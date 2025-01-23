New Year's Resolution To Lose Weight? Avoid Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

It’s the start of a new year, when many people make new year’s resolutions like spending less time on their phone, making more time for family and friends or – possibly the most common of all – losing weight. The invention of “blockbuster” weight loss drugs like semaglutide (also known as Ozempic® or Wegovy®) has paved the way for new opportunities to help people who are overweight or who have obesity to lose weight – and to great effect.





But high demand and supply shortages have presented opportunities for counterfeit drugs to enter the market, with consumers seeking medications without prescriptions or from unscrupulous online pharmacies. So, what are the dangers of counterfeit drugs? And what can consumers look out for?

Warnings against counterfeits

Originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, semaglutide and similar drugs are now commonly used to aid weight loss for people who are overweight or obese. Clinical trial patients taking semaglutide over a 16-month period lost an average of 15% of their bodyweight. What’s more, recent research suggests the drugs can also bring a slew of other health benefits, like cutting heart disease risk and reducing alcohol use disorder symptoms.





This surge in popularity, however, led to a rise in fake drugs looking to make a buck from their skyrocketing demand. Fueled by shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, consumers have been trying to get their hands on the medication by turning to online pharmacies and seeking the drugs without prescriptions. This adds a risk that the drugs purchased could be counterfeits – with potentially dangerous consequences.





Counterfeits can carry several health hazards. In 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned of counterfeit Ozempic found in the US supply chain, as one batch had led to five reported adverse events.





The UK’s medicines regulator took a similar step. In the wake of the New Year, it cautioned those looking to lose a few pounds not to buy drugs without a prescription, urging against purchasing what they may see advertised in beauty salons or social media.





“The dangers are more serious than most people realize,” said Dr. James Lyons, a physician and medical consultant with experience in psychiatry and family medicine. “When you buy weight loss medications from unofficial sources online, there’s a high chance the product might not be what it claims to be.”

What are the potential dangers?

Counterfeit drugs aren’t always what they claim to be and can contain other substances not on the label – meaning you might not know exactly what you’re taking.





“Counterfeit and unregulated drugs often lack the active ingredients they promise, or worse, they might contain harmful substances like toxic chemicals, dangerous stimulants or heavy metals,” said Lyons.





Even if fakes contain the correct ingredient, inconsistent doses present another problem. The included dosage can vary wildly from what is stated on the packet. Some can be too weak or – even more scarily – contain a dose far stronger than the stated amount.





Adverse events caused by dosing errors were also recently reported by the FDA. It received multiple reports of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation from compounded versions of drugs like semaglutide – with some cases requiring hospital treatment.

What are compounded drugs? Compounded drugs are custom-made from scratch by pharmacies, and mixed and altered to help meet a person’s specific needs. For example, if someone is allergic to an ingredient in the medication, a compounded drug can be made without that ingredient. Compounding is also used temporarily during drug shortages to provide access to medication when it is unavailable from the manufacturer.





The FDA placed semaglutide on their drug shortage list in 2023, meaning it is eligible for compounding. However, while compounded versions contain the same active ingredient as the original, they do not go through the same FDA safety checks. They aren’t verified for the drugs’ safety, quality or effectiveness.





Inconsistencies in dosages and the potential presence of other undeclared substances mean that compounded drugs aren’t without their risks. Other risks can come from contaminants, improper handling and storage as well as improper dosing instructions. Patients should therefore ensure they’re using a pharmacy with proper accreditation and expertise when considering compounded semaglutide.





Taken alone, improperly compounded drugs can cause adverse effects. But if someone is already taking other medications this can present even further dangers, as you may not know how the drugs will interact, Lyons explained: “Counterfeit medications aren’t tested for safety, and there’s no way to know how they might react with other medications you’re taking.”



“On top of all this, counterfeit drugs bypass regulatory oversight,” he added. “Real medications go through extensive testing and strict approvals from organizations like the FDA, but counterfeit versions are produced without any of these safety checks. Buying these products is essentially gambling with your health.”

How can we spot real from fake?

The FDA recommends that patients only obtain the medication with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies and check the product before use for signs of counterfeiting.





“Always take a close look at the packaging and labeling of any medication. Legitimate products will have professional, consistent labeling with clear dosage instructions and expiration dates,” Lyons said. “Packaging that looks poorly printed, has misspellings or seems overly generic should raise suspicion.”



“If you’re ever unsure about a product, don’t take chances. Double-check its legitimacy before using it,” he added.