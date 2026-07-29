Cannabinoid Therapy Reduces Agitation in Dementia Patients

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A combination of CBD and THC rapidly and significantly reduces agitation in hospice eligible people with dementia, suggest topline results from the Phase 2 LiBBY (Life’s End Benefits of cannaBidiol and tetrahYdrocannabinol) clinical trial. The findings were reported for the first time at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2026 in London.





“This is a robustly positive, randomized, controlled trial that represents a major step forward in treatment for a population that has been historically overlooked in clinical research,” said lead investigator Jacobo Mintzer, M.D., psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System and professor, College of Health Professions, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. “We now have evidence supporting a new and very effective treatment approach for agitation that may be appropriate for people in the final stages of dementia at the end of life, offering them grace and peace in what is often an extremely difficult time for patients and their families.”





The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated a novel oral formulation (2 mg THC/100 mg CBD dissolved in digestible oil, provided twice a day) in 120 participants with dementia who were eligible or received hospice care and were experiencing clinically significant agitation. The trial achieved its primary and key secondary endpoints.

Key Findings

At Week 2, participants receiving THC/CBD showed a 6.27-point greater reduction in agitation scores than those receiving placebo, which was statistically significant, indicating rapid symptom relief.

Benefits were sustained through Week 12, with participants receiving THC/CBD experiencing an 8.23-point greater reduction in agitation scores than those receiving placebo.

Clinician-rated global improvement: Week 2: 83.9% of treated participants improved vs. 30.5% on placebo. Week 12: 87.2% of treated participants improved vs. 23.6% on placebo.







Overall adverse event rates were similar between groups (46.7% vs. 42.4%). Over 12 weeks, 23.3% of participants in the treatment arm experienced serious adverse events, compared with 11.9% in the placebo arm. Investigators determined that none of the serious adverse events were related to the study medication.





Agitation affects about half of people living with dementia near the end of life, and more than one-third continue to experience symptoms despite off-label treatment with benzodiazepines, opioids and antipsychotics - therapies that can be difficult to manage and carry significant risks.





In severe dementia and in the late stages of life, agitation is a common neuropsychiatric symptom characterized by emotional distress, excessive motor activity and verbal or physical tension. Because individuals in the late stages of dementia, especially towards the end of life, often lose their ability to communicate effectively, agitation frequently serves as a direct behavioral signal of physical discomfort, fear or unmet needs. Symptoms, which may be distressing to patients, families and caregivers, may include:

Pacing or wandering

Fidgeting and repetitive movements

Loud, sudden vocal outbursts or calling out continuously

Repetitive phrases

Moaning or groaning

Verbal hostility

Hitting, kicking, scratching, biting or pushing others

Throwing or destroying property





“The LiBBY study directly addresses one of the most challenging and under-discussed aspects of Alzheimer’s disease end-of-life agitation,” said Elizabeth Edgerly, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association vice president, care and support. “These results not only highlight a promising therapeutic option, but also underscore the importance of prioritizing attention, care and research for individuals in mid- and late-stage Alzheimer’s and related dementias.”





Brigid Reynolds, APRN, a LiBBY study co-principal investigator and nurse practitioner with the Memory Disorders Program at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., noted, “One of the most meaningful aspects of these findings is the potential to provide a more humane and dignified experience for patients and families. Reducing agitation can help restore a sense of calm and comfort in a very vulnerable time. Proving the clear benefit of THC/CBD over placebo can bring hope to millions of patients, their families, caregivers and loved ones.”





The Alzheimer’s Association supports a careful, individualized approach to managing behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and encourages patients, caregivers and clinicians to review the prescribing information carefully and engage in shared decision-making when considering treatment.





Non-pharmacological strategies, including environmental modifications, structured routines and psychosocial interventions, are recommended as a first-line approach.





LiBBY, which was conducted by the National Institute on Aging (NIA)-funded Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium (ACTC), is among the first randomized, controlled trials in a hospice-eligible population with dementia.





Paul Aisen, M.D., director of the Epstein Family Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute at the University of Southern California, San Diego, and one of the principal investigators of ACTC, noted, “The LiBBY study successfully demonstrated that it is feasible to recruit, enroll, and retain a representative cohort from this group, including individuals from historically underrepresented communities. The study introduced novel trial methods to address an essential therapeutic need.”

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“This trial shows that high-quality clinical research can and should be conducted in people with advanced dementia, including those receiving hospice-eligible care,” said Mintzer. “That is essential for achieving equitable and meaningful progress in Alzheimer’s treatment.” In LiBBY, the participants’ mean age was about 80 years; 55% were female; 58% from underrepresented ethnoracial groups; and 75% lived in community settings.





The LiBBY trial was a 12-week, Phase 2 study conducted across multiple U.S. sites. Participants with Alzheimer’s or another disease that causes dementia and significant agitation were randomized to receive either the THC/CBD combination or placebo.

Primary endpoint: Change in agitation on the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory at 2 weeks.

Key secondary endpoints: Sustained agitation reduction at 12 weeks and global clinical change at 2 weeks and 12 weeks.





The study’s drug intervention, known as T2:C100, contained 2mg THC and 100mg CBD. From the start of the study through week 1, participants received a half dose (2mg THC and 100mg CBD, twice daily) or a placebo. During weeks 2–12, participants received the full intervention dose (4mg THC and 200mg CBD, twice daily) or a placebo.





A 12-week open-label extension phase has been completed and will also be reported at AAIC 2026.





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