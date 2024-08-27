We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Alzheimer’s Drug May Slow Cognitive Decline in Dementia With Lewy Bodies

Cognitive decline in dementia with Lewy bodies could be slowed by new drug.

News  
Published: August 27, 2024
 
| Original story from Karolinska Institutet
Two older women look out to sea, one standing and one sitting in a wooden chair.
Credit: Pixabay/ Pexels
Read time: 1 minute

Dementia with Lewy bodies is a type of dementia that is similar to both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease but studies on long-term treatments are lacking. A new study from Karolinska Institutet, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, highlights the potential cognitive benefits of cholinesterase inhibitor treatment.


Lewy body disease, which includes dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Parkinson’s disease with and without dementia, is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, following Alzheimer’s disease.


DLB accounts for approximately 10–15 per cent of dementia cases and is characterised by changes in sleep, behaviour, cognition, movement, and regulation of automatic bodily functions.


"There are currently no approved treatments for DLB, so doctors often use drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, such as cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, for symptom relief,” says Hong Xu, assistant professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet and first author of the paper. “However, the effectiveness of these treatments remains uncertain due to inconsistent trial results and limited long-term data.”

In the current study, researchers have examined the long-term effects of cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) and memantine compared with no treatment for up to ten years in 1,095 patients with DLB.

Slower cognitive decline

They found that ChEIs may slow down cognitive decline over five years compared to memantine or no treatment. ChEIs were also associated with a reduced risk of death in the first year after diagnosis.


"Our results highlight the potential benefits of ChEIs for patients with DLB and support updating treatment guidelines,” says Maria Eriksdotter, professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet and last author of the paper. 


Due to the study’s observational nature, no conclusions can be drawn about causality. The researchers did not have data on patient lifestyle habits, frailty, blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease co-pathology, which may have influenced the findings. Another limitation of the study is that it remains challenging to diagnose DLB accurately. 


Reference: Xu H, Habich A, Ferreira D, Elisabet L, Westman E, Eriksdotter M. Long-term effects of cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine on cognitive decline, cardiovascular events, and mortality in dementia with Lewy bodies: An up to 10-year follow-up study. Alzheimers Dement. 2024. doi: 10.1002/alz.14118


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

