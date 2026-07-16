Can Psychedelics Help Treat Adult ADHD?

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Social media is flooded with claims that a small dose of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) or psilocybin can calm an easily distracted mind.

However, a systematic review conducted by researchers at Wroclaw Medical University found that existing scientific evidence is too weak to support these claims. The study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, revealed that while users often report feeling better, controlled trials show that psychedelics perform no better than a placebo for core attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms.

Why adults are turning to microdosing psychedelics for ADHD

Many adults with ADHD do not find relief through traditional medications; others experience side effects from stimulants and non-stimulants—these patients are starting to turn to alternative therapies.

“Interest in psychedelics for ADHD reflects a broader trend in research exploring their potential applications in psychiatry,” said corresponding author Prof. Donata Kurpas from Wroclaw Medical University. “More adults are recognizing difficulties related to attention, impulsivity, and emotional regulation. Some patients do not achieve sufficient improvement or experience adverse effects from standard medications, leading them to seek alternative solutions.”

Online forums and social media are filled with claims about microdosing psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD to manage symptoms, which involves taking small amounts of psychedelics to boost focus and lift mood, without the hallucinogenic effects.

Although the benefits of microdosing are widely talked about, with many users believing these substances help with concentration and impulsivity, reliable scientific evidence to back these claims can be harder to find.

While clinical interest in psychedelics grows for conditions such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, evidence for ADHD remains sparse. Most data comes from self-reported, retrospective, or observational studies, and these formats are vulnerable to selection bias and expectancy effects.

In the new review, Kurpas and the team evaluated the existing prospective and experimental literature to see if classic psychedelics hold therapeutic potential for adult ADHD.

What clinical science says about microdosing psychedelics

The team focused on five studies that met their strict criteria: three observational microdosing studies, one randomized controlled trial, and one ritual ayahuasca pilot study.

In the naturalistic studies, participants reported short-term improvements in mood, focus, and emotional regulation.

“These findings are interesting because they show what users experience and why the topic attracts attention. At the same time, naturalistic studies are highly susceptible to expectancy effects, self-suggestion, participant selection bias, and lack of dose standardization. They do not allow conclusions about treatment efficacy,” said Kurpas.

The most reliable evidence came from the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial using low-dose LSD, with both the LSD and placebo groups showing improvement. However, the trial showed no statistically significant difference in core ADHD symptom improvements between the two groups.

The safety risks and future of ADHD psychedelics research

Although the naturalistic studies had positive outcomes, subjective improvements do not prove pharmacological efficacy.

The team believes the lack of a therapeutic advantage may be tied to brain chemistry: psychedelics primarily target the serotonergic system to promote neuroplasticity; however, ADHD is rooted in the dopamine and noradrenaline pathways that control executive function.

“These are biologically interesting hypotheses. However, it is important to remember that ADHD is not primarily a serotonergic disorder. Any potential effect of psychedelics on ADHD symptoms, therefore, remains largely a research hypothesis at this stage,” the team explained.

The existing literature is limited by small sample sizes, varying substances, unstandardized dosing, and short follow-up periods.

Kurpas also highlighted safety concerns: “It is particularly important to assess risks in individuals with anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis risk, or those taking psychotropic medications. From a public health perspective, we cannot move ahead of the scientific evidence.”

“We need well-designed randomized clinical trials with placebo controls, clear ADHD diagnoses, standardized protocols, and longer follow-up periods. It is important to assess not only symptoms but also patients’ everyday functioning, including work, relationships, sleep quality, and emotional regulation,” she added.

Reference: Chmiel J, Malinowska A, Kurpas D. The use of psychedelics in the treatment of adult ADHD: a systematic and mechanistic review. IJMS. 2026;27(8):3453. doi: 10.3390/ijms27083453



This article is a rework of a press release issued by Wroclaw Medical University. Material has been edited for length and content.