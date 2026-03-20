Long-Lasting Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Enters Human Trials

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Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Darlene Walley , chief executive officer at NEXT Life Sciences. The company is taking an innovative approach in developing a non-hormonal, long-acting, reversible hydrogel, able to filter sperm from semen to prevent pregnancy and provide a novel family planning solution.

With demand for novel male contraceptives on the rise, pioneers are working on various forms to provide a wider range of options, from oral tablets to topical creams and long-lasting injectables.

Incorrect contraceptive use includes condom mishaps, with real-world failure rates of over 13% observed. Men are left with just two additional options: vasectomy, an invasive procedure with variable reversal success, and withdrawal, which is equally risky with regard to efficacy. These partial solutions leave reproductive autonomy out of reach.

The notion that today’s contraceptives grant genuine reproductive autonomy, for men or women, contradicts the reality of their limitations. With over 40% of unintended pregnancies resulting from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, it is time to recognize that existing methods are insufficient.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies You have over 3 decades of life science business experience. After completing a PhD in organic chemistry, how did your career evolve, and what sparked your interest in Plan A®?

Darlene R. Walley, PhD (DRW): Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies

I began my career as a scientist and was quickly drawn to leadership roles where I could see innovative ideas being translated into real products that improve lives. I quickly rose to the executive level due to successfully developing ideas into new healthcare products around the world. For more than three decades, I’ve focused on guiding complex health technologies through development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization as chief executive officer for over a half-dozen start-up companies. Plan A by NEXT Life Sciences is a rare opportunity to apply this experience to a market with a profound unmet need and to a product that will have a major impact on society.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Can you explain how the Plan A delivery system administers Vasalgel™ and how this prevents pregnancy?

DRW: Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies

Plan A prevents pregnancy by blocking sperm in the vas deferens of a man. Vasalgel is placed in the center of the vas deferens, preventing the flow of sperm while still allowing normal flow of other fluids. The vas deferens The vas deferens is a fibromuscular tube in the male reproductive system that transports sperm from the epididymis, which is connected to the testicle, to the ejaculatory duct. The male reproductive tract has two vas deferens, one for each testis; these are referred to as the vasa deferentia. We observed in animal studies with rhesus monkeys and rabbits that accurate delivery into the center of the vas deferens was critical to success. Plan A’s delivery system consists of patented devices that accurately deliver Vasalgel, with a feedback mechanism for the doctor carrying out the procedure. This patented delivery system allows medical professionals to accurately enter the small center of the vas deferens and deposit the Vasalgel.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies The combination of using the Plan A delivery system with Vasalgel administration recently entered human trials. In moving from animal studies, do you anticipate any challenges?

DRW: Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies

Our animal and laboratory data informed the design of our human feasibility studies, and we are in close communication with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and regulatory groups around the world. We have previously demonstrated 100% technical success with our delivery device across new and experienced physicians on two continents.

As we move forward, our focus remains on safety, precision, and demonstrating consistent performance in a controlled clinical setting, including within our first-in-human clinical trials, which commenced in October 2025. We are advancing Plan A’s clinical program using a very purposeful and highly structured stepwise approach.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies From your perspective, what makes mechanical male contraception appealing, and what are the potential drawbacks?

DRW: Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies

Plan A is a long-acting, non-hormonal, reversible on-demand option. Those three characteristics are central. Many men and couples want reliability without daily adherence, and they want the ability to restore fertility when they are ready. We like to say that Plan A offers men the opportunity to “set it and forget it” until they are ready to be fertile again. The “on-demand” reversibility of Plan A, in which men can have the Vasalgel dissolved in a simple procedure, is one of the greatest features of Plan A. We are also developing NLS-133, an on-demand oral option, to expand the range of choices available to men. Our broader goal is to provide multiple solutions that support shared responsibility in family planning.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Researchers first explored vas deferens occlusion as a contraceptive option in the 1970s. Since 2011, when the Parsemus Foundation began work on Vasalgel, its development has steadily progressed. What do you believe has facilitated this?

DRW: Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies

I believe that our understanding of science and of how technology works, such as that used in Plan A, has progressed over the past few decades to a point that puts us close to commercialization today. For example, scientific understanding of polymer chemistry, hydrogel behavior, and medical device precision has advanced significantly. upported by animal ex-vivo data, the latter of which is yet to be published. Many transformative technologies take decades to mature—GLP-1s are a recent example of over 30 years of research and development. We believe the field of male contraception has reached an inflection point. Earlier work laid the foundation, but we now have improved analytical tools, refined formulations, and FDA-regulated manufacturing capabilities that enable greater consistency and quality control. Importantly, we have deeper insight into the mechanism and reversibility sMany transformative technologies take decades to mature—GLP-1s are a recent example of over 30 years of research and development. We believe the field of male contraception has reached an inflection point.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What do you think is driving the demand for alternative male contraceptives, and when might these needs realistically be met?

DRW: Darlene R. Walley, PhD Chief Executive Officer NEXT Life Sciences Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. Learn about our editorial policies