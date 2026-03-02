We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Rare Disease Research: Exploring the Barriers in Drug Development

Explore the key challenges that limit rare disease research, drug development, and treatment accessibility.

Article  
Published: March 2, 2026 
Izzy Hirst
 speaking with 
Dr. Thomas Ybert
Dr. Thilo Pohle
Annabella Amatulli
Christy Holt
 & Dr. Muhunthan Thillai
Edited by 
Alexander Beadle
White and purple medication capsules pictured falling from a height against a pale blue background.
Credit: Jiří Suchý / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 3 minutes

The definition of a rare disease varies by location. In the United States, a condition affecting fewer than 1 in 200,000 people is considered rare, whereas in the European Union, this number is much lower at 1 in 2,000. However, one thing that remains consistent worldwide is inequitable access to treatment for people living with rare diseases (PLWRD).


This is driven by multiple factors, not least the unavailability of existing therapies. This often arises due to challenges throughout the drug development pipeline, from research to regulation. For example, the rarity of these diseases and the geographic distribution of patients complicates clinical trial development, and even when a drug makes it through trials and is approved for use, lack of funding often prevents patient access.


Worldwide, more than 400 million people live with rare diseases, which are often progressive and life-limiting in nature. This places considerable strain on PLWRD and their loved ones, as well as creating broader socioeconomic challenges.

Subscribe to Genomics Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

Following a recent unanimous vote by the World Health Assembly to make rare diseases a global health priority, more must be done to address the unmet needs of PLWRD.


To learn more about the challenges faced in rare disease drug development and manufacturing, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question: “What would you consider to be the biggest challenge companies face when developing and manufacturing drugs for rare diseases?”


In parts two and three of this series, experts will cover the significance of treatment access for PLWRD and discuss opportunities to target existing inequities.

Annabella Amatulli, MSc, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Enterprise Therapeutics

"One of the biggest challenges, in my experience as a regulatory professional, is achieving global regulatory alignment. When developing a drug for a rare disease, patient populations are small. Ideally, you want to run a single, well-designed, global study that can support regulatory registration across multiple regions. In practice, this is extremely difficult to achieve. It depends on the rarity of the disease and whether the disease has already been studied in the past.


Regulatory authorities often have divergent expectations: definitions of primary endpoints (for some ultra-rare diseases, the endpoints don’t exist), acceptable surrogate biomarkers, or variable study designs. Despite available guidance, not all agencies are open to innovative or adaptive design, which is often essential in rare diseases given the limited number of patients. This misalignment can lead to duplicate studies, longer timelines, and delays in getting therapies to patients and families who are waiting for new treatments."

Christy Holt, MSc, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, iXCells Biotechnologies

"The biggest challenge is the absence of relevant, human disease models that reflect each patient’s unique biology. For rare diseases, you cannot rely on generic cell lines or animal models to drive meaningful drug discovery. Patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell models and primary cells generated from donor source material give researchers a true insight into these conditions.


However, building them requires scientific expertise, donor access, and a level of customization that most research teams cannot execute alone. Without these tools to close the gap between patient biology and research infrastructure, programs stall at the earliest stages."

Muhunthan Thillai, M.D, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Qureight

"In my view, [one] of the biggest challenges is patient recruitment for clinical trials. By their nature, rare diseases have limited patients to choose from, so in recruitment, the pool of patients who meet the inclusion criteria may be hard to find. This makes trials more complex, more expensive, and longer.


One way around this is to use targeted data partnerships and work with specialized agencies to recruit patients. Another approach is to use novel trial protocols, such as creating synthetic control arms using real-world data. This area is becoming increasingly recognized by regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration."

Thilo Pohle, PhD, DNA Engineer, SynGenSys

"Among the many challenges rare disease therapies are facing, cost efficiency and the efficacy of cell and gene therapies remain major hurdles. Part of ensuring drug safety and efficacy is achieving precise expression in the right tissues. Many recent clinical programs use modified promoters, reflecting the need for promoter engineering due to the limits of natural promoters."


A graphic of a scientist analyzing proteomics data, with protein structure, charts, lab tools, and AI analysis on a computer.
A graphic of a scientist analyzing proteomics data, with protein structure, charts, lab tools, and AI analysis on a computer.
Unlock the Full Potential of Your Proteomics Research
This infographic presents the latest proteomics software platforms providing comprehensive solutions that streamline your entire workflow from data acquisition to publication-ready results.
View Infographic
Advertisement

Modified vs natural promoters

A promoter is a specific sequence of DNA that regulates gene transcription. Natural promoters evolve within organisms to start gene transcription. Modified promoters are engineered by scientists to control when, where, and how strongly a gene is expressed.


"When expression in the target tissue is insufficient, developers must use higher vector doses, which increases the risk of adverse effects and raises costs. Synthetic promoters offer opportunities for stronger and more selective expression from smaller sequences, enabling improved therapeutic expression and more efficient manufacturing.


Over the next decade, engineered regulatory DNA sequences could make rare disease therapies safer, scalable, and more globally accessible."

Thomas Ybert, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, DNA Script

"Artificial intelligence now enables researchers to design highly personalized therapies in days, but manufacturing remains the critical bottleneck, with production often taking months.


A major bottleneck is DNA template synthesis, the essential starting material for mRNA vaccines and many personalized therapies, including those targeting rare diseases. Current synthesis methods are antiquated and rely on complicated and time-consuming bacterial fermentation."

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Interviewing
A picture of Dr. Thomas Ybert
Dr. Thomas Ybert
Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Ybert co-founded DNA Script in 2014 and, as CSO, leads the company's research and innovation efforts. He is the main inventor of DNA Script's Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology. Holding a PhD in molecular biology and yeast genetics from Ecole Polytechnique, his background includes research and development roles at Sanofi and Total/Amyris.
A picture of Dr. Thilo Pohle
Dr. Thilo Pohle
DNA Engineer
Dr. Pohle is a DNA engineer at SynGenSys, where he works on promoter engineering for gene and cell therapy applications. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in molecular biotechnology from Bielefeld University. During his PhD at the University of Sheffield in collaboration with Regenxbio, he gained experience in promoter design and viral vector biology. He focused on AAV production and vector optimization, and he co authored several peer-reviewed papers as well as contributing as a co inventor on patents related to AAV manufacturing.
A picture of Annabella Amatulli
Annabella Amatulli
Head of Regulatory Affairs
Annabella Amatulli is a recognized expert in global regulatory affairs with over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as head of regulatory affairs at Enterprise Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for respiratory diseases. Here, she leads regulatory strategy for the company’s pipeline, including the Phase 2 clinical program for ETD001 in cystic fibrosis. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience in senior regulatory roles at Janssen-Cilag (Johnson & Johnson), Schering-Plough, and Mylan. Her regulatory track record spans multiple continents and encompasses a wide range of achievements: Orphan Drug Designations, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, Pediatric Investigation Plans, global early access programs, IND submissions, and successful marketing authorizations for rare disease therapeutics. Annabella holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical biotechnology from the University of Milan and a master’s degree in biology from the University of Milano-Bicocca.
A picture of Christy Holt
Christy Holt
Vice President, Marketing and Sales
Christy Holt is a seasoned medical device and biotechnology marketing executive with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering and a foundation in research and development. She brings deep expertise in clinical marketing, rare disease support, and patient-centered strategy. Her career spans neurovascular, diagnostics, and digital health. Christy is passionate about advancing innovative solutions that improve outcomes for underserved patient populations.
A picture of Dr. Muhunthan Thillai
Dr. Muhunthan Thillai
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Thillai has over 20 years of experience in thoracic medicine and is a board-certified pulmonologist. He qualified as a doctor from Imperial College London and undertook specialist medical training in Oxford, where he was appointed as a member of the Royal College of Physicians. He was awarded a PhD in molecular immunology from Imperial College London before being appointed as a consultant physician. He was previously director of interstitial lung diseases at Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals Cambridge and is currently an honorary associate professor at the University of East Anglia.
Edited By
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter