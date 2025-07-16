We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Amino Acids Regulate How Cells Respond to Drugs

Amino acids work together to regulate the cellular response, which could help develop more effective and safer treatments.

News  
Published: July 16, 2025 
Original story from the Hospital del Mar Research Institute
A close-up of various amino acid molecules, which have been found to influence cellular responses to drugs.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Amino acids play a fundamental role in regulating how cells respond to drugs. These molecules, which form proteins, act like bricks that communicate with each other within a structure. In this way, they work together to regulate the cellular response, which could help develop more effective and safer treatments, according to an international study led by the Hospital del Mar Research Institute and published in Nature Communications.


The study focused on a specific cellular receptor, the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), a key protein in the human immune system. It belongs to a family of proteins known as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which are responsible for transmitting information into cells. Remarkably, these receptors are the target of one in three approved drugs, covering treatments for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, and mental health disorders.


The researchers used computer simulations, lab experiments, and machine learning tools to analyze every amino acid in the receptor one by one and observe how each change affected its behavior. As Dr. Jana Selent, coordinator of the GPCR Drug Discovery Research Group within the Biomedical Informatics Research Program at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, and associate researcher at Pompeu Fabra University, explains:

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


"The most exciting part is that we've learned how these small building blocks work within a huge network to activate specific cellular responses". This could make it possible that, "by targeting key points in this network, we can now design drugs that guide the receptor precisely toward the desired response", adds Dr. Selent, who led the study.

A networked mechanism influencing cells

The study showed that amino acids do not act in isolation; instead, they constantly communicate through a dynamic network that modulates how cells respond to different stimuli - whether cellular signals, medications, or environmental changes. In the case of the cannabinoid receptor type 2, they steer the cellular response toward beneficial pathways, avoiding others that could cause unwanted effects.


With this knowledge, researchers can move toward more accurate and targeted treatments - a particularly important benefit in diseases where current drugs can trigger undesirable side effects.


"It's like giving a drug exact instruction to reach only the specific place we want, and nowhere else", explains Miguel Diéguez, co-author of the study and a research trainee at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute.


All results, datasets, and tools generated by this research have been made publicly available through the platform https://gpcrmd.org/ so any researcher can access and use them.


Reference: Morales-Pastor A, Miljuš T, Dieguez-Eceolaza M, et al. Multiple intramolecular triggers converge to preferential G protein coupling in the CB2R. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):5265. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-60003-0


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter