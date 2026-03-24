GLP-1 Therapies: Evaluating Risks and Rewards Across Conditions

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Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a naturally occurring hormone, was first identified decades ago—long before medications like Ozempic® (semaglutide) or Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) were developed.





After a meal, nutrients trigger gut cells to release GLP-1. Thereafter, increased levels of the hormone result in slower gastric emptying, decreasing a person’s appetite while stimulating insulin release to regulate blood glucose levels.





GLP-1 receptor agonists, drugs that mimic GLP-1's effects, were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, in which reduced insulin sensitivity leads to elevated blood glucose levels. If left untreated, this metabolic disease can lead to life-threatening complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis in the short term, and cardio- or cerebro-vascular events in the long term. GLP-1-based therapies offered a way to target a key disease pathway while also triggering weight loss—a crucial benefit given the role of obesity in diabetes.





The development of GLP-1-based therapies dates back to the 1990s. Early studies showed promising results: insulin levels increased, and glucose levels decreased. Over the next decade, researchers worked to develop a suitable, safe, effective GLP-1 treatment. In 2005, exenatide was the first to be approved.





Two decades later, awareness of, and access to, these treatments has skyrocketed, with Ozempic and Mounjaro becoming household names and ranking among the top-10 best-selling drugs.

Expanding uses of GLP-1 therapies

One early challenge in GLP-1 drug development was its short half-life—the time required for plasma concentration of a drug to decrease by 50%—which determines how quickly a drug is cleared from the body. As original molecules required intravenous infusion due to a half-life of just one to two minutes, researchers spent years modifying them to ensure suitability for daily life.





However, first-generation drugs still required up to twice daily injections and high doses, exacerbating adverse effects. Second-generation approaches soon emerged to overcome these limitations. These ranged from once-weekly extended-release injections to dual agonists that mimic both GLP-1 and other hormones involved in metabolism, such as glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), to improve clinical performance.





With optimization and expanding use, GLP-1s are increasingly recognized for benefits beyond diabetes management. Research has shown broad vascular benefits, including potential for use during heart attack recovery, as well as promise in alleviating mental health struggles and reducing cravings in substance use disorder.





Approved use-cases now extend to chronic weight management, cardiovascular risk reduction, and kidney disease in specific patient populations. One key advantage of GLP-1 medications is their efficacy across different groups, as other drugs often exhibit significant inter-individual variability due to age, race, and weight-related pharmacokinetic changes.





Despite these advantages, one key question remains: does the rapid expansion of GLP-1 use outweigh the potential risks?

GLP-1 therapy side effects are mostly manageable

The most-reported adverse effects of GLP-1 therapy are mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. This is due to the slowed gastric emptying they induce, which delays digestion. Users also report mild injection-site reactions.

However, a significant portion of users discontinue therapy due to side effects, despite many reporting that symptoms decrease within the first few months of treatment commencement, either as the body adjusts or as the dose is optimized. Interestingly, higher rates of side effects are reported by individuals using GLP-1 therapy for weight loss, as opposed to diabetes management. This is due to the higher doses and faster titration courses used in weight management applications.

Rare and serious risks of GLP-1 therapy

Serious adverse events include retinopathy, gallbladder disorders, and acute pancreatitis, which caused concern when first described. For example, one observational study on liraglutide and semaglutide use reported an elevated hazard ratio for pancreatitis among GLP-1 users, indicating a relative increase in risk.

However, when translated into real-world contexts, these results indicate that pancreatitis among GLP-1 users is a rare event, supported by further reviews that found no statistical difference in pancreatitis risk between GLP-1 users and non-users. Interestingly, these researchers also concluded that the lifetime risk of pancreatitis was lower among GLP-1 users.





Relative vs absolute risk Relative risk compares the risk of an event between two groups, such as the treatment group versus the placebo group, while absolute risk provides the real-world percentage probability of an event occurring.





Over time, and with increased research, clinicians and investigators have concluded that these events are rare. Ultimately, these findings highlight the importance of ongoing pharmacovigilance as drugs are adopted for broader use cases, to ensure potential safety concerns are continuously monitored and guidance is adapted accordingly.





One such example is the risk of regurgitation under anesthesia in patients on GLP-1 therapy who have followed typical fasting guidance ahead of surgery. Regurgitation is considered a major complication during anesthetic care and was not a recognized consequence of GLP-1 therapy until it was described within case reports. Researchers proposed interim risk mitigation strategies until sufficient information was obtained to draft consensus management guidelines. Again, this demonstrates the importance of knowledge sharing and updating clinical guidance.





Ultimately, care recommendations for patients on GLP-1 therapies should balance risk reduction with therapeutic benefits. Management for patients using GLP-1 therapies for chronic weight loss will likely differ from those treating previously uncontrolled diabetes. For now, individuals will require personalized assessment and forward planning until knowledge of GLP-1s is comprehensive enough to support integrated risk assessment within standard care protocols, such as pre-operative assessment.

Long-term impacts of GLP-1 therapies are unclear

Regarding long-term consequences of GLP-1 therapy use, the verdict is still out. The mechanism raises questions relating to musculoskeletal and orthopedic health: Will rapid weight loss affect muscle density? How does prolonged appetite suppression impact nutritional status? How do these effects subsequently affect bone health? Multi-decade consequences are still being established, including the impact on weight. While many studies report significant rebound weight gain, Cleveland Clinic researchers recently contradicted this, finding that patients who stop GLP-1 therapy maintain weight through lifestyle changes or alternative treatment.

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Of note, following pharmacological studies in rodents showing an association between GLP-1 therapy and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), the therapy is contraindicated for individuals with a personal or family history of MTC and multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome (type 2). This contraindication has remained controversial, as no conclusive evidence of elevated thyroid cancer risk has been observed in humans taking GLP-1 therapy long term. However, it serves as an important reminder that years of preclinical research underpin the safety regulations guiding the use of medicines in clinical practice today.

Next-generation GLP-1 strategies to reduce adverse events

With the benefits of GLP-1 therapies increasingly recognized, researchers are now exploring ways to optimize their delivery to reduce potential side effects and improve user convenience. A range of alternative formulations and delivery methods are currently under investigation across both early- and late-stage research (Table 1).





Table 1: Routes of GLP-1 therapy currently in development, and respective key motivators and challenges.

Route Status Key Motivation Key Challenge Subcutaneous (current standard) Multiple options approved, established route High efficacy, good bioavailability Injection site reactions, gastrointestinal issues Oral peptides (e.g., semaglutide) Approved but limited to semaglutide Convenience Gastrointestinal issues, require fasted state Oral small molecules Phase 3 clinical trials Convenience, does not require fasted state Hepatotoxicity Inhaled Preclinical Hypothesized rapid pulmonary absorption, convenience Achieving correct aerodynamic properties, lower bioavailability Intranasal Preclinical Potential direct brain targeting via the olfactory system Nasal physiological barriers, e.g., low permeability of nasal mucosa Transdermal Preclinical Convenience, sustained delivery Skin barrier delivery Depot/implantable Early clinical trials Convenience, sustained delivery Invasive insertion and removal procedure





Multi-agonists are also showing increasing promise in the field of GLP-1 drug development. Tirzepatide is the only approved dual agonist at present, with both GLP-1 and GIP agonist effects. GIP plays an important role in insulin release and energy metabolism. When combined with GLP-1, studies have shown that the resulting synergistic effects lead to weight loss and the potential for greater metabolic efficacy than mono-GLP-1 therapy.





Additionally, researchers are pioneering triple-agonists to mimic three hormones: GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, a naturally occurring hormone that controls blood sugar levels and fat metabolism. Preclinical studies found that this approach, termed the “triple G”, was superior to mono-GLP-1 and dual agonist therapy. Retatrutide, one example of such drug administered through a once-weekly injection, is currently in Phase 3 trials.

Balancing safety and access in modern medicine

The unprecedented growth of GLP-1 medications is unlike anything seen before. Their rapid uptake has shown how a drug class can expand beyond its original therapeutic intent. A “perfect storm” facilitated this: optimization of existing GLP-1s and increased medicines access via telehealth in an era shaped by social media influence and the pursuit of optimal health and appearance.





It’s important to remember that the “new” GLP-1 drugs that we see today are the result of years of research, dating back more than three decades. Preclinical work laid the foundations, extensive trials have been conducted, and real-world use with post-market monitoring continues to establish robust safety profiles, as with any other approved drug.





The rise of GLP-1s illustrates the importance of continuous pharmacovigilance and guidance updates, as well as the need to address safety gaps posed by telehealth and fraudulent online products. A balance between safety and expanding use must be achieved, with adequate counselling by clinicians to ensure informed-decision making, alongside a degree of patient responsibility in navigating the ever-complex healthcare landscape.