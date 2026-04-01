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How NAMs Could Transform Drug Safety and Efficacy Testing

Dr. John Bishop explores the advantages of NAMs and the factors driving interest in their use.

Article  
Published: April 1, 2026 
Anna MacDonald
 speaking with 
John Bishop, PhD
Edited by 
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Female scientist holding a tablet, surrounded by icons representing drug discovery, such as cell culture plates, a DNA helix, patient data, and a drug capsule.
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New approach methodologies (NAMs) are emerging as an important tool in drug discovery, offering the pharmaceutical industry more predictive, human-relevant ways to evaluate safety and efficacy while reducing reliance on animal models.


Yet for NAMs to achieve widespread adoption, researchers and regulators must be confident in their robustness, reproducibility, and ability to support regulatory decision-making.


Technology Networks spoke with Dr. John Bishop, director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific, to learn more about how NAMs differ from traditional preclinical approaches and what is driving growing interest in the field.


In this interview, he discusses the scientific and regulatory challenges of NAM adoption, where companies should invest first, and the role suppliers can play in supporting successful implementation.

Anna MacDonald (AM):

How would you define NAMs, and what distinguishes them from traditional preclinical research approaches like animal testing?
John Bishop, PhD (JB):

NAMs encompass a wide range of non-animal use research methods that aim to offer a more human-relevant evaluation of the safety and efficacy of a particular drug candidate.


NAMs, which can include in vitro human cell-based models, in chemico assays, and in silico computational modeling, are designed to provide researchers with insights that better reflect human biology earlier in the drug development process.


Traditionally, preclinical drug research has relied heavily on animal testing to determine drug safety and efficacy before it can progress to human clinical trials. We know, however, that many drug candidates that succeeded in animal testing ultimately fail in clinical trials. NAMs aim to help researchers better predict outcomes before a candidate reaches clinical trials. 



AM:
What developments have recently accelerated interest in NAMs within the pharmaceutical industry?
JB:

While many companies have been working on NAMs for years, a few recent developments have pushed them into the forefront.


Regulatory and research bodies have recently issued new guidance for NAMs, which has been the biggest driver of interest. In 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a shift away from animal testing for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs.


More recently, the National Institutes of Health committed more than $150 million to develop and scale NAMs, and regulators in Europe and Asia also made announcements aimed at encouraging the adoption of NAMs in drug safety and efficacy testing.


Historically, pharma companies have been slower to adopt NAMs as investigational new drug (IND) approvals still relied on animal-derived efficacy data. Late last year, however, for the first time, the FDA approved an IND application that included only efficacy data derived from human organoids.


This was a critical moment to accelerate the adoption of NAMs in drug development, as it legitimized the approach versus traditional animal testing. 



AM:
How might the use of NAMs change the timeline, cost, or success rates of drug development compared with conventional methods?
JB:

Introducing NAMs into drug development has the potential to impact development timelines, costs, and success rates by enabling researchers to better understand how a patient might respond to a drug candidate earlier in development.


With earlier access to these insights, researchers can predict the likelihood of success for a candidate before it enters clinical trials and can therefore make a go/no-go decision on whether to proceed, before committing time and resources into a drug candidate that may not work.


This insight supports a more proactive approach to drug development, allowing pharmaceutical companies to pursue candidates with a high possibility of success. By improving the ability to predict patient outcomes earlier, NAMs can help accelerate drug development timelines, reduce overall R&D costs, enhance patient safety, and minimize ethical concerns. 



AM:
What are the biggest scientific and regulatory hurdles that drug developers face when trying to integrate NAMs into their discovery and preclinical workflows?
JB:

There are a few scientific hurdles drug developers may face when integrating NAMs into their workflows. Drug developers will need to ensure they can achieve reliable, accurate, and reproducible results when using complex NAM systems.


This process relies on the ability to build scalable, advanced, and robust models, which can be technically demanding and require customized workflows and expertise to work effectively.


There are also a few regulatory hurdles that hinge on building sufficient regulatory trust and confidence in NAM data. While regulators are taking a more active role in working across the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate the adoption of NAMs, the approaches are still relatively new to drug development approvals.


There is limited regulatory precedence in accepting NAM data, and guidance is still evolving, which may lead to uncertainty in regulatory strategy. Fortunately, suppliers that work across regulatory submissions can help translate learnings across the industry to facilitate the thoughtful integration of new approaches.


This transformation from animal models to NAMs will likely take years to mature. Still, we are seeing NAM data influence real regulatory decision-making and companies effectively integrate them into their drug pipelines, so drug developers should be encouraged to consider adopting them into their workflows. 



AM:
How should companies decide where to invest in NAMs first, rather than deploying them across all programs at once?
JB:

Each company will have different demands impacting how they deploy NAMs initially. In general, however, companies should assess which applications could benefit from simpler NAM workflows and work towards an incremental adoption strategy overall.


More complex NAMs often result in greater operational demand, so companies should understand their technical capabilities and infrastructure to determine where it may be best to begin.


Companies can also look for specific disease or use-case areas where NAMs could be broadly applied. For example, NAMs can be used to model drug-induced liver damage, which can be applicable across almost any drug program. This can provide potential timeline and cost-effectiveness benefits more widely, and provide a strong foundation for integrating more complex NAMs down the line.


Overall, early investment should focus on delivering sufficiently reliable, accurate, and reproducible data. 



AM:
What role will suppliers play in helping their customers adopt NAMs so they can be fully realized and implemented in the drug development process?
JB:

Suppliers can play a critical role in facilitating the adoption of NAMs. They can provide the foundational technologies for enabling the day-to-day execution of NAM workflows, such as cell lines, culture media, centrifuges, and incubators.


Some suppliers may also be able to support more technically demanding or complex NAM models or advanced analytical techniques such as genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, which can help pharma researchers better characterize and understand their human-relevant models.


Finally, some suppliers can help co-develop NAMs alongside pharmaceutical companies for specific solutions. This customized support can help NAMs be implemented into drug discovery and preclinical development for complex disease states or drug candidates.


The right supplier can help pharmaceutical companies as they transition from the early stages of NAMs adoption through innovative new models and widespread integration. 



AM:
Looking ahead, which therapeutic areas or types of drug candidates could benefit most from widespread adoption of NAMs, and why?
JB:

Any therapeutic area or drug candidate has the potential to benefit from the widespread adoption of NAMs. Two areas where we’re seeing the earliest promise include cancer therapies and neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s, where human response can be highly variable.


NAMs that include organoids, which are tiny clusters of cells that recreate key features of complete organs, can help researchers better model disease biology and drug action in more physiologically accurate contexts.


For example, organoids can model the specific cell types, structural patterning, and signaling needed for organs’ function. Organoids derived from cancer cells can help model dysregulation often seen in tumors, such as the development of hypoxic and necrotic regions, which can have implications for gene expression, cell metabolism, and drug efficacy in the tumor. By being able to understand these structures and how they respond to drug candidates, researchers can better predict how the drug might affect a patient.


Of course, there are many other types of NAMs and therapeutic areas where they can have an impact. Drug candidates which are targeting diseases in complex organs are one area, but really any investigational drug that would have relied on animal testing has the potential to see benefits from NAMs because they allow for more human-relevant insights earlier in the discovery and development pipeline.

 

The introduction to this interview includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.



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Meet the Author
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
Interviewing
Black and white headshot of John Bishop.
John Bishop, PhD
Director of Project Management, Research and Development
John Bishop is a director of program management, research and development at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings nearly two decades of leadership across genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical sequencing, spanning R&D strategy, platform development, and cross-functional execution. Previously, he held roles leading R&D for microarray and reproductive health businesses and advancing next-generation sequencing technologies. John began his career as an NIH postdoctoral fellow at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He holds a PhD from Rice University and a BA from Pomona College.
Edited By
A picture of Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Managing Editor
As managing editor, Laura works with the editorial director to create, inform and maintain the overall editorial strategy for Technology Networks. She oversees the in-house editorial team and works directly with commissioned writers to produce content across the publication’s communities. After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biology, Laura worked as a quality assurance technologist before joining the Wellcome Sanger Institute and undertaking an additional qualification in clinical chemistry. In 2015, she left to pursue pharmaceutical and editorial-based roles, before joining Technology Networks in 2017.
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