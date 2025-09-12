Buprenorphine Produces Greatest Health Gains for Mothers With Opioid Use Disorder

Read time: 3 minutes

Over the last 20 years, substance use-related deaths have more than doubled for women of reproductive age. Overdose deaths are now a leading cause of maternal mortality in the U.S., and in some states, the leading cause.





Still, substantial gaps remain in understanding how different treatment approaches influence the short- and long-term health of mothers and infants, as well as their broader economic impacts over time.





New research published this month in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that while established medications for opioid use disorder in mothers — buprenorphine and methadone — are both superior and cost saving compared to alternative treatment pathways (naltrexone, medication-assisted withdrawal or no treatment), buprenorphine produced the greatest health gains and cost savings for mothers and infants.





Using a mathematical simulation model, the study projected the health and cost outcomes for pregnant individuals with opioid use disorder and their infants over their lifetime. The economic model captured how treatment decisions during pregnancy can have lasting health and economic consequences, such as risks of preterm birth, that extend from infancy through adulthood and drive substantial downstream health effects and costs. Outpatient buprenorphine emerged as the optimal treatment in most scenarios tested (58%-100%) and in nearly every lifetime scenario that incorporated both mother and infant trajectories (99%). In other words, across thousands of simulations, buprenorphine consistently produced the best health outcomes and lower costs compared to alternative strategies.





The study, led by Ashley Leech, PhD, assistant professor of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Stephen Patrick, MD, MPH, O. Wayne Rollins Distinguished Professor of Health Policy and chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management at Emory University, is among the first to compare the short- and long-term health benefits and costs of opioid use disorder treatment for mothers and infants, examining outcomes during pregnancy, postpartum and beyond the infant’s first year of life using simulation modeling.





Existing studies have not examined outcomes beyond the infant’s first year of life. The study used a hypothetical treatment group modeled on known demographic and other social factors to estimate differences in outcomes and cost savings over time for each treatment and population group. The paper found that, although neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) has received much of the clinical attention as a marker of poor infant health after opioid exposure during pregnancy, preterm birth and low birth weight carry greater morbidity and mortality and played a more significant role in shaping long-term infant outcomes. Notably, buprenorphine, despite its direct association with NOWS, was protective against these critical outcomes.





“Nationwide, we have seen a significant growth of pregnant women with opioid use disorder, but there have not been comprehensive models that evaluate trade-offs of different medications and strategies,” said Patrick. “This study evaluated the trade-offs we face as clinicians — How will medications affect moms and babies? With the evidence we have available, what can we expect years from now? Bottom line, we found that buprenorphine treatment in pregnancy was cost saving and improved outcomes for mothers with opioid use disorder and their babies.”





The researchers emphasized, however, that patient-centered care and patient choice remain essential to sustaining treatment. “While we found that buprenorphine yielded the greatest health gains and was cost saving across all model variations, methadone could still be a viable option for mothers, and at the individual level, it might work better for some,” said Leech, the lead author of the study. “Buprenorphine shows clear benefits for long-term infant outcomes, but it can be more difficult for patients to start and stay on this treatment because, as a partial agonist, it may not feel as strong to those dependent on drugs like heroin or fentanyl. Methadone, by contrast, is often easier for patients to initiate and sustain.





“This is an opportunity to make sure buprenorphine works as well as possible — by ensuring pregnant individuals receive effective doses across trimesters (since they often need higher and increasing amounts for effectiveness compared to nonpregnant patients) and by removing unnecessary Medicaid restrictions.”





The study estimated substantial cost savings to public insurance programs like Medicaid, finding that treating pregnant individuals this year could save roughly $4 billion in infant-related lifetime costs alone.





“Medicaid is the largest payer for pregnant individuals and those with substance use disorders. Our research shows that treatment is not only effective but also has the potential to generate significant savings for Medicaid, benefiting both mothers and their children’s long-term health,” Leech said.





Reference: Leech AA, Garbett S, Yu HA, et al. Cost-effectiveness of treatment for opioid use disorder in pregnancy and its impact on birth outcomes. JAMA Pediatrics. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2025.3067





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.