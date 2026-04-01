How NAMs Could Transform Drug Safety and Efficacy Testing

Read time: 5 minutes

In this interview, he discusses the scientific and regulatory challenges of NAM adoption, where companies should invest first, and the role suppliers can play in supporting successful implementation.

Technology Networks spoke with Dr. John Bishop , director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific, to learn more about how NAMs differ from traditional preclinical approaches and what is driving growing interest in the field.

Yet for NAMs to achieve widespread adoption, researchers and regulators must be confident in their robustness, reproducibility, and ability to support regulatory decision-making.

New approach methodologies (NAMs) are emerging as an important tool in drug discovery, offering the pharmaceutical industry more predictive, human-relevant ways to evaluate safety and efficacy while reducing reliance on animal models.

Anna MacDonald (AM): Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How would you define NAMs, and what distinguishes them from traditional preclinical research approaches like animal testing?

John Bishop, PhD (JB): John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

NAMs encompass a wide range of non-animal use research methods that aim to offer a more human-relevant evaluation of the safety and efficacy of a particular drug candidate.

NAMs, which can include in vitro human cell-based models, in chemico assays, and in silico computational modeling, are designed to provide researchers with insights that better reflect human biology earlier in the drug development process.

Traditionally, preclinical drug research has relied heavily on animal testing to determine drug safety and efficacy before it can progress to human clinical trials. We know, however, that many drug candidates that succeeded in animal testing ultimately fail in clinical trials. NAMs aim to help researchers better predict outcomes before a candidate reaches clinical trials.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What developments have recently accelerated interest in NAMs within the pharmaceutical industry?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

While many companies have been working on NAMs for years, a few recent developments have pushed them into the forefront.

Regulatory and research bodies have recently issued new guidance for NAMs, which has been the biggest driver of interest. In 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a shift away from animal testing for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs.

More recently, the National Institutes of Health committed more than $150 million to develop and scale NAMs, and regulators in Europe and Asia also made announcements aimed at encouraging the adoption of NAMs in drug safety and efficacy testing.

Historically, pharma companies have been slower to adopt NAMs as investigational new drug (IND) approvals still relied on animal-derived efficacy data. Late last year, however, for the first time, the FDA approved an IND application that included only efficacy data derived from human organoids.

This was a critical moment to accelerate the adoption of NAMs in drug development, as it legitimized the approach versus traditional animal testing.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How might the use of NAMs change the timeline, cost, or success rates of drug development compared with conventional methods?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

Introducing NAMs into drug development has the potential to impact development timelines, costs, and success rates by enabling researchers to better understand how a patient might respond to a drug candidate earlier in development.

With earlier access to these insights, researchers can predict the likelihood of success for a candidate before it enters clinical trials and can therefore make a go/no-go decision on whether to proceed, before committing time and resources into a drug candidate that may not work.

This insight supports a more proactive approach to drug development, allowing pharmaceutical companies to pursue candidates with a high possibility of success. By improving the ability to predict patient outcomes earlier, NAMs can help accelerate drug development timelines, reduce overall R&D costs, enhance patient safety, and minimize ethical concerns.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What are the biggest scientific and regulatory hurdles that drug developers face when trying to integrate NAMs into their discovery and preclinical workflows?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

There are a few scientific hurdles drug developers may face when integrating NAMs into their workflows. Drug developers will need to ensure they can achieve reliable, accurate, and reproducible results when using complex NAM systems.

This process relies on the ability to build scalable, advanced, and robust models, which can be technically demanding and require customized workflows and expertise to work effectively.

There are also a few regulatory hurdles that hinge on building sufficient regulatory trust and confidence in NAM data. While regulators are taking a more active role in working across the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate the adoption of NAMs, the approaches are still relatively new to drug development approvals.

There is limited regulatory precedence in accepting NAM data, and guidance is still evolving, which may lead to uncertainty in regulatory strategy. Fortunately, suppliers that work across regulatory submissions can help translate learnings across the industry to facilitate the thoughtful integration of new approaches.

This transformation from animal models to NAMs will likely take years to mature. Still, we are seeing NAM data influence real regulatory decision-making and companies effectively integrate them into their drug pipelines, so drug developers should be encouraged to consider adopting them into their workflows.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How should companies decide where to invest in NAMs first, rather than deploying them across all programs at once?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

Each company will have different demands impacting how they deploy NAMs initially. In general, however, companies should assess which applications could benefit from simpler NAM workflows and work towards an incremental adoption strategy overall.

More complex NAMs often result in greater operational demand, so companies should understand their technical capabilities and infrastructure to determine where it may be best to begin.

Companies can also look for specific disease or use-case areas where NAMs could be broadly applied. For example, NAMs can be used to model drug-induced liver damage, which can be applicable across almost any drug program. This can provide potential timeline and cost-effectiveness benefits more widely, and provide a strong foundation for integrating more complex NAMs down the line.

Overall, early investment should focus on delivering sufficiently reliable, accurate, and reproducible data.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What role will suppliers play in helping their customers adopt NAMs so they can be fully realized and implemented in the drug development process?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies

Suppliers can play a critical role in facilitating the adoption of NAMs. They can provide the foundational technologies for enabling the day-to-day execution of NAM workflows, such as cell lines, culture media, centrifuges, and incubators.

Some suppliers may also be able to support more technically demanding or complex NAM models or advanced analytical techniques such as genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, which can help pharma researchers better characterize and understand their human-relevant models.

Finally, some suppliers can help co-develop NAMs alongside pharmaceutical companies for specific solutions. This customized support can help NAMs be implemented into drug discovery and preclinical development for complex disease states or drug candidates.

The right supplier can help pharmaceutical companies as they transition from the early stages of NAMs adoption through innovative new models and widespread integration.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, which therapeutic areas or types of drug candidates could benefit most from widespread adoption of NAMs, and why?

JB: John Bishop, PhD Director of Project Management, Research and Development Thermo Fisher Scientific John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Learn about our editorial policies