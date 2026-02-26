Rare Disease Therapies: From Barriers to Better Access

Read time: 3 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with Rebecca Jansen, associate vice president at Bora Pharmaceuticals, about the challenges in rare disease drug development and emerging technologies that could transform the field.

The combined impact of the diagnosis itself alongside disparities in treatment access places a significant burden on PLWRD, their loved ones, healthcare systems, and society. However, in 2025, the World Health Assembly voted unanimously to make rare diseases a global health priority and called for a 10-year global action plan to be considered by 2028.

There are many reasons that rare disease therapy development has struggled to keep pace with broader indications. When considering the challenges of clinical trials , for example, patient populations are smaller and research and development costs remain high, limiting the market and creating little economic incentive.

Despite this, people living with rare diseases (PLWRD) remain underserved and face numerous challenges , including late diagnoses with consequences on long-term outcomes, few, if any, treatment options, and disease courses that are often progressive, severe, and life-limiting.

In the United States, a rare disease is defined as one affecting fewer than 1 in 200,000 people. While individually rare, over 7,000 known diseases collectively affect more than 400 million individuals globally.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Can you tell us about your academic background and how your career developed?

Rebecca Jansen (RJ): Rebecca Jansen Associate Vice President Bora Pharmaceuticals Rebecca Jansen, associate vice president of Bora Pharmaceuticals, has over 20 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing experience. Her previous work ranges from new chemical entities to branded pharmaceuticals, covering all dosage forms, global development, scale-up, and manufacturing support. Learn about our editorial policies

I have a degree from the University of Minnesota, College of Biological Sciences. I’ve been in the pharmaceutical industry for over 20 years, specifically working in manufacturing science and technology, leading internal and externally manufactured products.

Over time, my career expanded from supporting new product launches and technology transfer to overseeing broader development functions. A core focus of mine is to ensure that products are not only developed successfully but are also commercially viable and reliably manufactured.

Translating scientific innovation into something manufacturable, scalable, and accessible to patients, especially those with very limited treatment options, is what continues to motivate me.

In rare diseases, there are very few therapeutic options. Many times, there’s only one therapy available. Due to this, companies want to provide global outreach, and manufacturers must be ready to support multiple regulatory agency requirements across regions. This adds complexity to approval requirements and overall supply strategy.

Additionally, sometimes the route of administration cannot be a standard tablet, depending on the patient population and limitations with swallowing related to the disease. That means flexibility in manufacturing technology is required, such as providing liquid formulations or powders for resuspension, especially within pediatric populations.

There is also the reality that patient populations are often small with high development costs. From an operations standpoint, you need both specialized expertise and the ability to manufacture smaller-scale batches efficiently. It is not just about developing a product, it is about ensuring the development process can consistently support patients, even when volumes are small and regulatory expectations are complex.

The first barrier is the challenge of accurate diagnosis. As the disease is rare in nature, patients may go through many evaluations and specialists before finally receiving the correct diagnosis. In some cases, symptoms can be misinterpreted, which delays appropriate treatment. From there, they may only have one treatment option, and gaining access to that medication is not easy. It often requires prior authorization from insurance and locating a pharmacy that carries it, particularly if it is a specialty product. Sometimes, a patient may have to settle for compounding pharmacies for off-label use.

Compounding Pharmacies Compounding pharmacies play a key role in ensuring treatment access for patients with rare diseases. After receiving authorization, they produce specialty medications and tailor them to suit individual patient needs, when this treatment is otherwise not accessible.

Costs are high, so medical insurance is critical. Many of these patients would not be able to afford therapy without it. When you combine delayed diagnosis, limited options, and cost, it creates significant vulnerability. For certain pediatric conditions, even short delays in treatment can have long-term developmental consequences, which is why improving access directly affects patient outcomes. For us on the development side, this is where speed to market comes into play—the more efficiently we can produce these medications, the better.

Collaboration is essential. Clinicians and parents often identify unmet needs first. Our role is to bring formulation expertise and manufacturing capability to turn those ideas into safe, scalable products that truly meet patient requirements.

For example, Upsher Smith is now part of Bora Group and has a Promise of Support Program for a rare disease therapy used in infantile spasms. It’s a unique partnership where the developer works closely with advocacy groups to listen to parents of patients and tailor solutions. Then, from a product perspective, a next-generation formulation was developed to make the medication easier to administer. This meant providing both a powder for reconstitution and a ready-to-use oral solution.

Before this advancement, parents had to have water bottles on hand to mix with the powder and then treat their baby—all while they were actively seizing. I can’t imagine how stressful that would be. With this advancement, the medication is ready to use; no mixing is necessary. This change may seem simple, but for caregivers administering medication during a medical emergency, it significantly reduces stress and complexity.

It is so important for pharmaceutical companies to provide meaningful support for patients. Rare disease patients do not have many options and often need quick access to therapy. Using the example of infantile spasms, every day without treatment increases the risk of mental and physical developmental disabilities. When there is only one approved therapy or very limited alternatives, delays caused by insurance hurdles, supply challenges, or geographic barriers can have life-altering consequences.

In rare diseases, inequity is amplified because the patient population is small. There may be fewer specialists, fewer advocacy resources, and less overall awareness. That makes patient support programs and strong collaboration between manufacturers and innovators even more critical.

