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The Journey to Male Contraceptives: Where Are We Now?

New male contraceptives could redistribute reproductive responsibility, broaden birth control choices, and arrive sooner than expected.

Article  
Published: March 23, 2026 
Izzy Hirst
 speaking with 
Nadja Mannowetz, PhD
Gunda I. Georg, PhD
Akash Bakshi, MSc
Darlene R. Walley, PhD
 & Stephanie T. Page, MD, PhD
Edited by 
Alexander Beadle
Illustration of multiple sperm cells moving horizontally from left to right, against a warm orange background.
Credit: Technology Networks.
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For women, the debut of the first contraceptive pill was, at the time, revolutionary—they gained greater control over if-and-when they had children, which broadened access to opportunities outside of family life and transformed societal views on gender norms. Freedom brought opportunity, but also the weight of reproductive responsibility.


Six decades later, this burden still largely remains with women. The limitations of modern contraceptives affect the individual—with half of women changing methods due to intolerability, and some discontinuing them altogether—the couple, due to the emotional and financial toll of unplanned pregnancy, and ultimately, poses broader socioeconomic consequences for society. With over one-third of unplanned pregnancies resulting from inconsistent or incorrect use of contraceptives, current methods are simply insufficient.


Despite this, progress to date has remained limited. Women have just a handful of options, and choices for men remain unchanged from those available 50 years ago: condoms, which have high real-world failure rates; withdrawal, equally risky; and vasectomy, an invasive procedure with inconsistent reversibility.

 

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However, views on family planning and gender roles are ever-changing, and increased demand for novel male contraceptives has provided the perfect opportunity to address these shortfalls. Just as the pill granted women freedom, researchers hope that with improved male contraceptive options, men can share more of the burden of reproductive responsibility.

From concept to capsule: Oral candidates in human trials

Vitamin A discovery leads to viable birth control: YCT-529

Several oral male contraceptive candidates are being investigated. YCT-529 is a daily, non-hormonal, male contraceptive pill among the most advanced options, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials. The pill was developed by YourChoice Therapeutics (YCT) in collaboration with Prof. Gunda Georg, regent’s professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Minnesota.

 

The science behind YCT-529 dates to research conducted in the 1930s, when pharmacologists identified the importance of vitamin A in sperm production. After placing mice on a vitamin A-deficient diet, they became infertile. Adding vitamin A back into the mice’s diet also restored fertility in some cases.

 

 “In the testis and other organs, vitamin A is converted to retinoic acid (RA). RA binds to retinoic acid receptors (RARs) and initiates processes that are important for sperm development inside the testis,” Georg explained.

 

The team developed a strategy to introduce a “decoy” molecule into this process—one structurally similar to RA that could take its place and block its function. After 5 years and 300–400 molecules, the team identified the potential of YCT-529.

 

YCT later conducted animal studies that laid the groundwork for commencing first-in-human trials. Dr. Mannowetz, chief scientific officer and co-founder of YCT, co-authored the study, which found that the compound reduced sperm counts and was 99% effective at preventing pregnancy in mice. Crucially, it was also found to be reversible. Mannowetz explained that “once males stop taking the pill, sperm production resumes. We have shown this mechanism in several animal species.

 

Phase 1 clinical studies demonstrated a strong safety profile, attributed to YCT-529’s specificity for RARα. While the trial supported previous findings, it was a single-ascending-dose trial rather than an assessment of ongoing use. The drug has now progressed to Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, where long-term use, efficacy, and reversibility will be tested in humans for the first time.

 

Akash Bakshi, chief executive officer and co-founder of YCT, spoke about his hopes for male contraceptives: “Societally, women should be able to trust men to take responsibility for family planning. That will bring about a shift in which men take on responsibility for both women's health and their own health.”

One pill, two hormones: Dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU)

DMAU is also a once-daily pill, but it differs in its mechanism as a hormonal contraceptive. In males, hormonal contraceptives generally rely on interruption of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis.

 

The HPG axis

This is the communication system between the brain and reproductive organs. The hypothalamus releases gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), stimulating the pituitary gland to release follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH).


In males, LH stimulates testicular testosterone production, while FSH supports spermatogenesis. The process is regulated via negative feedbackincreased levels of testosterone act on the hypothalamus and pituitary gland to reduce the release of GnRH, FSH, and LH.

  

 “DMAU is a modified androgen that incorporates both androgen (testosterone) and progestin activities into a single molecule,” explained Dr. Stephanie Page, chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington.   

 

These properties enable DMAU to trigger the negative feedback loop and suppress endogenous testosterone production. Additionally, it acts as a progestin, further suppressing the HPG axis. This combined effect lowers the hormonal signals required for spermatogenesis.

 

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Phase 1 trial results showed that the pill was well-tolerated, although oral DMAU had poor bioavailability and was best taken with high-fat meals to achieve effective serum concentrations. The pill has now entered early Phase 2 trials.

A sister compound: 11β‑MNTDC

11β‑MNTDC was developed after DMAU by the same Washington research team. While it exerts contraceptive effects through the same broad mechanism, it has a slightly different structure, which alters its affinity to androgen and progesterone receptors.


Although both compounds showed similar user acceptability, the structural change is expected to result in slightly different side effect profiles. In small, early-stage trials, 11β-MNTDC caused a slight increase in LDL-C, or “bad cholesterol,” compared with placebo, while DMAU was associated with a decrease in adiponectin, a protein hormone associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.  However, the same study found no significant differences in compound-specific effects when compared head-to-head.

 

As with DMAU, bioavailability has remained an issue and, in some cases, has impacted adherence—variants are in development to address this while 11β-MNTDC is evaluated in Phase 1 trials.

Two existing drugs, one new purpose: NLS-133

NLS-133 is an investigational non-hormonal, on-demand male contraceptive, combining two FDA-approved drugs: silodosin, used to treat benign prostate hyperplasia, and guanfacine, indicated for ADHD and blood pressure treatment.


At present, there are no peer-reviewed clinical results, and the mechanism of action has not been publicized. NLS-133 is thought to primarily act through alpha-1-adrenergic receptor antagonism. This receptor plays a vital role in sperm motility through promoting vas deferens contraction. By inhibiting this mechanism, it is hypothesized that the number of sperm in semen should decrease, though this effect has not yet been demonstrated.

 

Vas deferens

The vas deferens is a fibromuscular tube in the male reproductive system that transports sperm from the epididymis, which is connected to the testicle, to the ejaculatory duct. The male reproductive tract has two vas deferens, one for each testis; these are referred to as the vasa deferentia.

 

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NEXT Life Sciences is currently assessing the effects of the pill on semen volume and sperm parameters within Phase 2a clinical trials.

Injectable candidates provide an alternative route

Injectable DMAU: Every few weeks, not every day

Long-acting injectable DMAU was developed to address limitations identified during the development of the oral version and is currently in Phase 1 trials. It works through the same mechanism as oral DMAU but, as Page explained, “the injectable is longer lasting, similar to long-lasting testosterone injections given every 8–12 weeks.”


Injectable DMAU has been tested both intramuscularly and subcutaneously and aims to address bioavailability concerns, offering men with daily compliance challenges an alternative. Studies in non-human primates have demonstrated safety, efficacy across surrogate endpoints, and reversal potential with testosterone and spermatogenesis indicators returning to baseline following end-of-treatment.

Plan A’s promise: Set it and forget it

Plan A refers to the combination of a patented delivery system and a long-acting, reversible hydrogel, termed Vasalgel®, injected directly into the vas deferens. Dr. Darlene Walley, chief executive officer at NEXT Life Sciences, explained how the technology works: “Vasalgel is placed in the center of the vas deferens, preventing the flow of sperm while still allowing normal flow of other fluids.”


NEXT Life Science’s claim that the patented delivery system allows clinicians to accurately deliver the gel into the small center of the vas deferens. Thus far, the technology has been successful in preventing conception and achieving azoospermia in animal studies with rhesus monkeys and rabbits. Reported side effects have been mild and transient, broadly comparable to those associated with vasectomy. Vasalgel is designed to be reversible on demand, with Walley telling Technology Networks that, “the mechanism and reversibility [are] supported by animal and ex-vivo data, the latter of which is yet to be published.” This mechanism is yet to be demonstrated in humans.


As Plan A enters Phase 2 trials, Walley is hopeful about the future of male contraceptives, stating, “Several technologies are progressing through clinical pathways to finally meet this need and should be available in the next 3 to 5 years.”

The inspiration: Reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG®)

RISUG is also injected into the vas deferens, but it works through a different mechanism. The polymer gel acts as a contraceptive through electrostatic interactions that disrupt sperm cell membranes, leading to in-transit inactivation.


To date, RISUG has shown efficacy in clinical trials, achieving high rates of azoospermia and reasonable tolerability, with mild, transient side effects such as scrotal swelling reported by the majority of participants. Robust reversibility data for RISUG remain limited to animal studies, and reviews recommend that broader studies and in-human reversibility data are required before widespread adoption.


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Although the technology was first conceptualized in the 1970s, the development journey of RUSIG has been slow. Trials, based in India, were academically led and received no pharmaceutical funding; thus, development progressed under regulatory and funding conditions different than typical Western pathways.


Therefore, although currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials, the technology would require new studies for widespread approval and adoption. However, RUSIG is recognized for inspiring other technologies, including Plan A.

Topical solutions: A hands-on approach

One of a kind: The Nestorone/Testosterone (NES/T) gel

NES/T is the only transdermal male contraceptive gel currently in clinical trials. Theoretically, the gel works through the same fundamental hormonal mechanism as DMAU. Although NES/T uses a synthetic progestin and testosterone, DMAU is a single agent that mimics the effects of both hormones.


The topical route was a conscious choice, affording stable hormone levels, avoiding toxicity associated with oral anabolic steroid intake, and providing user convenience. One limitation may be the time to sperm suppression from the first administration onwards, which is approximately 8–16 weeks.


Page, also principal investigator for NES/T, explained: “This is because the cycle of human sperm production takes 72 days, and sperm that have reached a certain stage of maturation are not blocked by these methods and must exit the reproductive track prior to the method being effective.”


She emphasized that any method relying on spermatogenesis suppression, including non-hormonal methods, will face the same challenge.


Following completion of large-scale Phase 2b trials, the details of which are yet to be released, NES/T is considered the most advanced hormonal male contraceptive in development as it progresses toward Phase 3 clinical trials.


Having worked on numerous male contraceptive options, Page was hopeful regarding the changes we may observe in the coming years, stating that “The goal is to get novel, reliable, and user-friendly, reversible male contraceptives to the market within the next decade.” 

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Meet the Author
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Interviewing
A picture of Nadja Mannowetz, PhD
Nadja Mannowetz, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Nadja Mannowetz is a co-founder of YCT. With a background in food technology, she later completed a PhD in biology and worked towards becoming a sperm biologist. Since 2007, she has worked as a scientific researcher in reproductive biology, focusing on sperm cell physiology. Dr. Mannowetz has made multiple contributions to science, including revealing important bicarbonate-mediated pathways of early sperm activation and characterizing the principal potassium channel of human sperm cells. She is the (co-)inventor on one issued patent (US 11,987,600 B2) and on further published and unpublished patents. In 2018, Dr. Mannowetz co-founded YCT with the goal of developing non-hormonal family planning tools for men and women, after developing YCT-529, a novel, male contraceptive compound. She has served as chief scientific officer (CSO) at YCT and later co-founded ANA Therapeutics, which was acquired by MetaVia, to develop niclosamide into an oral COVID-19 therapeutic.
A picture of Gunda I. Georg, PhD
Gunda I. Georg, PhD
Professor, Therapeutics Discovery and Developement
Prof. Gunda Georg earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and a PhD in medicinal chemistry from Marburg University, Germany. Her main research interests are medicinal chemistry, drug discovery, contraception, and cancer. She is the co-inventor of one marketed drug and three drugs currently in clinical trials. She has published 280 articles and has trained over 100 students, postdocs, and visiting scientists. After her postdoctoral studies at the University of Ottawa in Canada, she became a faculty member in the department of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Kansas. In 2007, she joined the University of Minnesota Department of Medicinal Chemistry, where she leads the Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development.
A picture of Akash Bakshi, MSc
Akash Bakshi, MSc
Chief Executive Officer
Akash Bakshi completed an MSc in biotechnology in 2011, with a background in biochemistry and cell biology. He began working in various biotech startups and later worked in intellectual property (IP) licensing. After six years in IP licensing, he wanted to explore building an IP-based biotech company. In 2018, Akash co-founded YCT. Since then, he has served as chief executive officer (CEO) with the vision of developing non-hormonal contraceptives for men and women. To date, he has played an instrumental role in bringing the experimental male contraceptive compound YCT-529 from the licensing stage to Phase 1b/2a clinical trials. In March 2020, Akash co-founded ANA Therapeutics, since acquired by MetaVia, and served as its CEO. At ANA Therapeutics, he worked on developing niclosamide into an oral COVID-19 therapeutic. He brings combined expertise in biology, drug development, regulatory affairs, clinical trial management, and IP licensing.
A picture of Darlene R. Walley, PhD
Darlene R. Walley, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Darlene R. Walley is currently the chief executive officer of NEXT Life Sciences, focusing on reproductive healthcare. Walley has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette/Oral-B laboratories, and Arm & Hammer. She has acted as chief executive officer of various early-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Walley is skilled in product and company launches, capital raising, and performance improvement. She works on the board of directors for several companies. Walley has led contract research organizations and launched over 100 products across over-the-counter, prescription, and medical device areas. She has raised over $100M with five successful exits totaling over $1B. She holds 12 patents, largely dealing with consumer health products, and has over 13 publications. Walley received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Case Western Reserve University and a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Cincinnati.
White letters "STP" on a navy background.
Stephanie T. Page, MD, PhD
Chief of the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition
Dr. Page is chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington, where she holds the Robert B. McMillen Professorship in Lipid Research and is founding co-director of the UW Medicine Diabetes Institute. Dr. Page’s clinical research program is focused on male reproduction and the development of effective and reversible male contraceptives. In addition, her group investigates the impact of testosterone on male aging, metabolic health, and disease risk. Dr. Page has also worked collaboratively to better understand cardiovascular and metabolic risk in people living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. She has an overall interest in disease prevention, including strategies to minimize unplanned pregnancy and metabolic disease risk across the globe. Dr. Page has a strong commitment to diversifying our healthcare and research communities and has been recognized by the University of Washington for her mentorship and work advancing women in science and medicine. Dr. Page earned her bachelor's degree from Stanford University and her M.D. and Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Washington. She continued her training at UW, including residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology, before joining the faculty in 2003. Dr. Page is a member of the Endocrine Society and the American Society of Andrology and was elected to the American Society of Clinical Investigation in 2010. She has published over 120 peer-reviewed articles and has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, and the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Edited By
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
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