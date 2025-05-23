2,700-Year-Old Psychoactive Plant Use Found in Arabian Smoke Rituals

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

New research published in Communications Biology reveals the earliest known use of Peganum harmala, also called Syrian rue or harmal, in fumigation and inhalation as smoke. This study provides insight into early Arabian therapeutic and sensory practices, showing that local plants were intentionally used for their bioactive and psychoactive effects almost 2,700 years ago.





Peganum harmala A plant native to the Middle East known for containing harmala alkaloids. It has antibacterial, psychoactive and therapeutic properties and has been traditionally used in medicine and fumigation. A plant native to the Middle East known for containing harmala alkaloids. It has antibacterial, psychoactive and therapeutic properties and has been traditionally used in medicine and fumigation. Fumigation A process involving the burning or vaporizing of substances, such as plants, to produce smoke or fumes. This is often done for health, purification or ritual purposes. A process involving the burning or vaporizing of substances, such as plants, to produce smoke or fumes. This is often done for health, purification or ritual purposes.

Chemical analysis of Iron Age fumigation devices

The research was led by Barbara Huber at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology and Marta Luciani at the University of Vienna, in partnership with the Heritage Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. The team used advanced metabolic profiling to examine organic residues preserved in Iron Age fumigation vessels excavated at the oasis settlement of Qurayyah in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Qurayyah is known for its decorated ceramic vessels, referred to as Qurayyah Painted Ware.

“Our findings represent chemical evidence for the earliest known burning of harmal, not just in Arabia, but globally,” said Dr. Barbara Huber.

High-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS/MS) enabled the detection of characteristic harmala alkaloids in minute, degraded samples. This biomolecular approach combined with archaeological context allowed identification not only of the plant species used but also the possible purposes and locations of their application.





Metabolic profiling A technique that analyzes chemical compounds produced by organisms. It helps identify bioactive substances in samples, even if they are old or degraded. A technique that analyzes chemical compounds produced by organisms. It helps identify bioactive substances in samples, even if they are old or degraded. High-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS/MS) An analytical method used to separate, detect and identify molecules in complex mixtures. It is highly sensitive and effective for detecting small amounts of chemical markers. An analytical method used to separate, detect and identify molecules in complex mixtures. It is highly sensitive and effective for detecting small amounts of chemical markers.

Peganum harmala’s long-standing cultural role

Peganum harmala has known antibacterial, psychoactive and therapeutic properties. It remains used today in traditional medicine and household fumigation in the region. This research highlights its long-term cultural and medicinal importance in Arabia, documenting its role in ancient health and purification practices.

“The integration of biomolecular analysis with archaeology has allowed us to identify not just what kind of plants people were using, but also where, how, and why. We’re gaining access to plant-based practices that were central to daily life but are rarely preserved in the archaeological record.”



Prof. Marta Luciani.

The discovery demonstrates that traditional plant knowledge and pharmacopeia were established in this area by the Iron Age. These findings preserve an intangible cultural heritage that continues to hold relevance for local communities.

Implications beyond archaeology

This study’s findings extend beyond archaeology to disciplines including ethnobotany, medical anthropology, heritage studies and pharmacognosy. It contributes to understanding the historical relationships between humans, medicinal plants and natural resources.





Reference: Huber B, Luciani M, Abualhassan AM, Giddings Vassão D, Fernandes R, Devièse T. Metabolic profiling reveals first evidence of fumigating drug plant Peganum harmala in Iron Age Arabia. Commun Biol. 2025;8(1). doi: 10.1038/s42003-025-08096-7



