A Single Rapamycin Dose Reversed Adult Autism Traits

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Scientists believed that the structural brain changes associated with autism were completely locked in by the time we reach adulthood.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have successfully challenged this concept by using a single drug dose to reverse functional autism traits in adult mice.

The study reveals that core behavioral and sensory symptoms can be treated by balancing active brain circuits, without changing the brain's underlying physical anatomy.

How structural changes shape autism in the brain

For many years, the scientific community viewed the physical architecture of the autistic brain as a permanent blueprint. Autism involves complex physical and cellular changes in the brain, making it a challenge for researchers to find a single, reliable therapeutic target.

However, previous research identified a shared molecular pathway called the mTOR pathway, which drives common developmental traits such as an enlarged brain, altered nerve connections, and seizures.

Although genetics plays a big role in the development of autism, environmental factors during pregnancy can also play a part. A maternal inflammatory response from an infection can induce chronic postnatal neuroinflammation in offspring, which can push the mTOR pathway into overdrive. Understanding how early immune activation impacts lifelong brain development is needed to address non-genetic forms of autism.

The mTOR pathway acts as a master switch for cell growth, which led researchers to turn their attention to a drug called rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor. Up until now, preclinical studies focused almost entirely on early childhood intervention.

“Prior rapamycin studies in autism models focused on chronic treatments that alter or prevent physical brain changes,” said the authors of the new study.

However, this heavy focus on early prevention left a gap in our understanding of adult autism: can an already fully developed brain still adapt, or is its functional wiring locked in place?

The new study aimed to answer that question, testing whether a single, brief dose of rapamycin could bypass permanent physical structures and reverse functional brain deficits and behavioral traits in adult mice.

A single drug dose temporarily reverses adult autism traits

The team simulated a maternal immune response by exposing pregnant mice to a low dose of a bacterial molecule, resulting in mild inflammation without making the mother mice overly sick.

As the offspring reached adulthood, they developed traits that mirror human autism data, including lifelong inflammation, elevated immune cells in the brain, and altered brain volumes. Behaviorally, the adult mice displayed social difficulties, repetitive behaviors, and intense over-sensitivity to sensory experiences like touch or sound.

The researchers evaluated the adult mice before and two hours after giving them a single injection of rapamycin at 5 mg/kg.

Within two hours, the single dose eased repetitive behaviors, improved social interactions, and normalized their sensory aversion. This ruled out the idea that the brain needed to physically grow new connections or rewire its structure to return to normal.

Instead, the drug appeared to impact how the brain cells communicated in real time. Electrical recordings showed that the mice originally had hyperactive brain cells, making them highly prone to seizures; rapamycin calmed this activity down.

Brain scans also revealed that the treatment quickly dismantled excessive connections across the entire brain, including restoring orderly communication within the circuits responsible for processing sensory information.

Genetic sequencing of the somatosensory cortex revealed that the single dose quickly reversed the abnormal behavior of high-risk genes tied to autism and epilepsy, which restored balance to the way electrical signals flow through the brain's main excitatory cells.

Future autism treatments and mental health

The findings suggest that the adult brain may be far more adaptable than assumed, demonstrating that core features of autism can be treated functionally without correcting underlying structural differences.

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“These results reframe how autism-associated symptoms might be treated. If the adult brain remains capable of functional normalization, then some features of autism may be successfully addressed without needing to correct underlying structural differences,” said lead author Dr. Janel Le Belle, an associate professor in the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery.

However, the benefits of a single rapamycin dose were only temporary, with behavioral abnormalities returning fully after 72 hours. Administering repeated daily doses over several weeks also induced a tolerance effect, causing the drug to lose its efficacy. Rapamycin is also a potent growth inhibitor with high potential for toxicity and immune suppression, which makes it unsuitable for broad human use.

“This points toward new therapeutic targets like sensory circuit neuromodulation or balancing neuronal inhibition and excitation, rather than toward rapamycin itself as a treatment,” said senior author Dr. Neil Harris, a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA.

Future work could use these insights to develop safer, non-drug interventions—such as targeted magnetic stimulation or focused ultrasound—focused explicitly on modulating the functional sensory circuitry identified.

“The level of functional normalization achieved over this short time suggests new mechanisms by which possible treatments may act,” said senior author Dr. Harley Kornblum, director of the UCLA Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center in the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

“It suggests the adult brain may be more adaptable than we assumed, even when the underlying structural changes from early development are still there. This points us toward the brain's functional circuitry, not just its physical structure, as a target for future treatment approaches,” Kornblum added.

Reference: Belle JL, Condro MC, Cepeda C, et al. Acute rapamycin treatment reveals distinct mechanisms of dysfunction in a maternal inflammation mouse model. Nat Comm. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-74958-1

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of California, Los Angeles Health Sciences. Material has been edited for length and content.