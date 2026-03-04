We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Rare Disease Research: Key Drivers of Treatment Inequality

Why addressing unmet needs for people living with rare diseases is critical.

Published: March 4, 2026 
Izzy Hirst
Annabella Amatulli
Christy Holt
 & Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Assortment of medication blister packs, of different shapes and colours, piled on top of each other.
Credit: Volodymyr Hryshchenko / Unsplash.
Read time: 2 minutes

Global health priorities are defined as health issues that require urgent, collaborative international action. In 2025, the World Health Assembly recognized that rare diseases should fall under this category and officially recognized them as a global health priority.

 

In part one of this interview series on barriers to rare disease treatment access, experts discussed challenges in drug development, including difficulties conducting clinical trials, designing adaptable drugs to meet patient requirements, and contending with funding constraints.

 

Despite their individual rarity, these conditions have far-reaching consequences for individuals, their loved ones, and the wider healthcare system. The majority of rare diseases affect children and are severe, progressive, and life-limiting in nature. Due to condition-related decline, 30% of children living with rare diseases die before their fifth birthday.

Despite this, people living with rare diseases (PLWRD) lack treatment options, with approved therapies available for only 5% of rare diseases.


To learn more about the importance of addressing the unmet needs of PLWRD, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question:

 

Across all disease states, patients face inequitable access to treatment. Why does this occur for PLWRD, and why is it particularly important to address?”

 

In part three of this series, experts will discuss opportunities to advance therapy development and improve treatment access for PLWRD.

Annabella Amatulli, MSc, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Enterprise Therapeutics

“In my view, the key driver of inequitable access, particularly in the European Union, is what happens after the Marketing Authorization Approval (MA). Obtaining MA is only the first step. Pricing and reimbursement decisions happen at a national level; each country has its own Health Technology Assessments (HTA), willingness-to-pay threshold, and budget constraints.

 

Patients in one country may have access to a life-altering drug within months, while others gain access within years, or never get access. This is especially critical in rare diseases, where there is a high unmet medical need.

 

I continuously live this paradox: working hard to get one centralized MA approval, followed by 27 different national decisions that inevitably create inequality.

 

There is hope that the new EU Pharmaceutical Legislation Package will support rapid patient access across nations.”

Christy Holt, MSc, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, iXCells Biotechnologies

“For PLWRD, inequity begins long before a treatment reaches the market. It starts in the research phase, when patient-derived cell models don't exist or don't represent the true diversity of affected populations. Entire communities are left out of scientific processes before a therapy is ever developed.

 

We consistently hear from the rare disease foundations we work with that the research tools simply haven't kept pace with the need. Changing this requires intentional effort to build models that put real patient biology at the center of discovery—not as an afterthought, but as the foundation.”

Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Qureight

“This is simply because of the unit economics of disease therapies. At scale, therapies for diseases affecting larger populations make more money. However, there are some areas of rare diseases where the disease burden is high, and the potential treatment is curative.

 

These areas of rare disease are now seeing a resurgence in novel therapeutics, and high morbidity in young patients is one reason why this area is so important to address.”

Meet the Author
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Interviewing
A picture of Annabella Amatulli
Annabella Amatulli
Head of Regulatory Affairs
Annabella Amatulli is a recognized expert in global regulatory affairs with over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as head of regulatory affairs at Enterprise Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for respiratory diseases. Here, she leads regulatory strategy for the company’s pipeline, including the Phase 2 clinical program for ETD001 in cystic fibrosis. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience in senior regulatory roles at Janssen-Cilag (Johnson & Johnson), Schering-Plough, and Mylan. Her regulatory track record spans multiple continents and encompasses a wide range of achievements: Orphan Drug Designations, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, Pediatric Investigation Plans, global early access programs, IND submissions, and successful marketing authorizations for rare disease therapeutics. Annabella holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical biotechnology from the University of Milan and a master’s degree in biology from the University of Milano-Bicocca.
A picture of Christy Holt
Christy Holt
Vice President, Marketing and Sales
Christy Holt is a seasoned medical device and biotechnology marketing executive with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering and a foundation in research and development. She brings deep expertise in clinical marketing, rare disease support, and patient-centered strategy. Her career spans neurovascular, diagnostics, and digital health. Christy is passionate about advancing innovative solutions that improve outcomes for underserved patient populations.
A picture of Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD
Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Thillai has over 20 years of experience in thoracic medicine and is a board-certified pulmonologist. He qualified as a doctor from Imperial College London and undertook specialist medical training in Oxford, where he was appointed as a member of the Royal College of Physicians. He was awarded a PhD in molecular immunology from Imperial College London before being appointed as a consultant physician. He was previously director of interstitial lung diseases at Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals Cambridge and is currently an honorary associate professor at the University of East Anglia.
Edited By
A picture of Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Laura Elizabeth Lansdowne
Managing Editor
As managing editor, Laura works with the editorial director to create, inform and maintain the overall editorial strategy for Technology Networks. She oversees the in-house editorial team and works directly with commissioned writers to produce content across the publication’s communities. After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biology, Laura worked as a quality assurance technologist before joining the Wellcome Sanger Institute and undertaking an additional qualification in clinical chemistry. In 2015, she left to pursue pharmaceutical and editorial-based roles, before joining Technology Networks in 2017.
