Rare Disease Research: Future Steps To Accelerate Drug Development

Priorities for 10-Year Plan To Boost Rare Disease Research

Published: March 6, 2026 
Assortment of yellow, green, and blue pills on a pink surface, next to an open pill box containing more tablets.
Credit: Etactics Inc / Unsplash.
Read time: 2 minutes

For decades, research into rare diseases has been neglected compared to broader indications. There are many factors contributing to the lack of momentum in rare disease research: conducting clinical trials is difficult, gaining approval is hard, and drug development is expensive. The root cause of each barrier? That each rare disease affects a small population.

 

However, if all the people living with a rare disease (PLWRD) were brought together, the sum of 400 million individuals would exceed the population of the United States. For each of those individuals, their diagnosis has a life-altering, sometimes life-shortening, impact. Yet, only a handful of PLWRD have treatment options available.

 

In parts one and two of this interview series on barriers to rare disease treatment access, experts discussed challenges in drug development for PLWRD and why these barriers are critical to address.

To learn more about how we can make progress for PLWRD, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question: “What would you like to see in the 10-year global action plan for rare diseases to increase pharmaceutical development and access to treatment for PLWRD?”

Annabella Amatulli, MSc, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Enterprise Therapeutics

My vision for the future is to see rare diseases treated as a distinct category, not just in regulation but across the entire ecosystem. This means genuine global regulatory harmonization, where a single, well-designed clinical study can support approval worldwide.

 

I hope we can work toward an approach in which a dedicated market-access framework recognises the unique value of therapies beyond the traditional cost-effectiveness metrics, where approval translates into real patient access without years of delay. This would mean giving patients and their families a stronger voice in decision-making from trial design to health technology assessment.

 

Critically, it involves continuing to incentivize investment in this space. Most rare disease innovation comes from Biotechs, small to medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups taking enormous financial risks. Future policies must support companies that invest where there is both high need and high risk.

Christy Holt, MSc, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, iXCells Biotechnologies

A global commitment to making patient-derived disease models accessible to every research team working in rare disease, regardless of institution size or funding, is required. Too many programs fail not due to a lack of scientific talent but because the right tools simply aren't available or accessible.

 

Beyond infrastructure, we need to see patient advocacy organizations recognized as true scientific partners, with a seat at the table in shaping research priorities. The science is advancing rapidly, and the 10-year opportunity is making sure that progress reaches the patients who need it most.

Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Qureight

Firstly, better integration with patient charities and advocacy groups—these groups have good access to databases of rare patients. Secondly, a better understanding of real-world data sets and better use of synthetic control arms in studies is needed.

Thomas Ybert, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, DNA Script

Throughout 2026 and beyond, programmable biology powered by enzymatic DNA synthesis will contribute to transformative change. Molecular DNA printers will allow clinical-grade DNA templates to be written and produced in just days, closer-to or at the point-of-care.

 

[This could] enable development of true N-of-1 mRNA-based and personalized therapies, manufactured for individual PLWRDs exactly when needed.

Meet the Author
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Interviewing
A picture of Annabella Amatulli
Annabella Amatulli
Head of Regulatory Affairs
Annabella Amatulli is a recognized expert in global regulatory affairs with over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as head of regulatory affairs at Enterprise Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for respiratory diseases. Here, she leads regulatory strategy for the company’s pipeline, including the Phase 2 clinical program for ETD001 in cystic fibrosis. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience in senior regulatory roles at Janssen-Cilag (Johnson & Johnson), Schering-Plough, and Mylan. Her regulatory track record spans multiple continents and encompasses a wide range of achievements: Orphan Drug Designations, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, Pediatric Investigation Plans, global early access programs, IND submissions, and successful marketing authorizations for rare disease therapeutics. Annabella holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical biotechnology from the University of Milan and a master’s degree in biology from the University of Milano-Bicocca.
A picture of Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD
Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Thillai has over 20 years of experience in thoracic medicine and is a board-certified pulmonologist. He qualified as a doctor from Imperial College London and undertook specialist medical training in Oxford, where he was appointed as a member of the Royal College of Physicians. He was awarded a PhD in molecular immunology from Imperial College London before being appointed as a consultant physician. He was previously director of interstitial lung diseases at Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals Cambridge and is currently an honorary associate professor at the University of East Anglia.
A picture of Thomas Ybert, PhD
Thomas Ybert, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Ybert co-founded DNA Script in 2014 and, as CSO, leads the company's research and innovation efforts. He is the main inventor of DNA Script's Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology. Holding a PhD in molecular biology and yeast genetics from Ecole Polytechnique, his background includes research and development roles at Sanofi and Total/Amyris.
A picture of Christy Holt
Christy Holt
Vice President, Marketing and Sales
Christy Holt is a seasoned medical device and biotechnology marketing executive with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering and a foundation in research and development. She brings deep expertise in clinical marketing, rare disease support, and patient-centered strategy. Her career spans neurovascular, diagnostics, and digital health. Christy is passionate about advancing innovative solutions that improve outcomes for underserved patient populations.
Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
