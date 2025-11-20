The Ancient Antibiotics Hidden Within Woolly Mammoth Biology

Read time: 3 minutes

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health crisis that threatens our ability to treat common infections. Traditional antibiotic discovery has relied on labor-intensive trial-and-error methods, which have been unable to keep pace with the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance. To overcome this, researchers are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine antibiotic discovery.



Visualizing biology as a vast information source that algorithms can systematically interrogate to uncover hidden molecules, Dr. César de la Fuente, presidential associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, has developed purpose-built AI models, such as APEX, capable of predicting peptide function solely from sequence.





By systematically analyzing the human proteome for the first time, de la Fuente and colleagues identified thousands of novel antimicrobial compounds that may constitute a distinct branch of peptide-based immunity. Building on this, they extended their efforts to ancient biology, resulting in the discovery of therapeutic molecules from organisms such as Neanderthals and the woolly mammoth.





Technology Networks caught up with de la Fuente at the ELRIG Drug Discovery 2025 event to learn more about the fields of AI antibiotics and molecular de-extinction, and how ancient antibiotics could help combat the global AMR crisis.