that's being fed into systems is limited, whether it's just that we don't know enough about mechanisms and signal transduction cascades, or whether it’s pharmaceutical companies that are only feeding data into their own systems.

'On that side, nobody is pulling all of the data together. How can they, without losing their competitive advantage?' — Dr. Steven Bulera.

The other limitation is acceptance. Regulatory agencies want to know whether AI was used to generate reports. Some of them really like the idea of AI, but again, it scares others. They wonder, is that expert really reading that document? Are they just dropping it in for the sake of time?

'That's why we talk about AI-assisted interpretations—not just AI interpretations.' — Dr. Steven Bulera.

I can list an entire alphabet of regulatory agencies, each of which may have different opinions. Regulatory agencies also don't talk to each other very well; they may do similar things, but there's no global standard. It's kind of the wild west.

That's why I think contract research organizations are important. We talk to everybody and can be kind of the neutral ground that says, why don't we bring some people together and talk about this? We are a neutral party, and we work with everybody, so we can be an impartial gatherer of information. From our findings, we can go to regulators, saying, ‘Look, we have the support of these global pharmaceutical companies, here's what we're thinking. What do you think?’ And work from their feedback.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies With translation in mind, where do regulators currently stand on AI‑supported safety studies?

SB: Steven Bulera, PhD Corporate Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (Discovery and Safety Assessment) Charles River Laboratories Dr. Steven Bulera, DABT, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories, having served as the head of toxicology at both the Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) and Reno (Nevada) sites since 2007. Bulera holds degrees in biochemistry from Canisius College (BA) and the University of Connecticut (MSc/PhD). Learn about our editorial policies

At every opportunity, we ask regulatory agencies for their thoughts. Again, this is a new frontier, and the technology is moving faster than regulations. What do you do in the interim? Everyone's trying to figure this out, so it is a challenging time.

Our experience with regulators is that they don't tell you what to do; they ask you to present what you want to do, and they'll tell you if it's good enough or if you need to go back and work on something.

If we can get a number of large pharmaceutical companies to align, it should give regulators confidence.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, how can the field address the AI “black box” challenge and reduce data silos to support greater collaboration, information sharing, and digital innovation?

SB: Steven Bulera, PhD Corporate Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (Discovery and Safety Assessment) Charles River Laboratories Dr. Steven Bulera, DABT, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the global head of toxicology at Charles River Laboratories, having served as the head of toxicology at both the Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) and Reno (Nevada) sites since 2007. Bulera holds degrees in biochemistry from Canisius College (BA) and the University of Connecticut (MSc/PhD). Learn about our editorial policies