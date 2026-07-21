The Missed Headline: HIV Is a Manageable Condition

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What comes to mind when you hear the word HIV? For many, the first thought is fear.



Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that damages the immune system. It is also a chronic, manageable condition.





Advances in modern medicine have made it possible to suppress HIV to undetectable levels, enabling people living with HIV (PLWHIV) to lead long and healthy lives, HIV-positive mothers to give birth to HIV-negative babies, and couples to have sexual relationships without transmitting the virus.





Contrary to the emotions evoked by myths and memories from the early days of the HIV epidemic, a diagnosis of HIV need not prevent someone from living a normal life.





This article will explore how scientific progression has outpaced societal understanding, leaving HIV stigma as the greatest obstacle in the fight against HIV.

HIV: The first cases

In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly report described five young, previously healthy men who were diagnosed with Pneumocystis pneumonia, a serious fungal lung infection that almost exclusively affects people with weakened immune systems. Initially, one commonality was noticed among the curious cases: a history of homosexuality.



A task force was put into action, as the incidence of severe and opportunistic infections—as well as rare, aggressive forms of cancer—among previously healthy individuals surged, irrespective of sexual identity. People who inject drugs were identified among those affected, and a flurry of cases in hemophiliacs—who relied on blood-clotting factor treatments—led health experts to conclude that transmission occurred via both blood and sexual fluids.





The term acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) was coined, describing the array of manifestations all linked to immune impairment, which appeared to be acquired rather than inherent. Although a pathogenic cause was almost immediately suspected, it took until 1986 for the virus to be isolated and officially named as HIV.

HIV stigma was written in stone

HIV targets our immune cells. When left untreated, the amount of virus in the body increases, and the number of immune cells decreases.





Eventually, individuals have no capacity to fight infection. It is these infections, not HIV itself, that resulted in the death of over 20 million people worldwide within the first 20 years of the epidemic. With no treatment available in the early 1980s, an HIV diagnosis meant inevitable progression to AIDS.





AIDS and HIV stigma Today, many feel that the term AIDS is outdated and contributes to stigma, inferring that a diagnosis of HIV correlates with a “death sentence.”





The idea that HIV should be feared was reinforced in public health policies. The universal precautions for prevention, published in 1988, aimed to discourage discrimination based on sexuality and social background. Conversely, the document reinforced fears. The words “infective,” “risk,” and “contamination” were the ones that stuck. What was written as “treat every patient the same” was interpreted as “treat HIV-positive patients with caution.”

Rewriting the story with antiretrovirals

Now, more than four decades after the start of the HIV epidemic, PLWHIV who are on treatment have a similar life expectancy to the general population.



HIV infects and replicates within immune cells through a lifecycle—one that offers ample opportunities for targeting. Various antiretroviral therapy (ART) classes can stop the virus at different stages (Table 1).





As replication is halted, the amount of HIV in the blood decreases, and the immune system can rebuild.





ART has transformed a once fatal diagnosis into a manageable, long-term condition. Dr. Tyler Evans, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wellness Equity Alliance, told Technology Networks of his experience in treating PLWHIV in the early days: “When I first cared for people with HIV more than twenty years ago, the regimens were a fistful of pills, taken on a strict schedule, with side effects that announced themselves to everyone around the patient.”





Table 1: Timeline of key developments in HIV treatment history.

Timeline Advancement Mechanism Limitations 1987 Zidovudine , the first antiretroviral drug, was approved. Nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI). Indirectly prevents the synthesis of viral DNA, so it cannot be inserted into the host genome for replication. Significant toxicity concerns. HIV could easily develop resistance. 1995 Saquinavir approved. This new ART class facilitated combination therapy for the first time. Protease inhibitor (PI). Blocks the HIV protease enzyme, preventing assembly of functional virions. Poor bioavailability. Required many pills per day with near-perfect adherence. 1996 Triple therapy becomes widespread — termed highly active ART (HAART). A three-drug combination, typically two NRTIs and one PI. Significant toxicity. High adherence requirements. 1996 Nevirapine approved, introducing another new ART class. Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI). Binds directly to HIV’s reverse transcriptase enzyme, preventing the synthesis of viral DNA. Significant toxicity. Low barrier to resistance. 2003 The first HIV entry inhibitor, enfuvirtide , approved for subcutaneous administration. Stops the virus from entering host cells, preventing viral replication. Costly. Difficulties in administration. Severe side effects. 2000s Second-generation NNRTIs and PIs developed.

Significant pill burden (up to 22 pills a day ). 2006 Atripla ™, the first single-tablet combining two ART classes, approved. Combines two NRTIs and one NNRTI. Commonly incorporated a first-generation NNRTI with significant adverse effects. 2007 Approval of raltegravir , the first HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI). Blocks integrase, the enzyme responsible for incorporating viral DNA into host DNA for replication. Required twice-daily dosing. Variable absorption rates . 2010 Ritonavir approved for use as a “booster” drug. Interacts with liver enzymes that break down ART drugs, slowing metabolism and “boosting” drug levels. Drug interactions— l iver enzymes metabolize many prescription medications.

Treatment optimization and the emergence of U=U

From 2010 onwards, the focus was on developing simpler, safer regimens. New versions of existing drugs laid the foundation for modern HIV medicine.





By 2018, the scientific consensus clearly established that an undetectable viral load (measured through blood tests) means that a person living with HIV cannot transmit the virus to sexual partners—giving rise to the statement “undetectable equals untransmittable” or “U=U”.





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The evidence underpinning U=U was derived from four large-scale clinical studies involving thousands of couples of different sexual orientations, followed over many years and encompassing tens of thousands of unprotected sexual acts. Across all four studies, there were zero HIV transmissions from PLWHIV who were adherent to treatment and virally suppressed.





Evans highlighted that knowledge hasn’t necessarily translated into understanding: “That has been settled science for years. Yet awareness of it stays low in the general public and is only moderate among healthcare workers. Read that again.”





Second-generation INSTIs were already dominating HIV treatment regimens, but upon recognition of undetectable equals untransmittable (U=U), the class soon became part of first-line therapy. Rapid virologic suppression, with a median time to suppression of ~60 days, made the class compelling not just for its potential to treat patients, but for its ability to prevent ongoing transmission.

Barriers to HIV care are broad, but built on stigma

The acknowledgment of U=U should have been life-changing for PLWHIV. Treatment now offers benefits beyond health metrics—the possibility of intimacy, relationships, and family life without the fear of transmission.





Despite these advances, a “normal” life is far from reach. Pharmaceuticals have progressed, but stigma has stood still. Even within healthcare settings, where care should be guided by scientific evidence, more than half of PLWHIV report experiencing HIV-related discrimination.





“Uninformed providers, sedimentary ideology, and cultural hesitance all contribute to HIV stigma.” — Linda Elisee, clinic manager at Hope & Help.





For patients, pills can be a daily reminder of the weight the diagnosis holds. Many decide not to share their status and may go to great lengths to hide medication: storing it in vitamin bottles, waiting until they are alone to take it, or avoiding it altogether.





Maintaining viral suppression requires scheduled dosing; this secrecy acts as a barrier to adherence, risking viral rebound and health decline.





Treatment had given PLWHIV the prospect of a normal life, but on its own, it could not guarantee them the freedom to fully live it.





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Additionally, for some, unpredictable schedules and competing life demands make strict adherence unfeasible. This is particularly true for vulnerable groups: young adults, people with mental health challenges, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, individuals living within certain cultures or who belong to religious organizations, and those navigating complex circumstances that disrupt engagement with care.





“We have social determinants of health, which influence access, including food insecurity, housing instability, and lack of social support networks,” explained Elizabeth Singh, patient assistance manager at Hope & Help, a full-service medical clinic that also specializes in HIV care.





Dr. Vandana Arcot, founder of KOMSELJ and a global public health leader, highlighted the complex personal barriers that affect HIV care: “Women would miss appointments, fall off regimens, disappear from the care continuum entirely. And the clinical system had a word for them: Non-compliant.”





“Non-compliance was the clinical label applied to a public health failure.” — Dr. Vandana Arcot.





She continued: “The woman labeled non-compliant was often a woman whose husband didn't know her status and who couldn't keep antiretrovirals in the house without risking violence. She was a woman who had been spoken to with contempt by a health worker the first time she came in and had decided, rationally, that the risk of returning was not worth it.”

Widening ART access

HIV treatment success has historically depended not only on the efficacy of the drugs themselves, but also on how well therapy can fit into patients' lives.





Modern therapies afford greater forgiveness, with stronger resistance barriers, allowing patients to tolerate occasional missed doses.





For those who continued to experience treatment challenges despite advances, the advent of long-acting injectable HIV treatment was transformative. Today, patients can attend a clinic appointment once every two months and receive injectable ART, giving them the time and freedom to focus on their own lives, reducing the demands of daily adherence. Combined with alleviating the stress associated with keeping their diagnosis private, long-acting ART has the potential to improve outcomes for those who have struggled with oral ART or disengaged from care.





“That is not a small refinement. It is the difference between a treatment that interrupts a life and one that fits inside it.” — Dr. Tyler B. Evans.

As work on novel approaches continues, long-acting ART represents an initial step in the move toward more patient-centered, convenient, and confidential HIV care.

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“The most critical gaps in the global HIV response are no longer primarily in the treatment itself, but rather in access to treatment, retention in care, and the persistent stigma that prevents people from utilizing available services,” noted Singh.





Allira Attwill, head of knowledge and policy intelligence at Policy Wisdom, echoed this sentiment: “We see this a lot: medicine moves faster than policies, but in the meantime, patients go without the medicines that really should be available to them.”





“Either the hospitals aren’t equipped, or the diagnostics aren’t available, or there aren’t enough laboratories or trained healthcare providers to run the tests and administer the treatments,” she continued.

Overcoming stigma to increase the reach of innovation

There are many exciting advances in HIV medicine, including ongoing research into potential cures.





While we cannot yet eradicate the virus, we can eliminate stigma. In Evan's words: “Drugs treat the virus. They do not treat the conditions that let it spread, or the judgment that keeps people from care.”





Attwill put the cycle simply: “Only when people most vulnerable to HIV feel genuinely safe will they access prevention services like PrEP, which can prevent new cases entirely. Only then will they feel empowered to know their status and test regularly.”

“Only then will someone who has just received a positive diagnosis feel safe enough to start and stay on treatment. And only when people living with HIV achieve and maintain viral suppression does transmission stop—and that all relies on stigma-free access to services,” she continued.





Of course, improving HIV care through reducing stigma must come hand in hand with addressing access barriers.





Arcot concluded: “What I believe the evidence points toward—and what my own field experience consistently confirms—is that the path forward is not a choice between better treatment and better access. It is infrastructure and stigma reduction, built together.”