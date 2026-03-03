Biomimetic Hydrogel Offers New Approach to Fracture Repair

Taking biology into account

What’s even more significant is that bone is an incredibly complex organ with numerous tunnels and cavities. “For proper healing, it is vital that biology is incorporated into the repair process,” says Xiao-Hua Qin, Professor of Biomaterials Engineering at ETH Zurich. A successful repair of this nature depends on various cell types that must first colonise the implant before forming new bone tissue.





This prompted the ETH researcher to adopt a new strategy: Qin, along with his team and ETH Professor Ralph Müller, has created a novel hydrogel suitable for future implants. This hydrogel, which is as soft as jelly, dissolves gradually in the body and could potentially be used for personalised bone implants. The study detailing this development has recently been published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Healing begins with soft material

The researcher explains that at the start of natural bone healing, the body initially employs a soft material. In the first days after a fracture, a haematoma or bruise forms that is permeable and facilitates the migration of reparative and immune cells and the delivery of nutrients. A fibrin network binds these cells together. This initial soft structure gradually transforms into hard, stiff bone.





The hydrogel is modelled on this natural bone healing process. It is made up of 97 percent water and 3 percent biocompatible polymer. To make it solidify, the researchers introduced two special molecules: one that links the polymer chains together and another that, when exposed to light, triggers the reaction.





Wanwan Qiu, Qin and Müller’s former doctoral student, developed the connecting molecule specifically for this application. “It enables rapid structuring of hydrogels in the sub-micrometre range,” she says. The polymer chains are linked as soon as laser pulses of a certain wavelength hit the hydrogel. The irradiated areas immediately become solid, while the non-irradiated parts can be washed out later.