Bioactive Glass Toothpaste Provides Rapid Relief From Tooth Sensitivity

Read time: 1 minute

A clinical trial conducted by the ADA Forsyth Institute, a global leader in oral health research, demonstrated significant reduction in dentin hypersensitivity (DH) from a novel bioactive glass incorporated in a toothpaste.





The first-in-human trial established the safety and efficacy of Sensi-IP, a bioactive glass technology developed by IR Scientific. Researchers compared tooth sensitivity and pain scores in patients using the bioglass-incorporated toothpaste versus a sodium fluoride (NaF) toothpaste over a two-week period. Schiff Airblast Sensitivity scores, widely accepted and validated clinical measures of DH, served as the study’s primary endpoint, with Visual Analog Scale and Yeaple Probe also measured.





The Test group showed statistically significant improvements in tooth sensitivity. Patients reported pain relief within two days. The results indicated both immediate and cumulative effects to reduce sensitivity.





“Our clinical trial demonstrated that the novel bioglass addresses tooth sensitivity quickly and offers long-term protection,” said ADA Forsyth Professor and Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Research Hatice Hasturk, D.D.S., Ph.D. “We found that patients experienced prompt symptom relief, and results suggest that more durable relief could be possible with this technology’s dual-action mechanism.”





Sensi-IP is a deliberately soluble bioactive glass engineered for rapid ion release and apatite precipitation. It drives fast, progressive dentin tubule occlusion. The study’s results establish viability for Sensi-IP to treat dentin hypersensitivity.





“The initial results are a significant milestone for IR Scientific, providing clinical validation that Sensi-IP works to resolve dentin hypersensitivity,” said IR Scientific Chairman Peter Hickey. “We are now positioned to advance further development and pursue regulatory approval for products leveraging this technology. We are one step closer to helping patients relieve dentin hypersensitivity.”





Reference: Hasturk H, Boyd D, MacDonald‐Parsons K, et al. Comparative efficacy of novel bioactive glass versus sodium fluoride toothpaste for dentin hypersensitivity. J Periodontol. 2025:jper.70024. doi: 10.1002/jper.70024



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.