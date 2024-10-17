Cell Painting in Drug Discovery: A Conversation With Assay Pioneer Anne Carpenter

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Phenotypic screening using high-throughput microscopy has proven incredibly fruitful in identifying novel small molecules and improving our understanding of many biological processes. However, these imaging experiments typically only extract one or two features of a cell, leaving vast amounts of data untapped.



Using image-based profiling, researchers can extract many features from each experimental sample. Unlike screening, profiling does not focus on quantifying a small number of pre-determined features that are chosen based on a known association with a disease. Therefore, image-based profiling allows researchers to make discoveries free of bias.





The Cell Painting assay has become one of the most popular imaged-based profiling assays, developed by Dr. Anne Carpenter and her research group at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.





In the Cell Painting assay, small-molecule dyes are used to label cellular compartments which are then imaged in fluorescence channels. Images are segmented and thousands of measurements are then made, describing quantitative traits such as size, shape, stain intensity and stain texture.





First published in 2013, the Cell Painting assay was updated in 2016 and more recently in 2023. The latest protocol involves the simplification of several steps in the workflow and the reduction of several strain concentrations, providing cost savings.





Carpenter and her team also developed CellProfiler, an open-source, high-throughput cell image analysis software that enables researchers to use machine learning to classify complex or subtle phenotypes. Used in combination with the Cell Painting assay, the software provides researchers with the tools to identify, at a single-cell level, how diseases, drugs and genes affect cells.





Technology Networks recently caught up with Carpenter at the European Laboratory Research and Innovation Group's (ELRIG) Drug Discovery 2024 event to learn more about the impact the Cell Painting assay is having on the pharmaceutical industry.