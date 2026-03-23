The Journey to Male Contraceptives: Where Are We Now?

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For women, the debut of the first contraceptive pill was, at the time, revolutionary—they gained greater control over if-and-when they had children, which broadened access to opportunities outside of family life and transformed societal views on gender norms. Freedom brought opportunity, but also the weight of reproductive responsibility.



Six decades later, this burden still largely remains with women. The limitations of modern contraceptives affect the individual—with half of women changing methods due to intolerability, and some discontinuing them altogether—the couple, due to the emotional and financial toll of unplanned pregnancy, and ultimately, poses broader socioeconomic consequences for society. With over one-third of unplanned pregnancies resulting from inconsistent or incorrect use of contraceptives, current methods are simply insufficient.





Despite this, progress to date has remained limited. Women have just a handful of options, and choices for men remain unchanged from those available 50 years ago: condoms, which have high real-world failure rates; withdrawal, equally risky; and vasectomy, an invasive procedure with inconsistent reversibility.

However, views on family planning and gender roles are ever-changing, and increased demand for novel male contraceptives has provided the perfect opportunity to address these shortfalls. Just as the pill granted women freedom, researchers hope that with improved male contraceptive options, men can share more of the burden of reproductive responsibility.

From concept to capsule: Oral candidates in human trials

Vitamin A discovery leads to viable birth control: YCT-529

Several oral male contraceptive candidates are being investigated. YCT-529 is a daily, non-hormonal, male contraceptive pill among the most advanced options, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials. The pill was developed by YourChoice Therapeutics (YCT) in collaboration with Prof. Gunda Georg, regent’s professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Minnesota.

The science behind YCT-529 dates to research conducted in the 1930s, when pharmacologists identified the importance of vitamin A in sperm production. After placing mice on a vitamin A-deficient diet, they became infertile. Adding vitamin A back into the mice’s diet also restored fertility in some cases.

“In the testis and other organs, vitamin A is converted to retinoic acid (RA). RA binds to retinoic acid receptors (RARs) and initiates processes that are important for sperm development inside the testis,” Georg explained.

The team developed a strategy to introduce a “decoy” molecule into this process—one structurally similar to RA that could take its place and block its function. After 5 years and 300–400 molecules, the team identified the potential of YCT-529.

YCT later conducted animal studies that laid the groundwork for commencing first-in-human trials. Dr. Mannowetz, chief scientific officer and co-founder of YCT, co-authored the study, which found that the compound reduced sperm counts and was 99% effective at preventing pregnancy in mice. Crucially, it was also found to be reversible. Mannowetz explained that “once males stop taking the pill, sperm production resumes. We have shown this mechanism in several animal species.”

Phase 1 clinical studies demonstrated a strong safety profile, attributed to YCT-529’s specificity for RARα. While the trial supported previous findings, it was a single-ascending-dose trial rather than an assessment of ongoing use. The drug has now progressed to Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, where long-term use, efficacy, and reversibility will be tested in humans for the first time.

Akash Bakshi, chief executive officer and co-founder of YCT, spoke about his hopes for male contraceptives: “Societally, women should be able to trust men to take responsibility for family planning. That will bring about a shift in which men take on responsibility for both women's health and their own health.”

One pill, two hormones: Dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU)

DMAU is also a once-daily pill, but it differs in its mechanism as a hormonal contraceptive. In males, hormonal contraceptives generally rely on interruption of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis.

The HPG axis This is the communication system between the brain and reproductive organs. The hypothalamus releases gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), stimulating the pituitary gland to release follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH).

In males, LH stimulates testicular testosterone production, while FSH supports spermatogenesis. The process is regulated via negative feedback—increased levels of testosterone act on the hypothalamus and pituitary gland to reduce the release of GnRH, FSH, and LH.

“DMAU is a modified androgen that incorporates both androgen (testosterone) and progestin activities into a single molecule,” explained Dr. Stephanie Page, chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington.

These properties enable DMAU to trigger the negative feedback loop and suppress endogenous testosterone production. Additionally, it acts as a progestin, further suppressing the HPG axis. This combined effect lowers the hormonal signals required for spermatogenesis.

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Phase 1 trial results showed that the pill was well-tolerated, although oral DMAU had poor bioavailability and was best taken with high-fat meals to achieve effective serum concentrations. The pill has now entered early Phase 2 trials.

A sister compound: 11β‑MNTDC

11β‑MNTDC was developed after DMAU by the same Washington research team. While it exerts contraceptive effects through the same broad mechanism, it has a slightly different structure, which alters its affinity to androgen and progesterone receptors.





Although both compounds showed similar user acceptability, the structural change is expected to result in slightly different side effect profiles. In small, early-stage trials, 11β-MNTDC caused a slight increase in LDL-C, or “bad cholesterol,” compared with placebo, while DMAU was associated with a decrease in adiponectin, a protein hormone associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. However, the same study found no significant differences in compound-specific effects when compared head-to-head.

As with DMAU, bioavailability has remained an issue and, in some cases, has impacted adherence—variants are in development to address this while 11β-MNTDC is evaluated in Phase 1 trials.

Two existing drugs, one new purpose: NLS-133

NLS-133 is an investigational non-hormonal, on-demand male contraceptive, combining two FDA-approved drugs: silodosin, used to treat benign prostate hyperplasia, and guanfacine, indicated for ADHD and blood pressure treatment.





At present, there are no peer-reviewed clinical results, and the mechanism of action has not been publicized. NLS-133 is thought to primarily act through alpha-1-adrenergic receptor antagonism. This receptor plays a vital role in sperm motility through promoting vas deferens contraction. By inhibiting this mechanism, it is hypothesized that the number of sperm in semen should decrease, though this effect has not yet been demonstrated.

Vas deferens The vas deferens is a fibromuscular tube in the male reproductive system that transports sperm from the epididymis, which is connected to the testicle, to the ejaculatory duct. The male reproductive tract has two vas deferens, one for each testis; these are referred to as the vasa deferentia.

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NEXT Life Sciences is currently assessing the effects of the pill on semen volume and sperm parameters within Phase 2a clinical trials.

Injectable candidates provide an alternative route

Injectable DMAU: Every few weeks, not every day

Long-acting injectable DMAU was developed to address limitations identified during the development of the oral version and is currently in Phase 1 trials. It works through the same mechanism as oral DMAU but, as Page explained, “the injectable is longer lasting, similar to long-lasting testosterone injections given every 8–12 weeks.”





Injectable DMAU has been tested both intramuscularly and subcutaneously and aims to address bioavailability concerns, offering men with daily compliance challenges an alternative. Studies in non-human primates have demonstrated safety, efficacy across surrogate endpoints, and reversal potential with testosterone and spermatogenesis indicators returning to baseline following end-of-treatment.

Plan A ’s promise: Set it and forget it

Plan A™ refers to the combination of a patented delivery system and a long-acting, reversible hydrogel, termed Vasalgel®, injected directly into the vas deferens. Dr. Darlene Walley, chief executive officer at NEXT Life Sciences, explained how the technology works: “Vasalgel is placed in the center of the vas deferens, preventing the flow of sperm while still allowing normal flow of other fluids.”





NEXT Life Science’s claim that the patented delivery system allows clinicians to accurately deliver the gel into the small center of the vas deferens. Thus far, the technology has been successful in preventing conception and achieving azoospermia in animal studies with rhesus monkeys and rabbits. Reported side effects have been mild and transient, broadly comparable to those associated with vasectomy. Vasalgel is designed to be reversible on demand, with Walley telling Technology Networks that, “the mechanism and reversibility [are] s upported by animal and ex-vivo data, the latter of which is yet to be published. ” This mechanism is yet to be demonstrated in humans.





As Plan A enters Phase 2 trials, Walley is hopeful about the future of male contraceptives, stating, “Several technologies are progressing through clinical pathways to finally meet this need and should be available in the next 3 to 5 years.”

The inspiration: Reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG®)

RISUG is also injected into the vas deferens, but it works through a different mechanism. The polymer gel acts as a contraceptive through electrostatic interactions that disrupt sperm cell membranes, leading to in-transit inactivation.





To date, RISUG has shown efficacy in clinical trials, achieving high rates of azoospermia and reasonable tolerability, with mild, transient side effects such as scrotal swelling reported by the majority of participants. Robust reversibility data for RISUG remain limited to animal studies, and reviews recommend that broader studies and in-human reversibility data are required before widespread adoption.





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Although the technology was first conceptualized in the 1970s, the development journey of RUSIG has been slow. Trials, based in India, were academically led and received no pharmaceutical funding; thus, development progressed under regulatory and funding conditions different than typical Western pathways.





Therefore, although currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials, the technology would require new studies for widespread approval and adoption. However, RUSIG is recognized for inspiring other technologies, including Plan A.

Topical solutions: A hands-on approach

One of a kind: The Nestorone/Testosterone (NES/T) gel

NES/T is the only transdermal male contraceptive gel currently in clinical trials. Theoretically, the gel works through the same fundamental hormonal mechanism as DMAU. Although NES/T uses a synthetic progestin and testosterone, DMAU is a single agent that mimics the effects of both hormones.





The topical route was a conscious choice, affording stable hormone levels, avoiding toxicity associated with oral anabolic steroid intake, and providing user convenience. One limitation may be the time to sperm suppression from the first administration onwards, which is approximately 8–16 weeks.





Page, also principal investigator for NES/T, explained: “This is because the cycle of human sperm production takes 72 days, and sperm that have reached a certain stage of maturation are not blocked by these methods and must exit the reproductive track prior to the method being effective.”





She emphasized that any method relying on spermatogenesis suppression, including non-hormonal methods, will face the same challenge.





Following completion of large-scale Phase 2b trials, the details of which are yet to be released, NES/T is considered the most advanced hormonal male contraceptive in development as it progresses toward Phase 3 clinical trials.





Having worked on numerous male contraceptive options, Page was hopeful regarding the changes we may observe in the coming years, stating that “The goal is to get novel, reliable, and user-friendly, reversible male contraceptives to the market within the next decade.”