A Natural Ingredient Found in Skincare Could Help Treat Lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing inflammation and damaging organs. A new study co-led by the University of Zurich has now shown that the natural active ingredient gluconolactone restores immune regulation, reduces inflammation and could enable targeted therapy with fewer side effects.



Systemic lupus erythematosus, or lupus, is a complex autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, often affecting the skin, joints, kidneys and nervous system. Lupus symptoms include inflammation, skin rashes, joint pain and organ damage. To date, treatments have focused on immunosuppressive drugs, which slow down the progression of the disease but often come with considerable side effects.





A study co-led by the University of Zurich (UZH) has now revealed a promising new approach in which a naturally occurring molecule, gluconolactone, could help re-balance the immune system without suppressing it.