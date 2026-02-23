Could Male Contraceptives Make It to Market Within the Next Decade?

Read time: 3 minutes

In the United States, almost half of all pregnancies are unplanned, with one report finding that the vast majority of these pregnancies occur due to either lack of, incorrect, or inconsistent use of contraceptives by couples.





Of course, contraceptive responsibility should be shared, though men currently have fewer options to independently prevent unplanned pregnancy. Current methods come with drawbacks, including invasive procedures, inconsistent reversibility, inaccessibility, and high failure rates.





Over 50 years ago, the World Health Organization Task Force on Methods for the Regulation of Male Fertility was formally established to drive the development of effective, reversible contraception for men. Progress stalled in the late 1970s due to funding constraints, lack of investigators, and social attitudes. Although research resumed in the 1980s, the impact of this stagnation cannot be underplayed.





Four decades later, the limitations of existing male contraceptives and their consequences—unplanned pregnancies, increased healthcare burden, and broader financial and emotional impacts— are becoming more evident. Demand for alternative male contraception is growing, and fortunately, advances in the drug development pipeline are helping to drive progress in this area.





Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Stephanie Page, chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington. Dr. Page’s clinical research focuses on male reproduction and the development of effective, reversible male contraception.