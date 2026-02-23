Could Male Contraceptives Make It to Market Within the Next Decade?
NES/T gel and DMAU clinical trials bring male contraceptives and shared reproductive responsibility closer to reality.
In the United States, almost half of all pregnancies are unplanned, with one report finding that the vast majority of these pregnancies occur due to either lack of, incorrect, or inconsistent use of contraceptives by couples.
Of course, contraceptive responsibility should be shared, though men currently have fewer options to independently prevent unplanned pregnancy. Current methods come with drawbacks, including invasive procedures, inconsistent reversibility, inaccessibility, and high failure rates.
Over 50 years ago, the World Health Organization Task Force on Methods for the Regulation of Male Fertility was formally established to drive the development of effective, reversible contraception for men. Progress stalled in the late 1970s due to funding constraints, lack of investigators, and social attitudes. Although research resumed in the 1980s, the impact of this stagnation cannot be underplayed.
Four decades later, the limitations of existing male contraceptives and their consequences—unplanned pregnancies, increased healthcare burden, and broader financial and emotional impacts— are becoming more evident. Demand for alternative male contraception is growing, and fortunately, advances in the drug development pipeline are helping to drive progress in this area.
Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Stephanie Page, chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington. Dr. Page’s clinical research focuses on male reproduction and the development of effective, reversible male contraception.
Your work has helped to advance male hormonal contraception from concept to real-world clinical trials. What inspired you to pursue research in this field?
I feel very strongly that reproductive choice and agency are fundamental rights for all men and women. The most important tool we have for ensuring that all pregnancies are planned pregnancies is contraception. Family planning is critical in the health, well-being, and economics of all families; this should be something that speaks to everyone.
How does the Nestorone®/Testosterone (NES/T) gel that you helped develop work, and how did your team build on prior research to achieve this?
The NES/T gel builds upon over four decades of work developing male hormonal contraceptives, involving scientists and clinicians across the globe. The principles of male hormonal contraception were proven in the 1990s, in foundational studies sponsored by the World Health Organization. These initial studies demonstrated that giving men testosterone suppresses sperm production by inhibiting the hormones required for spermatogenesis.
Further refinement of these methods followed in the 1990s–2010s, with studies showing that adding a progestin to the testosterone increased efficacy. NES/T builds upon this work, incorporating a very potent progestin, nestorone, into a testosterone-containing gel. This is the first topical, user-controlled male hormonal contraceptive to be evaluated in clinical trials.
It was noted that reducing the time to suppression could make the gel more appealing, particularly as it moves towards Phase 3 trials. How do you plan to achieve this, and are there any other limitations to the gel?
NES/T gel and any method that relies on suppression of spermatogenesis, including non-hormonal methods in development, will require some delay in time from 8–16-weeks to be effective for many men. For some, it will be shorter, for others longer. This is because the cycle of human sperm production takes 72 days, and sperm that have reached a certain stage of maturation are not blocked by these methods and must exit the reproductive track prior to the method being effective.
There are existing precedents in contraception that methods can take a while to be effective. Female oral contraceptives can take up to a month to be effective, and a vasectomy also takes several months to be reliably effective. So, while the delay in onset may mean NES/T isn’t the right contraceptive for some men, there is no doubt some men will be fine with the 8–16 week time of onset . There is no perfect contraceptive for everyone, but men lack choices when it comes to reversible methods, and NES/T could help to fill that gap.
Besides topical gels, you’ve worked on dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU) as both an oral and long-acting injectable contraceptive. Can you tell us about DMAU’s mechanism and explain the differences between the oral and injectable forms of the medicine?
DMAU is a modified androgen that incorporates both androgen (testosterone) and progestin activities into a single molecule. Thus, DMAU could allow for a single steroidal molecule to act as a contraceptive instead of requiring two compounds in one device or delivery method. Oral DMAU must be taken every day with food, while the injectable is longer lasting, similar to long-lasting testosterone injections given every 8–12 weeks.
What are the latest updates regarding the development of DMAU as a contraceptive?
We have been focusing our attention and funding on the development of NES/T over the last few years. We have completed a three-month dose-finding study of daily oral DMAU as well as a dose-finding study of the injectable formulation.
We are in the process of evaluating this data and considering next steps with our colleagues and funders at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).
From an outsider’s perspective, NES/T gel research appears to have progressed faster than DMAU research. Would you say that’s accurate, and what factors have contributed to this?
I agree that NES/T has progressed faster than DMAU, and there are a number of factors that explain this. Firstly, transdermal gel formulations of testosterone are in the marketplace, so the technology and safety data is available to build upon.
Secondly, NES/T development is a collaboration between the investigators, the NICHD, and the Population Council, allowing the leveraging of two major drivers in contraceptive development.
What do you think is driving the demand for alternative male contraceptives, and when might these needs realistically be met?
Men and women both want to have reproductive agency and some no longer desire large families. In addition, in many domains, there is greater openness and dialogue regarding sexual health. Many men wish to participate in contraception, but their options are very limited.
The goal is to get novel, reliable, and user-friendly, reversible male contraceptives to the market within the next decade. I think this is possible, but it will require funding and fortitude on the part of investigators and regulators.