The Gut Could Be a New Target for Antidepressants

Anxiety and depression affect four and five percent of the global population respectively, representing a major public health burden. Similarly, disorders of the gut–brain interaction (DGBIs), such as irritable bowel syndrome, are highly prevalent across the world.





Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the first-line pharmacological treatment option for both mood disorders and DGBIs, are designed to increase levels of the serotonin neurotransmitter. Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that transmit signals from one nerve cell to another. Once this message has been “delivered”, serotonin is typically reabsorbed. If a person is taking SSRI medication, however, the protein responsible for this reuptake is blocked, increasing the amount of free serotonin available to continue transmitting neuronal messages.





The molecular mechanisms underpinning the therapeutic effects – and adverse side effects – of SSRIs are still being figured out. While SSRIs are designed to systemically block serotonin receptors, much of the body’s serotonin is actually produced in the gut.





Dr. Kara Margolis, director of the New York University Pain Research Center and Dr. Mark Ansorge, associate professor of clinical neurobiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, have been collaborating on research into gut–brain interactions for the last decade. Their latest body of work provides fundamental new insights into the role of serotonin signaling in the gut.





The research, published in Gastroenterology, provides new evidence supporting the targeting of the gut for mood disorder treatment and demonstrates the impact of in utero SSRI exposure.





Ansorge joined Technology Networks to discuss the design of the research project, its key findings and their implications for the treatment of mood disorders.