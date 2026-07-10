Virtual Control Groups Could Reduce Animal Testing in Drug Development

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Control groups are essential in drug development, both in the preclinical and clinical world.



It is only through comparing a group receiving the investigational compound with another receiving either placebo, standard treatment, or no intervention at all that researchers can establish true cause-and-effect.





But just as control groups are essential, they are also ethically and scientifically controversial.





This is particularly true in preclinical work, which involves significant animal use and outcomes that don’t always correlate with human biology later down the line.





Technology Networks spoke with Laura Lotfi, director of digital product management scientific innovation and global technology solutions at Charles River, to explore the potential of virtual control groups (VCGs) to benefit both humans and animals through their implementation in preclinical studies. With equal intrigue in investigation, exploration, and humanity, Lotfi shared how the appropriate implementation of VCGs could enable us to get drugs to patients more efficiently and ethically.





This article is the second in a series exploring the role of AI across the drug development pipeline, covering drug discovery, preclinical study conduct, virtual control groups, and clinical trials.