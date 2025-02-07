Nanoparticle-Delivered Pain Medication Could Help Address the Opioid Crisis

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

The opioid crisis, whilst predominantly associated with the United States, has become a growing global health issue. In the wake of this epidemic, drug developers have been searching tirelessly for non-addictive medicines that can combat pain without triggering the brain’s reward systems that contribute to the risk of addiction.



Recent success has seen the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announce the approval of Journavx™ (suzetrigine), the first new class of pain management medicine to be approved in the US since 1998. Further breakthroughs in non-addictive pain medications may come in the form of therapeutics that utilize a nanoparticle delivery system.



Dame Ijeoma Uchegbu, professor of pharmaceutical nanoscience at University College London, president of Wolfson College at the University of Cambridge and co-founder and CSO of Nanomerics, was the first to demonstrate peptide transport into the brain, using peptide nanoparticles delivered via the nose-to-brain route. This research led to the development of the pain medicine candidate Envelta™ (leucine-enkephalin), which is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in the near future.



The drug was inspired by the molecule leucine-enkephalin, which researchers found could provide pain relief, especially in patients who didn’t respond to morphine. Drug developers believed that leucine-enkephalin, a molecule naturally secreted in the brain, could provide pain relief without side effects seen in other opioids such as euphoria.



However, when researchers tried to use the molecule therapeutically, they found it degraded quickly and couldn’t reach the brain. Envelta is designed to overcome this challenge by utilizing a patented intranasal nanoparticle-based drug delivery system to bypass the blood-brain barrier.





Technology Networks caught up with Uchegbu to learn more about the nanoparticle delivery system behind Envelta and how this platform could help overcome issues surrounding efficacy and off-target effects.