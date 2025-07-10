Antibiotics Show Promise as Alternative to Toxic Tuberculosis Drug

In 2022, the World Health Organisation introduced linezolid as part of the BPaLM regimen, also comprising bedaquiline, pretomanid, and moxifloxacin, as the standard recommended 6-month treatment for patients with multidrug-resistant TB—reducing the duration from the previous standard 18 months. However, linezolid is problematic for patients as it shows significant toxicity. This prolonged exposure to linezolid, much longer than the originally intended use for bacterial skin infections, frequently leads to serious adverse events like anaemia or optical neuropathy, which are distressing for patients, may not resolve fully, and can require discontinuation of therapy, limiting treatment success.





“Despite its effectiveness, linezolid is simply too toxic for many patients. We urgently need safer alternatives in this antibiotic class,” says PD Dr Norbert Heinrich.





Both sutezolid and delpazolid are members of the oxazolidinone class, like linezolid, but are less toxic for patients. In two innovative Phase 2b clinical trials – SUDOCU (PanACEA Sutezolid Dose-finding and Combination Evaluation) and DECODE (PanACEA DElpazolid Dose-finding and COmbination DEvelopment) – both drugs were tested in combination with bedaquiline, delamanid, and moxifloxacin, making them the first trials to use these specific four-drug combinations. The studies, conducted in South Africa and Tanzania, showed that in patients with drug-sensitive pulmonary TB, both drugs are safer and more tolerable for patients than linezolid would be.