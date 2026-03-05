Driving Behavioral Change in Automated Sample Storage Adoption: Why People Are the Key to Successful Implementation

Read time: 5 minutes

Automated cold storage systems are transforming how organizations store and manage sample collections. These systems offer clear advantages over manual freezers, including streamlined workflows, improved sample tracking, better space usage, and improved energy efficiency.





As a result, automation is increasingly being adopted in large biobanks and pharmaceutical repositories, and in smaller-scale environments, such as advanced therapy facilities, to protect particularly sensitive samples and biological products.





Shifting from manual to automated sample storage can mean big changes in infrastructure, workflows, and workplace culture. Success ultimately depends on how well staff respond and engage with the new systems, as without their buy-in, the technology can’t deliver its full value to the organization.





Shaping workplace behaviors to align with new workflows is, therefore, central to successful automation adoption. Here, we explore why people may resist change and outline practical strategies to help laboratories guide teams through a smooth, successful transition to automated sample management.

What key behavior changes are required from staff?

The move to automated cold storage represents a fundamental change in how lab staff interact with samples and manage data, often replacing years of routine, manual processes. Key changes include:





● The transition from manual to digital workflows: Staff who are used to keeping information only on the physical sample itself in their own nomenclature must now rely on digital systems for data entry, retrieval requests, and tracking using standardized data elements. Trusting software over personal oversight represents a major behavioral adjustment and, at first, can feel like a loss of control or even an added layer of work.

● Moving from individualized to standardized consumables and labware : Consistent labeling, data entry, and labware use become critical to maintaining efficiency and reliability within an automated system. In manual environments, departments or even individual researchers can have their own preferences for labware, labeling formats, or workflows. These personal variations must give way to standardized procedures that ensure every sample can be stored, retrieved, and tracked in the most efficient manner. While modern automation systems can still handle some flexibility, such as storing larger boxes that allow non-standard materials, this can limit their overall efficiency.

● Adjusting to shared, centralized cold storage: T he shift from having their cold storage in their lab to a shared resource can make staff feel a loss of control and requires that they plan for what they will need ahead of time. Depending on the size and throughput of the shared resource central storage facility, this may be hours or days in advance.

Common reasons staff may be resistant to change

Change is rarely comfortable, particularly when it disrupts long-standing routines. Understanding the reasons behind resistance helps managers anticipate challenges and guide teams more effectively through automation adoption. There are several key reasons staff may resist change.

Humans are creatures of habit!

A simple reason staff may initially be hesitant is that introducing automation requires changes to well-established habits.1 The breakaway from the familiar to a new process can feel intimidating, and some staff may be anxious about their ability to learn the new digital systems. It’s natural for staff to be hesitant or nostalgic for the comfort of previous routines.1

Perceived personal, negative impacts, and loss of control

Change can also feel personal. If employees view automation as adding to their workload, such as the initial data entry or relabeling required to digitize inventories, they may perceive it as a burden rather than a benefit.1 These concerns can quickly lead to resistance if not acknowledged and addressed early.





Additionally, the move from a manual process, where researchers could physically check on their samples whenever needed, to an automated process could lead to some staff feeling a perceived lack of control over their work. This loss of oversight can cause uncertainty or mistrust until confidence in the system is established.

Poor internal communication

Resistance often grows when staff are unclear about why automation is being introduced, how it will impact them, or what the end goal looks like.1 When the reasoning behind the switch to automation isn’t transparent, trust and momentum to engage with the change can be lost.

Key strategies to drive behavior change

If staff concerns aren’t acknowledged and addressed early, resistance can quickly take hold, either through vocal opposition or more passive resistance, such as limiting engagement with new systems or reducing productivity.1 These reactions can undermine automation’s effectiveness, reducing efficiency and limiting a lab’s return on investment.



Ensuring employees engage with and respond positively to the switch to automation is therefore at the heart of successful adoption, and there are several actions organizations can take to help teams adapt.

Create a clear, consistent communication plan

Open, transparent communication is essential for engaging staff and building trust throughout the transition to automation.1 A clear communication plan should be established early, and include:





● Why automation is being implemented and how it supports the organization’s future goals

● Clear timeline and milestones, giving teams visibility into the rollout process

● What exactly will change, and how it will affect daily operations

● Benefits from an organizational and employee perspective





Benefits messaging should be tailored to different audiences, focusing on pain points that matter to them. For example, researchers may value faster retrieval and delivery times, operations staff might prioritize space and energy efficiency , and quality and regulatory teams may appreciate the enhanced compliance and traceability.





Advertisement

Building familiarity with the system also helps develop trust. Providing staff with visual tools, such as dashboards that show sample locations, real-time tracking, and system status, helps build confidence in the new technology. Communication should continue throughout the implementation, with a two-way feedback dialogue that allows staff to raise concerns, celebrate progress, and share success stories to maintain motivation.

Use targeted, ongoing training

Training should be introduced early on in the automation adoption process and continue as systems evolve. To ensure training resonates with staff and supports long-term adoption, leadership should:





● Use a blend of learning formats, such as hands-on demonstrations, visual resources, and peer mentoring, to accommodate different learning styles

● Embed training materials into everyday workflows, such as quick guides or system prompts, to reinforce learning and sustain engagement

● Provide targeted, follow-up training to any staff members who are struggling

Implement recognition and reinforcement

Recognizing progress and success is key to maintaining motivation.1 There are several methods organizations should use to do this:





● Celebrate milestones, such as completing sample digitization or improving retrieval times, to make progress tangible and reinforce the value of automation

● Share measurable impacts around key pain points, like reduced sample loss or time saved, to strengthen engagement and motivation

● Publicly acknowledging team and individual contributions to help create a culture of ownership and collective achievement

Lead the change with senior leadership

Leadership alignment can make or break automation adoption. When managers and senior scientists champion the change, teams follow their lead, turning organizational intent into everyday practice.1 Leaders should model desired behaviors, maintain consistent messaging across departments, and respond quickly to challenges or feedback.1 Ensuring teams have the time, resources, and support they need demonstrates that leadership values both the people and the process driving automation success.

Putting people at the heart of automation success

Automation adoption is not just a technical transformation—it’s a human one. Staff engagement and confidence are what turn automated storage systems into everyday assets that improve how labs work. Clear communication, continuous learning, and strong leadership ensure that teams not only accept automation, but champion it. By investing in people as much as in technology, laboratories can unlock the full value of automated sample storage, achieving greater efficiency, productivity, and long-term operational resilience.





References: