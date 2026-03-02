Rare Disease Research: Exploring the Barriers in Drug Development

Read time: 3 minutes

The definition of a rare disease varies by location. In the United States, a condition affecting fewer than 1 in 200,000 people is considered rare, whereas in the European Union, this number is much lower at 1 in 2,000. However, one thing that remains consistent worldwide is inequitable access to treatment for people living with rare diseases (PLWRD).





This is driven by multiple factors, not least the unavailability of existing therapies. This often arises due to challenges throughout the drug development pipeline, from research to regulation. For example, the rarity of these diseases and the geographic distribution of patients complicates clinical trial development, and even when a drug makes it through trials and is approved for use, lack of funding often prevents patient access.





Worldwide, more than 400 million people live with rare diseases, which are often progressive and life-limiting in nature. This places considerable strain on PLWRD and their loved ones, as well as creating broader socioeconomic challenges.

Following a recent unanimous vote by the World Health Assembly to make rare diseases a global health priority, more must be done to address the unmet needs of PLWRD.



To learn more about the challenges faced in rare disease drug development and manufacturing, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question: “What would you consider to be the biggest challenge companies face when developing and manufacturing drugs for rare diseases?”





In parts two and three of this series, experts will cover the significance of treatment access for PLWRD and discuss opportunities to target existing inequities.

Annabella Amatulli, MSc, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Enterprise Therapeutics

"One of the biggest challenges, in my experience as a regulatory professional, is achieving global regulatory alignment. When developing a drug for a rare disease, patient populations are small. Ideally, you want to run a single, well-designed, global study that can support regulatory registration across multiple regions. In practice, this is extremely difficult to achieve. It depends on the rarity of the disease and whether the disease has already been studied in the past.





Regulatory authorities often have divergent expectations: definitions of primary endpoints (for some ultra-rare diseases, the endpoints don’t exist), acceptable surrogate biomarkers, or variable study designs. Despite available guidance, not all agencies are open to innovative or adaptive design, which is often essential in rare diseases given the limited number of patients. This misalignment can lead to duplicate studies, longer timelines, and delays in getting therapies to patients and families who are waiting for new treatments."

Christy Holt, MSc, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, i XCells Biotechnologies

"The biggest challenge is the absence of relevant, human disease models that reflect each patient’s unique biology. For rare diseases, you cannot rely on generic cell lines or animal models to drive meaningful drug discovery. Patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell models and primary cells generated from donor source material give researchers a true insight into these conditions.





However, building them requires scientific expertise, donor access, and a level of customization that most research teams cannot execute alone. Without these tools to close the gap between patient biology and research infrastructure, programs stall at the earliest stages."

M uhunthan Thillai, M.D, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Qureight

"In my view, [one] of the biggest challenges is patient recruitment for clinical trials. By their nature, rare diseases have limited patients to choose from, so in recruitment, the pool of patients who meet the inclusion criteria may be hard to find. This makes trials more complex, more expensive, and longer.





One way around this is to use targeted data partnerships and work with specialized agencies to recruit patients. Another approach is to use novel trial protocols, such as creating synthetic control arms using real-world data. This area is becoming increasingly recognized by regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration."

Thilo Pohle, PhD, D NA Engineer, S ynGenSys

"Among the many challenges rare disease therapies are facing, cost efficiency and the efficacy of cell and gene therapies remain major hurdles. Part of ensuring drug safety and efficacy is achieving precise expression in the right tissues. Many recent clinical programs use modified promoters, reflecting the need for promoter engineering due to the limits of natural promoters."





Modified vs natural promoters A promoter is a specific sequence of DNA that regulates gene transcription. Natural promoters evolve within organisms to start gene transcription. Modified promoters are engineered by scientists to control when, where, and how strongly a gene is expressed.





"When expression in the target tissue is insufficient, developers must use higher vector doses, which increases the risk of adverse effects and raises costs. Synthetic promoters offer opportunities for stronger and more selective expression from smaller sequences, enabling improved therapeutic expression and more efficient manufacturing.





Over the next decade, engineered regulatory DNA sequences could make rare disease therapies safer, scalable, and more globally accessible."

Thomas Ybert, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, DNA Script

"Artificial intelligence now enables researchers to design highly personalized therapies in days, but manufacturing remains the critical bottleneck, with production often taking months.





A major bottleneck is DNA template synthesis, the essential starting material for mRNA vaccines and many personalized therapies, including those targeting rare diseases. Current synthesis methods are antiquated and rely on complicated and time-consuming bacterial fermentation."