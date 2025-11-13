Acute Kidney Injury Prevented by Ceramide-Lowering Drug

The Summers lab had previously shown that ceramides can damage tissues ranging from heart to liver. When the team profiled ceramides in models of AKI, the correlation was striking: ceramide levels spiked sharply after kidney injury in both mice and human urine samples.





“Ceramide levels are very elevated in kidney injury,” says Rebekah Nicholson, PhD, first author on the study, who did the research as a graduate student in nutrition and integrative physiology at U of U Health and is now a postdoctoral fellow at the Arc Institute. “They go up quickly after damage to the kidneys, and they go up in relation to the severity of the injury. The worse the kidney injury is, the higher the ceramide levels will be.”





These findings suggest that urinary ceramide levels could serve as an early biomarker for AKI, helping doctors identify patients at risk—such as those undergoing heart surgery—before symptoms appear. “If patients are undergoing a procedure that we know puts them at high risk of AKI, then we can better predict whether or not they're actually going to have one,” Nicholson says.