The Role of Agentic AI Tools in Accelerating Drug Development

Drug discovery is the process of identifying new candidates for treating diseases. Traditionally, the process of drug discovery and development has been labour-intensive—requiring manual review of disease pathways, identification of drug targets, and a trial-and-error approach to discovering compounds with the desired therapeutic effect.



Following this, researchers must conduct rigorous preclinical work, accounting for accurate experimental design, funding considerations, and ethical concerns. The end goal? A novel compound enters first-in-human trials.



Yet, success observed in preclinical research does not always translate to the clinical world, where up to nine out of ten candidates fail. As a result, investigators must begin again.



Agentic AI has the potential to revolutionize this process. Throughout preclinical work and the clinical trial lifecycle, bespoke AI agents can be implemented not only to support automated tasks but to act autonomously: planning, reflecting, and adapting.



Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Claudio D’Ambrosio, chief revenue officer at ConcertAI, about the role of agentic AI in accelerating drug development. After earning his PhD, he explored how the scientific method could turn evidence into outcomes—"reliably, repeatedly, and fast enough to matter”. He now leads cross-functional teams, bridging science, business, and technology, to translate insights into action.