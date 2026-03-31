Exploring AI-Driven Drug Repurposing for Multiple Myeloma

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To learn more about how drug repurposing could assist in myeloma treatment, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Anton Yuryev , consulting director at Elsevier Professional Services. With over three decades of experience in life sciences and drug discovery, Yuryev offered his expert opinion on the role of AI and drug repurposing for myeloma, as well as in the broader context of rare diseases.

Although considered “rare,” the impact of myeloma is far-reaching—this year, over 36,000 new diagnoses and 10,000 deaths are anticipated in the United States alone. Despite this, the disease remains incurable, requiring long-term, multi-line treatment strategies to achieve periods of remission.

Under normal conditions, plasma cells produce antibodies and proteins to support the immune response. In myeloma, masses of abnormal plasma cells produce excess proteins , reducing space in the bone marrow for blood cell production. With fewer white blood cells, the immune system becomes compromised, leading to recurrent infections, while reduced red blood cells result in fatigue. Patients may also experience a myriad of systemic and local symptoms, from weight loss to bone pain.

Myeloma is a rare form of blood cancer, characterized by over-proliferation of abnormal plasma cells, a type of immune cell, in the bone marrow.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How does a diagnosis of myeloma and the intensive treatment regimen that follows impact individuals?

Anton Yuryev, PhD (AY): Anton Yuryev, PhD Consulting Director, Bioinformatics and Data Science Elsevier Dr. Anton Yuryev brings over three decades of experience driving innovation in life sciences and drug discovery. From completing his PhD at Johns Hopkins University, to continuing with postdoctoral research at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he has deep experience in the field of bioinformatics. Learn about our editorial policies

A multiple myeloma (MM) patient’s journey often begins much like that of many people with rare diseases or cancers: with a complex diagnostic pathway. As the symptoms of MM overlap with many other conditions—such as persistent bone pain, fatigue, neuropathy, and reduced physical function—patients are often screened for common conditions first. Healthcare professionals are taught the adage “when you hear hoofbeats, think horses not zebras.” This mindset can delay recognition of less common diseases. Although myeloma diagnosis is typically faster than that of many genetic rare diseases, the uncertainty and repeated healthcare interactions still create a sense of frustration and anxiety for patients. Multiple myeloma Multiple myeloma is the formal term used when disease is present as multiple tumors throughout the body. This term is often used interchangeably with myeloma. Treatment itself is intensive and long-term. MM is typically managed through sequential lines of therapy, beginning with combination drug regimens and, for eligible patients, autologous stem cell transplantation followed by maintenance treatment to prolong remission. Because the disease is generally incurable and characterized by cycles of remission and relapse, many patients undergo multiple rounds of treatment over time. This requires ongoing monitoring, side-effect management, and causes significant disruption to daily life.

Combined, the diagnosis and treatment of MM have a profound impact on individuals physically, psychologically, and socially.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How is drug repurposing used to treat rare diseases, such as multiple myeloma, and how do AI-driven approaches contribute to this process?

AY: Anton Yuryev, PhD Consulting Director, Bioinformatics and Data Science Elsevier Dr. Anton Yuryev brings over three decades of experience driving innovation in life sciences and drug discovery. From completing his PhD at Johns Hopkins University, to continuing with postdoctoral research at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he has deep experience in the field of bioinformatics. Learn about our editorial policies

Drug repurposing is a common tactic for developing treatments for rare diseases, including MM. By identifying new use cases for existing drugs, researchers can build on known safety and pharmacology data to reduce cost, time, and risk compared to de novo drug discovery.

AI acts as a catalyst in several key steps. Firstly, natural language processing and text mining allow researchers to rapidly collate and compare millions of scientific papers and clinical trial records to identify drug, disease, and target links that warrant further investigation. AI can organize information into knowledge graphs and networks linking genes, proteins, pathways, drugs, and diseases. These can be interrogated to further understand biological relationships and prioritize potential repurposing candidates.

When it comes to treating MM, AI has also been investigated for supporting transcriptomics, or phenotype-based repurposing. This involves analyzing gene expression data to identify genes differentially expressed in myeloma cells, followed by mapping them to known drug targets. Several non-oncology drugs have been explored in this context for MM, such as albendazole, disulfiram, and leflunomide, which are being investigated as options for addressing relapse and drug resistance. In these examples, AI supports human researchers to do more work, more efficiently, to deliver outcomes for patients.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Why are these approaches of particular benefit in rare diseases, such as multiple myeloma?

AY: Anton Yuryev, PhD Consulting Director, Bioinformatics and Data Science Elsevier Dr. Anton Yuryev brings over three decades of experience driving innovation in life sciences and drug discovery. From completing his PhD at Johns Hopkins University, to continuing with postdoctoral research at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he has deep experience in the field of bioinformatics. Learn about our editorial policies

Drug repurposing is particularly advantageous in developing therapies for rare diseases because it directly addresses several economic, clinical, and biological barriers that make traditional drug development difficult. This includes small patient populations that complicate clinical trial recruitment and evidence generation.

Only 5% of rare diseases have a licensed treatment. Drug repurposing offers a practical path to expand treatment options by using drugs that already have known safety profiles. The efficiency and reduced risk associated with drug repurposing are particularly important in rare diseases, where small patient populations make conventional drug discovery economically challenging. Because much of the early-stage research and toxicology work has already been completed, candidates can be prioritized faster, and resources can be focused on validating treatments in clinical trials. This makes repurposing a more economically viable tactic to treat rare conditions.

Myeloma is notorious for becoming refractory to standard treatments. Repurposed drugs often target different biological pathways, such as metabolic or inflammatory pathways, providing a 'backdoor' to attacking the cancer cells.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Considering the goal of a functional cure for multiple myeloma, which drug repurposing approaches show promise for both long-term cancer control and symptom alleviation?

AY: Anton Yuryev, PhD Consulting Director, Bioinformatics and Data Science Elsevier Dr. Anton Yuryev brings over three decades of experience driving innovation in life sciences and drug discovery. From completing his PhD at Johns Hopkins University, to continuing with postdoctoral research at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he has deep experience in the field of bioinformatics. Learn about our editorial policies