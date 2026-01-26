Adult ADHD Prescriptions Surge, Especially Among Women

Read time: 1 minute

In the context of the Data Analysis and Real World Interrogation Network (DARWIN EU®), researchers in the DARWIN EU® Coordination Centre analysed electronic health records from five European countries: Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK; covering more than 198,000 people between 2010 and 2023. ADHD medication use increased in all countries during the study period, with overall prevalence more than tripling in the UK and more than doubling in the Netherlands.





'We observed a consistent increase in ADHD medication use across Europe, but the most striking changes were among adults, especially women,' said Xintong Li, lead author of the study from the University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences (NDORMS). 'These findings likely reflect growing awareness and diagnosis of adult ADHD, but they also raise important questions about long-term treatment patterns and care needs.'





The most pronounced increases were seen among adults aged 25 and over. In the UK, ADHD medication use in this age group rose more than twenty-fold in women and fifteen-fold in men. Although males remained more likely to receive ADHD medication overall, the difference between sexes narrowed steadily over time.





'Understanding how ADHD medications are being used in real-world clinical practice is essential for healthcare planning,' said Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, senior author of the study. 'These data can help health systems anticipate demand and reduce the risk of future medication shortages, while also highlighting populations that may need closer monitoring.'





Methylphenidate remained the most commonly used ADHD medication across all countries, while newer treatments such as lisdexamfetamine and guanfacine showed steady uptake following market approval. However, continuation of treatment after initiation was relatively low, varying substantially between countries.





The findings reflect growing recognition of ADHD as a lifelong condition and highlight the need for healthcare systems to plan for rising demand - particularly amid ongoing ADHD medication shortages in parts of Europe.





